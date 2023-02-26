Super -- Not So Super -- Rugby Pacific: Trial laws help facilitate absorbing Round 1

The opening round of Super Rugby Pacific for 2023 is in the books.

And what a weekend of action it was as a total of 439 points were scored across the six games at an average of 73.1 per match.

Certainly the trial law variations, many of which are aimed at speeding up the game and increasing ball-in-play time, appear to have done the trick.

There were wins for the Chiefs, Brumbies, Fijian Drua, Blues, Hurricanes and Force.

Read on as we review some of the Super - and Not So Super - action from Round 1.

SUPER

BLUES FIRE EARLY WARNING WITH TERRIFIC TELEA LEADING THE WAY

The Blues were the dominant team of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season, only to get the wobbles in the final two weeks of the competition. First they were lucky to survive a Brumbies comeback in their semifinal at Eden Park, but seven days later they had no answer to the Crusaders, back at the same venue.

You get the feeling that defeat really stung Leon MacDonald's team, particularly given they had been so good for most of the season otherwise. Certainly on Saturday night they played like a team intent on righting the wrongs of those closing performances, and setting course for another trip to the final game of the year.

The Blues' 60-20 victory over the Highlanders demonstrated their immense attacking firepower and the sheer size and athleticism of their pack, which will be a potent mix in this new era of Super Rugby Pacific.

This game was as good as done after the half-hour as the Blues piled on 31 points in 29 minutes, before yellow cards to Cameron Suafoa and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gave the Highlanders the opportunity to establish a minor foothold in the contest.

But the hosts were never going to seriously trouble the rampant Blues, who repeatedly opened the Highlanders up on the counter from inside their own half.

Mark Telea was sensational in the Blues' crushing 60-20 victory over the Highlanders in Round 1 Joe Allison/Getty Images

And there are few better wingers at that than Mark Telea, who issued an early statement to All Blacks coach Ian Foster after making his Test debut on New Zealand's spring tour last year.

Telea is one of those players that defenders just seem to find so difficult to tackle. He is light on his feet, possesses a great fend, and generally seems to beat at least the first defender he encounters on every carry.

But he was even better on the weekend as he ran up the extraordinary attacking numbers of 202 metres from 13 runs, with two tries, two further try assists, four clean breaks and an astonishing 14 beaten defenders.

The pick of Telea's contributions came in the 78th minute after he fielded a kick 30 metres out from his own line and took off down the right touchline, busting four Highlanders tackles before slipping an offload between two defenders to put Hoskins Sotutu on a run to the line. While the No. 8 was dragged down just short, he too was able to find an offload to Rieko Ioane for the try.

But the try was created by Telea. More of the form he displayed in Dunedin will make him an irresistible selection for All Blacks coach Ian Foster later this year.

BRUMBIES' BIG GUNS BARELY MISS A BEAT

Stephen Larkham's decision to leave a few of his frontline Wallabies out of the team's two trial games always carried a degree of risk, given players generally like to have at least some footy under their belts before Round 1.

Larkham also made the bold call to then ease James Slipper, Nic White and Noah Lolesio back via the bench, but both decisions eventually paid dividends as the Brumbies held on to record a vital first-up win over Waratahs on the road in Sydney.

The move did afford Larkham the opportunity to reward back-up halves Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni with a start, after the duo had performed well during the preseason.

And while Corey Toole earned many of the plaudits for a sparkling debut on the left wing, Wallabies forwards Allan Alaalatoa and Rob Valetini marked their recent contract extensions with strong Round 1 hit-outs.

While the duo did combine to both miss the tackle on Waratahs speedster Max Jorgensen for his first try, Alaalatoa otherwise topped the tackle count with 13, and Valetini went toe-to-toe in an absorbing battle with Waratahs No. 8 Charlie Gamble in midfield.

The value of Valetini's ball-carrying was best reflected in the lead-up to Toole's second-half try as the No. 8 tore into the Waratahs' defensive line after quick lineout ball. Such was the force of Valetini's carry, that the extra few metres of space he created allowed Andy Muirhead to get on the outside of Lalakai Foketi and find an offload to Toole, who did the rest to mark his Super Rugby debut in style.

"We had pretty good experience there with Whitey, Noah, Slips...Darcy [Swain], Lukey Reimer, coming off the bench," Larkham said. "We certainly had a definite plan in there but at the same time the other boys had played exceptionally well through the trial series and it made sense for those guys to start the game; really good combination through the trial games and I thought that worked well for us at the start of the game.

"Al [Alaalatoa] didn't play any trials and managed to get through 60, which was pretty phenomenal; Bobby got through 80 with no trial game; Whitey got through 30 there as well, and a number of guys that had sort of 20 minutes in trial games pushed. So there were some pretty phenomenal efforts out there."

NEW TRIAL LAWS GET THE TICK OF APPROVAL

The response to the slate of trial laws introduced for Super Rugby Pacific has so far been overwhelmingly positive, with players, coaches and, most importantly, the fans, seeing their tangible benefits across the entirety of Round 1.

With no huddles allowed before lineouts, time limits placed on the setting of scrums, the taking of conversions and penalties, and less interference from the TMO, the hope is that supporters will see an increase in ball-in-play time.

While those exact numbers are still to be revealed, the fact that there was an average of 73.1 points per match, compared to 49.2 from Round 1 in 2022 [average taken from five games as opposed to six this year], suggests we might be in for an entertaining season of Super Rugby Pacific.

The expectation is that with fewer stoppages and more ball in play that fatigue becomes more of a factor, and that in turn should open up the match for attack, particularly after halftime.

"I love the rule changes they've made," Force coach Simon Cron said after his team had completed a comeback win over the Rebels. "More ball in play time, it gets people set faster.

"I used to have a heart attack when people were doing shoelaces up on the way to the scrum.

"Why slow it down? I'm a big fan of the game speeding up, and as a supporter or people watching it, they don't want to watch someone tie shoelaces."

The Hurricanes seemingly enjoyed the new laws, as they trampled all over the Reds in a second-half onslaught that defied the steamy conditions in Townsville.

The visitors piled on 41 unanswered points to make the best possible start away from home, with skipper Ardie Savea turning in a typically tireless display.

"Personally I need all the rest I can get (but) it's cool because it literally goes down to who can last the longest and hold the ball the longest," Savea said of the impact of the trial laws.

"I thought the boys did well in the second half to hold possession and we started to find a little bit of opportunity and holes."

Salesi Rayasi runs the ball for the Hurricanes during their Round 1 win over the Reds in Townsville Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

NOT SO SUPER

CRUSADERS CRUMBLE AT HOME

The Crusaders have, at times, been historically slow out of the gates at the start of Super Rugby.

But they have never been so resoundingly beaten at home in Round 1 as they were on Friday night.

After opening up an early 10-0 lead, the Crusaders failed to score another point after the 20-minute mark.

They were asked to make 224 tackles in total as the Chiefs wrestled the ascendancy and never looked back, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson certainly won't be happy with the 50 tackles his side missed on the defensive side of the ball.

"It stings alright," Robertson said. "It hurts. The first thing you look at is yourself as coaches and what can we do better.

The Crusaders were disappointing first up at home in a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs Joe Allison/Getty Images

"We played some decent footy at the start. Then momentum went their way and we just couldn't get back going again.

"It is a mystery. We actually trained really well this week and had a really good mindset coming in."

While Robertson is focused on leading the Crusaders to a seventh straight Super Rugby crown, the ongoing talk of his potential ascension to the All Blacks job might not just prove a distraction for Ian Foster.

The Test team's coaching succession plan is the biggest story in New Zealand rugby right now and it won't go away until a decision about the appointment process is revealed.

The longer it drags on the more likely it could also affect the Crusaders' fortunes this season.

BELL HEADLINES ROUND 1 INJURY WARD

National coaches all over the world will be nervous onlookers in 2023 as they cross their fingers and toes and hope that key injuries do not derail their World Cup plans.

It is inevitable that some players will have their World Cup dreams crushed, just as Damian McKenzie did four years ago, still everyone across the game is united in wanting to see as many of the best players as possible strut their stuff in France.

But Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific was a reminder that some will be unlucky this year.

The Waratahs are counting the cost of their six-point loss to the Brumbies with prop Angus Bell re-injuring the same toe that ruled himself out of the back half of 2022, with scans confirming he will now miss the rest of the Super Rugby season.

It is hoped he will make it back for the Rugby Championship, but given it is a repeat of last year's injury that is no guarantee.

That is a brutal blow for a player who last week re-signed with Rugby Australia through 2027, his injury a real concern for Wallabies coach Eddie Jones who was on hand at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Crusaders back-rower Cullen Grace hobbled off the field in Christchurch, while All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Akira Ioane, and rising Highlanders No. 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u also all departed the action early in their respective matches.

Thankfully, only Grace appears set for an extended stint on the sidelines with his injury believed to be related to the collarbone issue he suffered in 2022.

The next 14 weeks of the regular season will be tough viewing for both Jones and Foster, while there will likely be multiple stories of World Cup heartache as we edge ever closer to the game's showpiece event.