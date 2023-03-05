Super -- Not So Super -- Rugby Pacific: Silly Savea should indeed know better

The second ever Super Round is in the books, with opinion still mixed as to whether it has a place in the competition moving forward.

Certainly the crowds in Melbourne, which totaled 35,472 for the three days, were again disappointing.

Nevertheless, a glut of talking points came out of the weekend, while there were wins for the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Chiefs, Waratahs, Brumbies and Reds.

Read on as we break down some of the Super - and Not So Super - action from the weekend.

NOT SO SUPER

We're flipping the negatives to the start this week with Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture lighting up rugby's social media circles on Friday night and across the weekend.

For those who haven't seen it, Savea had just been yellow-carded for a body slam on Rebels fly-half Carter Gordon when, before walking off, he motioned his thumb across his throat in an aggressive gesture to Melbourne scrum-half Ryan Louwrens.

Savea's gesture had followed a heated exchange between multiple players from both sides, for which the Hurricanes skipper had paid the price for being late to the piece and throwing Carter Gordon to the ground in a move more suited to WWE.

But it was his throat-slitting action, with the accompanying words "you're dead," for which he has since been cited and is now facing a potential two-week ban.

To his credit, Savea fronted up for the captain's post-match interviews and immediately apologised through Australian broadcaster Stan Sport.

"I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made," Savea said. "It's just a heat of the moment kind-of-thing, it's footy, but I understand kids are watching us.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea makes a throat-slitting gesture during his side's Round 2 Super Rugby Pacific win over the Rebels in Melbourne, March 3, 2023 Stan Sport

"But we're in the heat of the moment and usually that's out of character for me, but I put my hand up and apologise for that... there's no excuse for me, I've got to be better."

Savea later revealed at the Hurricanes official press conference he had also already received a reprimand from his father over the act.

A SANZAAR judiciary panel will now decide whether Savea's act warrants a suspension, and it will likely emerge as a key precedent for any similar incidents in the future.

Certainly Savea is not a dirty player, his previous disciplinary record is largely exemplary but for a dangerous tackle way back in 2013 when he was suspended for four weeks.

His immediate apology, in which he took full ownership of the incident and admitted he needs to be better, both as player but more so as the captain, was recognition that he had let the moment get the better of him but had soon realised the gravity of his mistake.

So how does the SANZAAR judiciary panel react? You get the feeling they will want to make an example of Savea and at least issue a two-week ban, which would be down from the original entry point of four weeks, on the account of his remorse and clean record; but perhaps this could be an incident better served by a hefty fine?

That is currently not an option under World Rugby or SANZAAR laws, but it may be something worth investigating as the NRL has done in recent times.

While it is not a gesture or message we want to be sending to our kids, nobody can seriously think that Savea would have acted on his threat and therefore Louwrens, or any player for that matter, was not at risk of injury or concussion which we typically see from dangerous tackles, which would normally warrant this kind of suspension.

But there is no doubting that this is a blot on Savea's copybook, which is hugely disappointing for a player that is easily among the world's top 5, yet was somehow left off the shortlist for World Rugby's Player of the Year.

As the All Blacks No. 8 said, he simply needs to be better.

FORCE DUO IN BENNY HILL AUDITION

The Force had a real opportunity to get their season running in the right direction when they fronted up against the Reds on Sunday, after a rousing come-from-behind victory over the Rebels in Perth last week.

But coach Simon Cron likely now has a better understanding of the work that needs to be done in the west after his side capitulated to an embarrassing 71-20 loss to the Reds, who had last week been obliterated by the Hurricanes in Townsville.

The Force's defence and discipline were both terrible and a key contributor to the thrashing; the Reds scored four tries after their opponents had first been reduced to 14 and then 13 men inside the final 20 minutes.

But they also gifted the Reds a key score just before halftime with one of the funnier teammate collisions you will see on a rugby field.

Having secured a turnover right in front of his own sticks, Force back-rower Tim Anstee peeled round the side of the breakdown but then ploughed straight into skipper Michael Wells. The force of the contact jolted the ball free and back into the visitors' in-goal, where it was soon pounced upon by the impressive Josh Flook for the first of his two five-pointers.

The Force had earlier done well to get themselves back into the match after a slow start which had seen the Reds jump out to a 15-0 lead. But that error, which had come while the Reds were a man down with Harry Wilson in the sin bin, shifted the momentum back into Queensland's favour and things didn't improve for the Force from then onwards.

IOANE BUTCHERS KEY TRY-SCORING OPPORTUNITY FOR THE BLUES

Let's be clear here, first, that Rieko Ioane is going to score plenty more tries than he will butcher across his already superb career.

But just as he did in the 2020 Bledisloe Cup game in Wellington, Ioane again blew five points and possibly seven in the Blues' 25-20 loss to the Brumbies on Sunday.

The contest between the two competition heavyweights had been billed as the game of the round, and it certainly didn't disappoint as both the playing conditions and quality of the line-ups conspired to create a thrilling 82-minute encounter.

Not a point was added in the second-half after the Brumbies had gone into the break up 25-20, as both sides competed fiercely at the breakdown but also struggled for continuity amid the hot weather.

Ioane, however, had the chance to at least draw his side level when the Blues tore onto the counter and the centre charged deep into Brumbies territory. With only fullback Tom Wright to beat, and an unmarked Roger Tuivasa-Sheck outside him, Ioane decided not to pass and was immediately tackled by the Brumbies fullback.

While winger Andy Muirhead had tracked back well in defence, it's unlikely he would have been able to tap any pass from Ioane down or tackle Tuivasa-Sheck to deny the Blues the try.

It turned out to be a huge moment in the match and the Blues' best try-scoring opportunity of the second half.

You do however get the feeling these two teams are destined to meet again in 2023.

THE SUPER

POIHIPI BREAKS RECORD AS MOANA'S MIRACLE SHINES

You didn't want to be tardy if you were heading to the second day of Super Round at AAMI Park, which began with the Chiefs' victory over Moana Pasifika.

For had you not been in your seat, or still on your way back from the bar, just eight seconds after the opening whistle you would have missed winger Rameka Poihipi's record-breaking opening try.

After claiming the opening kick-off, Moana winger Anzelo Tuitavuki looked to pass infield, only for Poihipi to fly through, grab an intercept and run away to score untouched.

It was the definition of a perfect start for the Chiefs and the exact opposite for Moana, who fought bravely throughout the match, particularly when they were reduced to 13 men because of injury and ill-discipline.

And there were no more impressive performers than Moana's first on-island recruit, Miracle Faiilagi, who also produced a great kick-off reception and run during the first half.

While he did not run away for the try, Faiilagi showed great athleticism and was generally Moana's most threatening ball-carrier before he was forced off as part of the late reshuffle as his side struggled with a growing list of injuries.

After joining Moana over the offseason, he is definitely a player to watch this season and an example of just what the expansion franchise should be hoping to do more of as Super Rugby Pacific develops over the next few years.

GLEESON DELIVERS AS EDDIE WATCHES ON

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was an ever present feature at AAMI Park over the weekend. With all five Australian sides in action at the one venue, it was the perfect place for Jones to start drawing up a potential squad for his April camp.

And that's exactly what he was doing, as an eagle-eyed punter snapped a picture of his notes and then posted it on Twitter for all the world to see.

But you didn't need to be a rugby guru to work out that Waratahs No. 8 Langi Gleeson will have found his way onto Jones' list, after the 21-year-old turned in a stellar showing in his side's 46-17 win over Fijian Drua.

Gleeson was in the action from the outset as he charged out of the line to make a huge hit, before he fronted up with ball in hand against a Drua side that was determined to make a physical mark on their opponents and bring the travelling Fijian fans to their feet in the process.

Gleeson finished the match with the impressive attacking stats of 10 runs for 70 metres, with four broken defenders, an offload and a try added in for good measure. His early hit also demonstrated the physicality his side needed against a fired-up Drua outfit.

All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens later compared Gleeson with Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu. It may be a tad premature to draw that comparison, but there is definitely something in the way Gleeson carries that resembles the World Cup-winning No. 8.

With Harry Wilson and Pete Samu also in promising early form, and Rob Valetini sure to be among the Wallabies back-row trio at either No. 8 or No. 6, Jones appears to have a pleasant headache on his hands as to the make-up of his loose forward unit.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Super Round clash between the Reds and Force, his notes later captured by an eagle-eyed punter at AAMI Park Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

SUPER ROUND A SUCCESS EVERYWHERE BUT MELBOURNE

The concept is good, right?

It's just disappointing that for the second straight year the self-proclaimed "sporting capital of the world" hasn't turned up to watch it.

While the Rebels have built a strong rugby community and that resulted in the best of the attendances for their game on Friday night, Super Round has just not resonated with the wider Melbourne sporting public.

While COVID was an excuse last year, that was not the case over the weekend.

And that should be something that both Rugby Australia and World Rugby consider when they come to make a decision about the location of the 2027 World Cup final.

But from a rugby perspective, Super Round was a reasonable success. Those who did make it to AAMI Park, and those of us watching on at home via television, saw two thrilling trans-Tasman contests across the weekend, the power of the Drua, the skill and guile of Crusaders Richie Mo'unga and David Havili, and so much more.

Whether the weekend has a future beyond this year remains to be seen, but you've got to think that a better crowd would likely turn up to any other home city of the other Australian franchises or their Kiwi counterparts.