Queensland playmaker Tom Lynagh continues to prove he's no "nepo baby" with another rousing performance in the Reds' crushing Super Rugby Pacific win over the Western Force.

The 19-year-old son of Wallabies great Michael Lynagh showed the trendy term, given to offspring of the famous afforded special opportunities through nepotism, does not apply.

His showing in the Reds' 71-20 victory at AAMI Park on Sunday will create a selection headache for coach Brad Thorn ahead of their clash with the Brumbies, with Wallabies veteran James O'Connor also impressing off the bench.

And it seems he has already caught the eye of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who included the 19-year-old among his notes for an "April Camp Draft 1" that was captured by an eagle-eye punter at AAMI Park on Sunday.

A photo of Jones compiling two team lists for his opening training camp as Wallabies coach was posted to Twitter and then deleted a short while later, but not before it was spread around rugby social media circles.

Lynagh's name was there in the second column alongside Reds teammate Suliasi Vunivalu, who scored an intercept try and set up another in Queensland's thrashing of the Force.

The youngster's fellow Super Rugby rookie, the Waratahs' Max Jorgensen, was also among Jones' lists after he added a third try for the season in NSW's 46-17 win over Fijian Drua a night earlier.

Jones had slated Brumbies halves Nic White and Noah Lolesio in his first line-up, the duo again coming off the bench in ACT's impressive 25-20 victory over fellow competition heavyweights the Blues.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Super Round clash between the Reds and Force, his notes later captured by an eagle-eyed punter at AAMI Park Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

But in his first fully-fledged games as a professional playmaker, Lynagh has shown he will not be overawed by defensive traffic or the need to steer his team around.

As well as orchestrating Queensland's rampant attack, Lynagh pulled off a try-saving tackle in the first half that stalled any hope of a Force fightback.

Lynagh shifted from his home town of London when he finished school to follow in his father's footsteps at Queensland, making his Super debut last week.

Thorn said he wasn't surprised by what the youngster brought to the game.

"I'm not surprised by it, but I'm pleased by it. I had belief," Thorn said.

"A 17-year-old comes across the other side of the world with a pretty heavy last name and grits his teeth.

"One month in he did an army camp, he came from living in London and he's got people yelling at him, and the heat and the different culture.

"I held that in high regard. You can't have anything but respect for someone who backs themselves.