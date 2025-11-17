Open Extended Reactions

Guard Austin Goosby has committed to Texas, giving Sean Miller a priority in-state recruit and his first five-star recruit since 2019.

Goosby chose the Longhorns over BYU, while Duke and Baylor were also on his final list. He took visits to all four schools, as well as Miami and SMU.

"The Texas staff was the main reason," Goosby said. "They were in constant contact. When coach Miller got the job, he immediately reached out. His background is in winning and he has already turned the program around. He is personable and easy to talk with. On the court he is a great teacher. We have developed a bond. I want to help Texas win a national championship and to reach my goal of making it to the next level."

The 6-foot-5 guard has a brother, Trevor, who plays football for the Longhorns.

"I go to all the home games," Goosby said. "I am very familiar and comfortable on campus. The basketball fans show out. The new Moody Center facility is great, and the KD (Kevin Durant) center is special."

The No. 2 shooting guard in the country and the No. 1 player in Texas, Goosby is the No. 19 overall player in the 2026 SCNEXT 100 rankings. He had a stellar summer on the Nike EYBL circuit playing for Drive Nation, averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds, while also showing disruptive instincts on the defensive end.

Goosby combines length, athleticism and a variety of ball skills. He can play with the ball in his hands or off the ball, as he has the basketball IQ to read screens and make smart cuts. He has strong footwork, which enables him to make jumpstops at the rim or create separation for his stepback jumper. He does an excellent job on the defensive end of creating deflections, steals and blocks with his 6-foot-9 wingspan.

Goosby boosts a Texas recruiting class that was already ranked No. 17 entering the early signing period. Miller had secured commitments from SC Next 100 wings Bo Ogden (No. 42) and Joe Sterling (No. 93), two of the best shooters in the 2026 class, as well as local three-star center Coleman Elkins.

With Goosby in the fold, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Longhorns pushing for a top-five spot coming out of the signing period.

Miller had regularly landed five-star recruits during his 12 seasons at Arizona, including three in the 2012 and 2016 classes, and two in the 2011, 2013 and 2019 classes -- resulting in seven straight top-10 recruiting classes during his time in Tucson. But with a quicker rebuild needed at Xavier and Texas, Miller hadn't earned a commitment from a five-star since leaving the Wildcats.