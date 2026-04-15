F1 boss calls on Max Verstappen to respect the impact of his comments

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Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says he fully understands Max Verstappen's frustrations with this year's regulations but has called on the four-time world champion to respect the impact his comments have on the sport.

Verstappen has been among the most vocal critics of the new regulations, saying the changes have been "anti-racing," like "playing Mario Kart" and akin to "Formula E on steroids."

Following last month's Japanese Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver said he was so frustrated by the new rules that he was considering walking away from F1 and his lucrative race contract at the end of the year.

Although he is not alone among F1 drivers in criticising the new regulations, his honest assessment of the 2026 rules has resonated with fans, and Domenicali has asked the Red Bull driver to be aware of the "weight" his words carry.

Max Verstappen has been unhappy in his Red Bull this season. Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I think that with Max, we have spoken many, many times since the beginning," Domenicali told Autosport. "So we understand that, I understand his comments and he understands the bigger picture.

"Even today he has been in a meeting where he was very keen to give suggestions. So, I don't want to fall into the trap of trying to create an antagonism because that's not me. It's not the way that we want to see that.

"So we're going to be together. He's the best driver, he's a world champion, multiple world champion, and of course, his voice has to be listened to. But of course, he knows that his voice also has a weight.

"And he needs to respect that weight [because] sometimes some people can take it the wrong way. And this is something that we should not allow to happen."

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Verstappen's main frustration with the new regulations centre on the added emphasis on energy management from the cockpit and the need to drive under the limit of the car in certain corners to recharge the battery.

Such issues are being addressed by F1, the teams and the FIA at a series of meetings this month, although the sport has stressed that it only intends to make minor changes to address the biggest issues rather than seek a wholesale change to the rules.

Domenicali said he is listening to the concerns of the drivers but also reminded them of the opportunities F1 provides and to be careful when talking down the series.

"What I said to them is: 'Listen, guys, don't forget that what we are doing is because we did the right things together," Domenicali said. "So be respectful of a sport that gave to all of us an incredible opportunity to grow, to have a lot of money, and to develop a personality in the world that in other sports you may love better, they cannot give it to you'.

"I think that's what I told them, and I think that has been acknowledged.

"My conversations with them are definitely very open and they know that I do care about their opinions. I want them to be involved.

"But of course, there is sometimes a sort of a gameplay that you have to have. If you speak to the drivers at the top, they are always very happy because they are winning.

"The others can be frustrated, also because they love a different way of racing, which I respect a lot."