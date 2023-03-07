Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture wasn't a good look and he was right to apologise, but did the incident also do Super Rugby Pacific a favour? (2:52)

Wallaroos centre Georgina Friedrichs has capped off a remarkable debut season named the Wallaroos Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

Making her delayed Australia debut in the 15-player game in May against Fiji, Friedrichs made an immediate impact for the Wallaroos and cemented her spot at outside centre with her barnstorming carriers and heavy hits in defence.

A force for the Waratahs in Super W, Friedrichs was named in the Wallaroos PONI squad several times but with international Test matches delayed through 2020 and 2021 was unable to pull on the jersey until last year.

"I never dreamed I'd get to the opportunity to play for my country and represent Australia at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand," Friedrichs said.

"Being in such a new group where the talent is consistently being refined, where the program is moving with the times, is so fulfilling.

"It's such a huge honour to be named the Wallaroos Player of the Year, the same year I debuted. I'm thankful to my husband, family and friends for supporting me on my journey."

In one of the biggest year's for the Wallaroos to date, Friedrichs represented Australia in all 11 matches, setting up tries fore her teammates and shutting down opposition attack. Her work over the ball in the breakdown has been especially noteworthy, earning several penalties and turnovers with her ability to quickly get hands on the ball.

"Georgina really stood out to me as one of Australia's best outside backs in the 2022 Super W season, recognised with their Player's Player award," Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning said.

Georgina Friedrichs makes a break during the Wallaroos' O'Reilly Cup match with the Black Ferns in Adelaide, August 27, 2022 Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"She started, and was one of our best, in every test match in 2023. From her debut test against Fiji in May, through to the Quarter-Final against England at the Rugby World Cup.

"She has a calming presence within the leadership group, inspiring her teammates with her courage and work ethic.

"Her skills on the field and her humour have been an incredible addition to the Wallaroos squad. I look forward to seeing how she develops as a player over the 2023 season."

A former Aussie sevens player, Friedrichs made the switch to the 15-player game in 2019 where she's since dominated using her elusive skills to shimmy past defense and find the tryline.