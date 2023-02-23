Eddie: Tongan Thor will be 'best tighthead in world'

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran break down the improvements made in the Waratahs camp, and the rising expectations that come with them. (2:41)

Why there are no excuses for the Waratahs in 2023 (2:41)

Eddie Jones admits Taniela Tupou has been found out by his Test rivals since arriving in a "blaze of glory", but believes he'll still become the world's best tighthead prop at the Melbourne Rebels.

The 26-year-old's shift to the Victorian Super Rugby Pacific club from 2024 on a two-year deal, after nine years at the Queensland Reds, was confirmed by Rugby Australia on Friday.

Recovering from an Achilles tear, he has almost certainly played his last game for the Reds but is targeting a playing return in time for the World Cup in September.

While a loss at Ballymore, his new deal is a win for Australian rugby with Jones not needing to use an overseas selection on a prop who had been eyeing a future in Japan or Europe.

New Wallabies mentor Jones wouldn't reveal to AAP what he viewed as Tupou's weaknesses while coaching against him for England.

But he did acknowledge the man who arrived on the scene as a 17-year-old sensation had been slowed in recent years.

"That's not unusual for a young tighthead," Jones told AAP.

"They come in a blaze of glory, then people work out their strengths, take them away and you've got to work out how to become a better player again.

Taniela Tupou has re-signed with Rugby Australia for two more years, but he will head south from Brisbane to join Melbourne Rebels Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

"But he'll be the best tighthead in the world; he can do things nobody else can and we have to give him every opportunity to be his best."

Jones said with a fit-again Tupou alongside the recently re-signed Allan Alaalatoa the Wallabies had an "extraordinary" front-row. Brumbies star Rob Valetini also re-signed earlier in the week.

"One hundred percent he changes the team (if he's fit to play at the World Cup)," Jones said.

"Between him and Alaalatoa, the quality of 80 minutes we can get out of that position.

"It's a two-man position, the amount of work they have to do.

"If we can get both of those guys fit, the quality we'll have at the World Cup will be extraordinary.

"Who starts and who finishes (from the bench) will be horses for courses."

Tupou has played 47 Tests and 87 times for the Reds.

"I'd like to thank Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels for the opportunity to continue my career here in Australia for the next two years," Tupou said.

"I'd also like to thank the Queensland Reds and the fans for the last nine seasons. I've made some great memories, met some lifelong friends and I'll be doing everything I can to help them be successful this year.

"I'm excited by the future of Australian rugby with a Lions tour on the horizon (in 2025) but my priority is to work hard on my rehab and get back on the field as soon as possible."

His move will be a boost for the Rebels both on and off the field, with Tupou one of the most marketable Wallabies thanks to his talent and cheek.