Super Rugby Pacific: Round 3 teams, verdicts, odds

Super Round proved to be pretty super last week with champagne rugby played across each of three days. The Rebels had fans on their feet believing the impossible, while the Brumbies got their revenge over the Blues in a arm wrestle on Sunday afternoon.

Returning to their own stadium in Round 3, Fijian Drua will play their first game on home soil this year with the Crusaders travelling to Lautoka, while Reds head to Canberra for a huge Aussie derby and the Blues look to bounce back against the Hurricanes in a blockbuster Kiwi clash.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 3 as they come to hand below.

Chiefs vs. Highlanders | Rebels vs. Waratahs | Fijian Drua vs. Crusaders | Hurricanes vs. Blues | Brumbies vs. Reds | Force vs. Moana Pasifika

Friday, March 10

Chiefs vs. Highlanders, FMG Stadium, Waikato, 5:05pm [AEDT]

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (cc); Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa'i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Highlanders: Freddie Burns, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Mosese Dawai, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith; Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (c), Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Leni Apisai, Ayden Johnstone Saula Ma'u, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Chiefs $1.02, -22.5 $1.85, Highlanders $11, +22.5 $1.90 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict: TBA

Aaron Smith is set to play his first match for the year this week. Joe Allison/Getty Images

Rebels vs. Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Rebels: Joe Pincus, Lachie Anderson, Reece Hodge, Stacey Ili, Monty Ioane, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwrens; Richard Hardwick, Brad Wilkin, Josh Kemeny, Trevor Hosea, Josh Canham, Cabous Eloff, Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Cameron Orr, Pone Fa'amausili, Tuiana Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Lukas Ripley, Nick Jooste.

Waratahs: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Max Jorgensen, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Langi Gleeson, Michael Hooper, Lachie Swinton, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Dave Porecki, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Te Tera Faulkner, Daniel Botha, Taleni Seu, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Teddy Wilson, Ben Dowling.

Odds: [tab.com.au] Rebels $3.20, +8.5 $1.87, Waratahs $1.32, -8.5 $1.87 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict: TBA

Saturday, March 11

Fijian Drua vs. Crusaders, Churchill Park, Fiji, 2:35pm [AEDT]

Drua:

Crusaders:

Odds: [tab.com.au] Drua $10, +22.5 $1.90, Crusaders $1.03, -22.5 $1.85 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict:

Hurricanes vs. Blues, Sky Stadium Wellington, 5:05pm[AEDT]

Hurricanes:

Blues:

Odds: [tab.com.au] Hurricanes $2.30, +3.5 $1.87, Blues $1.58, -3.5 $1.87 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict:

Brumbies vs. Reds, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:35pm [AEDT]

Brumbies:

Reds:

Odds: [tab.com.au] Brumbies $1.48 -4.5 $1.85, Reds $2.55, +4.5 $1.90 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict:

Force vs. Moana Pasifika, HBF Park, Perth, 10:00pm [AEDT]

Force:

Moana:

Odds: [tab.com.au] Force $1.40, -6.5 $1.90. Moana $2.80, -6.5 $1.85 [odds correct as of 12pm 8/3]

Verdict: