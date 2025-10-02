Open Extended Reactions

Fast-rising four-star senior guard Junior County told ESPN that he has committed to UConn.

County, one of the top five shooting guards in the 2026 class, chose the Huskies over a final list that also included Arizona, Indiana, Maryland and Purdue.

After taking trips to each of his other finalists, County took his final visit to UConn last weekend, when the Huskies made their final pitch and secured his commitment.

"It was the feeling I got while watching practice, talking to [Dan] Hurley and going around campus," County told ESPN on Thursday. "I believe I'll be able to develop and grow into the best version of myself while I'm there."

Hurley's trademark coaching style appealed to County.

"We have a great relationship and I love the intensity," he said. "I think that's why he's able to get the best out of his players everyday."

A 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays for Wasatch Academy (Utah), County is the No. 43 player overall in the SC Next 100, ranking as the No. 4 shooting guard. What stands out about County is his scoring versatility, along with his consistent intensity.

County averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Utah Prospects on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, including a pair of 20-point outings and two games in which he knocked down four 3-pointers.

"I think I'll be able to make winning plays on both ends of the floor," he said. "They see me being able to make those winning plays on and off the ball."

County is Hurley's first commitment in the 2026 class, after landing a top-five group in the 2025 class that featured two top-25 recruits in Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe. It was the third straight top-10 class for the Huskies, who finished with the No. 8 class in 2024 and No. 3 in 2023 -- winning back-to-back national championships in between.