Prequel to 'Ocean's Eleven' set to feature 'epic heist' at 1962 Monaco Grand Prix

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Formula 1 will be the backdrop of another Hollywood blockbuster next year with an upcoming prequel to "Ocean's Eleven" set to feature a heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

The world championship series was the subject of a blockbuster movie in 2025 -- "F1," starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The movie made over $633 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing racing movie of all time.

Plans for a sequel are currently in the works.

F1 will continue to centre prominently going forward and in 2027 the championship's crown jewel event -- the famous street race around the narrow streets lining the Monte Carlo harbour -- will be front and centre in an upcoming Warner Bros. project.

The currently untitled movie will be a prequel to the movie franchise started by Steven Soderbergh's 2001 "Ocean's Eleven", which starred George Clooney as suave heist expert Danny Ocean.

The new movie will feature Margot Robbie, who teased the storyline during a sizzle reel for Warner Bros. 2027 slate of upcoming movies.

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"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows -- his parents," Robbie said. "You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix."

Monaco's iconic race started in 1929 and was the second round of the inaugural Formula 1 world championship in 1950.

From 1955 onwards it has been a mainstay on the F1 schedule, hosting every year since bar the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen how prominent the 1962 edition is in the movie.

That race was won by New Zealand's Bruce McLaren in a Cooper-Climax car, a year before he founded the McLaren team which currently holds both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles.