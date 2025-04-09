Open Extended Reactions

Five-star guard Brayden Burries, the second-highest-ranked prospect available in the senior class, committed to Arizona on Wednesday.

Burries, who announced his decision on "SportsCenter," is Arizona's second top-15 addition in recent weeks after Koa Peat picked the Wildcats in late March.

"Arizona was the best fit for me and my family," Burries told ESPN. "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive."

Burries chose the Wildcats over USC, although his final group also included Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama.

"I love the fan base," Burries said. "I've been to a few of their games. There is great energy in the McKale Center. It's a basketball school."

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Eleanor Roosevelt High School (California), Burries was a McDonald's All-American and is ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class.

Burries was one of the most consistently productive players on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15 games in April and May -- including three games of 34 or more points. He was even better at the Nike Peach Jam in July, putting up 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds in six games, shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

He also led Roosevelt to the California state championship, scoring 44 points in the Open Division title game win over Archbishop Riordan.

Burries is considered one of the most gifted scoring guards in the class of 2025. He boasts an impressive shooting percentage thanks to his keen understanding of shot quality. Recently, he has made significant strides in his playmaking abilities and has combined his vision with an improved ability to read defenses. He has proven to be a strong natural scorer who excels from midrange, is capable from the 3-point line, and finishes well at the rim due to his size and sturdy frame. His mature game should translate well as a freshman.

Arizona now has two top-15 prospects in the fold for next season, with Burries and Peat both projected to slot straight into the starting lineup. They're joined in the Wildcats' 2025 class by top-50 prospect Dwayne Aristode and four-star wing Bryce James, son of LeBron James.

Lloyd loses star guard Caleb Love (17.2 PPG) and three other rotation players, but will bring back starters Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG), Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG) and Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG) and awaits the decision of potential first-round pick Carter Bryant (6.5 PPG).