Savea cited for throat-slitting Super Rugby gesture

Hurricanes' captain Ardie Savea faces the prospect of a ban after being cited for his throat-slitting gesture to Melbourne Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens during the Super Rugby Pacific clash.

The All Blacks star will have to face a SANZAAR hearing on Monday after the citation for allegedly contravening the law concerning "the spirit of good sportsmanship".

Savea made the gesture in Friday's match, appearing to threaten Louwrens after being shown a yellow card near the end of the first half during the Hurricanes' win.

Rebels and Hurricanes clash during the Round 2 Super Rugby Pacific match. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"Savea is alleged to have contravened Law 9.27: A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship during the match between the Rebels and Hurricanes at AAMI Park in Melbourne on 3 March 2023," said a statement from SANZAAR.

"Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play.

"The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee, which will take place on Monday 6 March 2023, 6pm(AEDT), 8pm(NZDT) via video-conference."

Savea could face a ban from two weeks upwards, though he did make a public apology in a post-match TV interview, saying what he'd done had been out of character.

"I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made," he told Sky Sport.

"It's just a heat of the moment. It's footy. Kids are watching us; we're in the heat of the moment. Usually, that's out of character for me, so I put my hand up first, and I apologise for that."

Savea's fellow Hurricane Tevita Mafileo will also face a hearing after being sent off.