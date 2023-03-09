'Not sure what he's up to': Eddie's list the talk of Aussie rugby

Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture wasn't a good look and he was right to apologise, but did the incident also do Super Rugby Pacific a favour? (2:52)

It should come as no surprise, but it seems as though Eddie Jones is already getting inside the heads of Australia's playing cohort.

Jones was on Sunday snapped at AAMI Park making a list of players for a Wallabies training camp in April, the 62-year-old coach seated in the stands at Super Round in Melbourne with a notepad on which he had compiled two teams listed under the heading of "Draft 1."

The picture, which was taken by an eagle-eyed punter, was then posted to social media, before being deleted a short while later. But not before it was spread across Twitter, with the names Jones' had scribbled down the talk of Australian media circles this week.

Some believe it may have been a concentrated bluff from Jones, a coach with a history of playing various mind games, while others are adamant it was indeed the early notes of a potential training squad for the Wallabies' second camp of 2023 - but first under the veteran Australian mentor.

"I heard about the list, but I was too scared to look at it," Waratahs captain Jake Gordon said with a laugh on Thursday. "I'm not sure what he's up to there, obviously it's been spoken about a little bit around the group -- he's a pretty cluey guy.

"But I don't want to comment too much on it, and I don't want to see the team yet either. I kind of wanted to look at the team list, but I didn't have the balls to do it. We'll see what happens."

Gordon's Waratahs teammate Jed Holloway, who on Thursday re-signed for two more years with NSW and Rugby Australia, admitted he had taken a look.

"I was in the B-Team, though, so I've got to work harder," Holloway told reporters.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Super Round clash between the Reds and Force, his notes later captured by an eagle-eyed punter at AAMI Park Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Holloway's re-signing is a boost for both the Waratahs and Wallabies, with the versatile forward among both team's most consistent performers from 2022. Holloway won the Matt Burke Cup as the Waratahs' best player, before graduating to the Test arena under Dave Rennie and going on to play 10 Tests in his debut international season.

The message from Jones for any potential Wallabies forward was clear, Holloway said.

"Physicality, physicality, he's made that clear," Holloway said. "He wants his forwards being physical, and running hard and tackling hard. He's been straight up with that so that's what I've got to provide."

While he won't have the opportunity to watch all five Australian teams at the one venue this weekend, Jones will get to see two crunch local derbies with the unbeaten Brumbies hosting the Reds and the Waratahs heading back to Melbourne to face the Rebels.

The clash between the Brumbies and Reds in Canberra will pit two of the three playmakers that Jones had scribbled on his notepad at AAMI Park against one another, with Noah Lolesio to make his first start of the season and 19-year-old Tom Lynagh retaining his place in Brad Thorn's run-on side.

Lynagh has not been overawed by his step up to Super Rugby, the son of Wallabies great, Michael, turning in solid performances against the Hurricanes and then the Force.

It is a situation Lolesio knows only too well having been handed the reins at the Brumbies at just 20 years of age. His Wallabies call-up followed later in 2020 before he then found himself in and out of the Test team under Rennie.

Jake Gordon says he was too scared to look at Eddie Jones' leaked 'Draft 1', but isn't entirely sure it was a legitimate exercise either WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

He said the key was to nurture Lynagh and let the youngster develop at his own pace.

"I've seen some of his games and I think he's been doing an awesome job at the moment," Lolesio said of Lynagh. "But from what I've said, and I've said this a couple of times over the years, just let him settle into Super Rugby I guess. He's going to make mistakes and that; maybe just take it easy on him in a way, get him to find his feet, because I'm sure he's got a huge future ahead of him."

Lolesio will combine with Nic White, who is also making his first start of the year, in the halves, giving Jones an insight into their combination from the opening siren, a duo he had marked in his A Team at AAMI Park.

"At the moment it's a team first mentality," he said. "Me and Whitey have been doing a pretty good job coming in in the last 30 minutes there, and at the same time I think Loners and Debs [Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni] have been doing an awesome job leading the team around in that first half especially.

"So I'm just really putting the team first and trying to be the best version of myself."