Folau Fakatava is chasing his Rugby World Cup dream without either ACL

Folau Fakatava cracking the All Blacks World Cup squad would be nothing short of a minor miracle. How else could you explain an elite athlete performing with not one, but two, absent anterior cruciate ligaments?

Injury comebacks in World Cup years are not uncommon. Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara are edging closer to their respective returns following Achilles surgery.

In 2015, Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo made a miraculous recovery to gain a surprise inclusion in the All Blacks World Cup squad after travelling back to Fiji, his homeland, where his uncle treated his broken leg with traditional leaves for eight days.

While Fakatava's recovery doesn't quite rival Naholo it is notable after he suffered a second ACL rupture to the same knee in the space of two years last July.

The discovery of a third, historical ACL injury to his other knee then set him on the path to skip surgery and instead rehab his way to an ambitious comeback this season.

"When I did it I went into camp and the All Blacks doctor checked both of my knees and he found out that my other knee was a bit loose," Fakatava recalls. "He sent me for a scan on that knee, because he felt like something was wrong with it. When I went in for a scan they said there's no ACL in the other knee.

"I did it four or five years ago at school but at the time they said it was an MCL. After a few months I was back playing like nothing was wrong with it so I've been playing with no ACL in that knee but no one knows about it."

With the World Cup on the horizon that news proved something of a lightbulb moment for the Tongan-born 23-year-old Highlanders halfback, who qualified for the All Blacks last year after living in New Zealand from the age of 15.

"When I found out I was confident that if I could do that maybe I could do it with my other knee as well. Thinking of the World Cup I thought I would give it a go and see what happens."

Naturally, Fakatava had to first overcome the disappointment of an untimely setback having played his first two Tests off the bench for the All Blacks in the home series defeat to Ireland.

"It was pretty tough. I was looking forward to the end of year tour and hopefully getting some more caps there. It happens, it's rugby, so I had to get back stronger."

The latest blow was amplified after his first ACL injury for the Highlanders in 2021. On that occasion Fakatava opted for surgery, battled through the nine-month recovery and missed the majority of that season.

Folau Fakatava is playing Super Rugby without an anterior cruciate ligament in either knee Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"I did it before and it took me too long so I was like 'not again'. I was thinking about missing this year but I made the choice to not have the surgery."

This time around Fakatava has attempted to rebuild his knee by strengthening his quads, hamstrings and through repeat agility training. For a halfback typified by his dynamic running threat around the ruck, such an approach is high risk.

Yet after returning during the preseason and featuring in the first two heavy Highlanders defeats, starting the opening round loss to the Blues and coming off the bench last week against the Crusaders, Fakatava remains confident his knees are good to go.

"It's crazy. Everyone is asking me 'how do you do that?' I've put a lot of hard work into it, and the physios and doctors, to make sure I'm on the right path to come back. I've got faith in myself and now I'm back playing with no ACL.

"It feels strong now. They just strap it up to give me confidence. Run, step, kick I don't really think about it in the game I just play.

"I'm not really worried about what's going to happen in the future. I'm just thinking about now. Maybe later on if I need to get it fixed I can look at that."

Fakatava doesn't hide from his burning desire to represent the All Blacks at this year's World Cup in France but he also appreciates the battle he faces to secure inclusion as one of three halfbacks.

Folau Fakatava [L] makes his All Blacks debut against Ireland, replacing mentor Aaron Smith in Dunedin, July 9, 2022 Joe Allison/Getty Images

Highlanders mentor and All Blacks centurion Aaron Smith, fitness permitting, is locked in Ian Foster's squad while Finlay Christie, Brad Weber and Perenara all featured on the All Blacks' northern tour.

Livewire Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard has impressed in Perenara's absence this season and Cortez Ratima, Weber's deputy at the Chiefs, is another budding talent.

"I just want to play this year and see whether I make it or not," Fakatava says. "That was the motivation to give it a go.

"I always wanted to be an All Black so when I made the team that's when the World Cup came into my head. When I did my ACL I was like 'no' but it's in the past now so I'm looking forward to the Highlanders season and giving it a good crack to hopefully get back in there.

"The All Blacks gave me feedback about what I need to be doing. They said just to play my natural game, keep doing what I'm doing, and they'll keep in touch throughout the season.

"All the halfbacks are going well. It's the start of the season. Everyone wants to be in that position. I just need to focus on myself and the Highlanders. With time my game will come back."