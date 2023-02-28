Super Rugby Pacific: Super Round teams, verdicts, odds

Sam Bruce and Christy Doran break down the improvements made in the Waratahs camp, and the rising expectations that come with them. (2:41)

What an opening round of Super Rugby!

Fast paced, electric and highly entertaining, Super Rugby Pacific returned with a bang with the Crusaders shocked at home, a last-minute win in Perth, and some blowout results in Townsville and Dunedin. In Round 2 we turn our focus to Melbourne with the second edition of Super Round.

Delayed in 2022 due to COVID, this year's edition will play out in it's intended time slot with the Crusaders kicking off the weekend against the Highlanders in what could be a bloodbath, while the Drua and Waratahs will play out Saturday's headline fixture, before the Blues and Brumbies contest the game of the round on Sunday.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 1 as they come to hand below.

Crusaders vs. Highlanders | Rebels vs. Hurricanes | Moana Pasifika vs. Chiefs | Fijian Drua vs. Waratahs | Blues vs. Brumbies | Force vs. Reds

Friday, March 3

Crusaders vs. Highlanders, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 6pm [AEDT]

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Seb Calder, George Bower, Zach Gallagher, Sioni Talitui, Noah Hotham, Braydon Ennor, Macca Springer.

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Jonah Lowe, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Connor Garden-Bachop, Freddie Burns, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara; Nikora Broughton, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c), Will Tucker, Paripari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ayden Johnstone. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Crusaders $1.12, -14.5 $1.85, Highlanders $5.70, +14.5 $1.90 [odds correct as of 10am 1/3]

Verdict:

Rebels vs. Hurricanes, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm [AEDT]

Rebels:

Hurricanes

Odds: [tab.com.au] Rebels $7, +18.5 $1.85, Hurricanes $1.08, -18.5 $1.90 [odds correct as of 10am 1/3]

Verdict: