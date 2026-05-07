Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian attend Broadway show together

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were spotted attending a Broadway show together.

On Tuesday night, the F1 superstar and the socialite attended a showing of "The Fear of 13," a Broadway show starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. Kardashian, who is a producer on the show, had already seen it Sunday with her mother Kris Jenner, her sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet.

She was evidently impressed enough by the production that she bought tickets online herself to the Tuesday show, according to Page Six.

This isn't the first time Hamilton and Kardashian have been candidly spotted out in public. Earlier this year, they were seen at the Super Bowl. Recently, Hamilton commented a heart-eye emoji under one of Kardashian's Instagram posts.