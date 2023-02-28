The creation of a British & Irish Lions women's team has taken a step forward to being green lit following a two-year evaluation.

The feasibility study, commissioned in 2021, has come back with "positive initial findings," Lions said, regarding the creation of a women's Lions touring team.

The study investigated considerations around the brand, commercial, financial, spectator, logistical and scheduling around the creation of a new touring side and came back with positive feedback.

The next step is to look at what a tour would look like, and when it could take place with countries like New Zealand, Canada or France potential destinations, according to ESPN sources.

"It is extremely positive that a British & Irish Lions women's tour is possible in the future," Ben Calveley, the British & Irish Lions CEO said. "While there is much to be considered, we are committed to taking the findings of this feasibility study and working closely with our unions as well as other stakeholders in the coming months.

"I would like to thank World Rugby, our four unions from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales for their ongoing support. There has been a strong level of collaboration since the beginning of this process, and we are all united behind exploring this project fully."

Ieuan Evans chairman of the Lions board and chair of the Lions women's steering group, said: "We are really encouraged by the initial findings of this feasibility study. We know there is significant support for the concept of creating a Lions women's team and this is an important step along the way to exploring how that can be made a reality -- great progress has been made to this point and a lot of work remains to be done."