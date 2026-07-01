Report: Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist to join Arrow McLaren

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Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist are slated to join Arrow McLaren's IndyCar team for 2027 season, sources told motorsports reporter and ESPN columnist Marshall Pruett.

Dixon's move would end a 25-year relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing, which he joined in 2002. Dixon won series titles at Ganassi in 2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2008. He has won at least one race in every IndyCar season since 2005, a streak currently in jeopardy this year.

Dixon, 45, did not respond to a request for comment from Pruett, who reported that the driver told CGR in a meeting of his plans to leave the team.

Rosenqvist, 34, announced last week that he would be leaving Meyer Shank Racing after the season. The Swedish driver has been with the team for the past three seasons, scoring his biggest career win in May when he drove the No. 60 car past David Malukas at the finish line to win the Indy 500 by the closest margin in history.

It is set to be a second stint at McLaren, for whom he drove for three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

With Dixon and Rosenqvist headed to McLaren to join Pato O'Ward, the two drivers set to lose their seats are Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel. Lundgaard, 24, is the highest-ranked McLaren driver in the IndyCar standings this year after winning two races, including Sunday's race at Road America. Siegel, 21, was in his third year driving for McLaren.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.