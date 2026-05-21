Alexander Rossi, starting on front row, cleared for Indy 500

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Alexander Rossi has been cleared to race in Sunday's Indianapolis 500 following a major crash in practice earlier this week, he told reporters Thursday.

Rossi underwent surgery Monday night on his ankle and hand after spinning in Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway then having his car slammed into by the car of Pato O'Ward.

Both Rossi and his team, Ed Carpenter Racing, had shown optimism that he would be ready for the race. The team has been preparing Rossi's backup car, which will start second in the Indy 500.

Rossi is still using crutches but told reporters "for what I need to do in a race car, I'm 99%."

Pending weather, Rossi is set to take part in Friday's Carb Day practice.