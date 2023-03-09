Time wasted no more: Jed Holloway far from done at 30

Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture wasn't a good look and he was right to apologise, but did the incident also do Super Rugby Pacific a favour? (2:52)

Waratahs lock Jed Holloway has set his sights on playing 100 games for NSW and a second crack at the British & Irish Lions, this time with the Wallabies, after inking a two-year extension to stay in Australian rugby.

Holloway's second coming at the Waratahs could not have gone much better last season, after he returned to Sydney rejuvenated by a spell overseas, a move brought about by the fact he had lost his way at NSW.

By the time Holloway had laced his final boot of 2022 he had played a major part in helping the Waratahs to the quarterfinals of Super Rugby Pacific, taking out the Matt Burke Cup as the team's best player on the way, having also graduated to the Wallabies under Dave Rennie where he would wind up playing 10 of Australia's 14 Tests after debuting at the ripe-old age of 29.

Given a second chance at fulfilling the promise he had shown only glimpses off, Holloway did not disappoint. And armed with a new two-year deal under his belt, he is intent on making every post a winner -- the days of "time wasted" well and truly behind him.

"It's been well talked about now but we just kind of took a stab in the dark and it's come to work out really well," Holloway said of his decision to return to Sydney at the end of 2021.

"I talked to my agent and my wife when we did come back and we laid out a plan about the best-case scenario, and it's really awesome that that plan has kind of worked out, because we talked about it at the start of last year when I first [came] back about if things go well then you can look through to the Lions Tour because, as we were talking about, after the World Cup there is normally a big exodus and it's a good opportunity to hang around.

Jed Holloway runs the ball while playing for Australia in the Test against France in Paris, November 5, 2022 Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

"So I was just super-excited to be able to stay here, I've always wanted to play for the Tahs but to give myself the opportunity of playing 100 games for them would be a massive individual honour. So to give myself a shot at that, and then also I played the Lions back in [2013], and it's crazy to think my career's been going 10 years already, but to get another shot at playing them, I'm excited for it. A lot of hard work between now and then to be done, but I'm so excited for it."

Holloway fully admits that he lost his way in Sydney before departing the club for Japan.

One of the few remaining Waratahs who had been a part of Michael Cheika's 2014 Super Rugby-winning squad, Holloway should have been making his mark as a senior player in the difficult years of Daryl Gibson and then Rob Penney.

He admits he took his career and opportunities for granted, and wasn't putting in the hard work required at the highest levels of the game.

"Yeah, definitely," Holloway said when asked if a part of his decision to stay was about making up for lost time.

"It's been well documented, but just time wasted and not being the right type of professional, probably thinking I deserved something other than working hard for it. And that's what I've done [now], I've worked really hard for my position now and am reaping the benefits.

"But it won't mean anything if I don't continue to build on it, I've got to keep on working, keep my head down, mentor these young guys as well as I can, and get ourselves in the best position to push for higher honours."

Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon, who hung tough with NSW through some dark days under Penney, including the winless 2021 season, said the changes in Holloway since his return were obvious.

"He's always been a great athlete. You saw him in that 2016 year, I remember clearly against the Highlanders he scored a hat trick off the bench, so he's always had an enormous amount of power and strength," Gordon told reporters on Thursday.

"What I've seen now is a more mature Jed, he's always been a great mate of mine, but he's probably a bit more focused on footy now, he's grown up, he's got a family. So I just think he's more of a complete rugby player, he's a great leader, he's in the Wallabies leadership group too, and that speaks volumes about him, so he's been great and I'm stoked to see him re-sign for another two years."

Holloway's name was increasingly dropped into Wallabies conversations as last year's Super Rugby Pacific season wore on, with Rennie eventually making it clear he was right in the frame to face England.

However, an injury in camp on the Gold Coast meant Holloway was forced to wait a little longer for his Test debut, which then finally arrived during the Rugby Championship against Argentina, after which a tearful Holloway shared his emotions at finally achieving a long-held dream.

It was a special moment in a difficult year for the Wallabies, which eventually spelled the end of Rennie's tenure as coach. While Eddie Jones is now in charge, Holloway is one of a number of Australian players to have been heavily impacted by Rennie.

"A lot, he's a world-class coach, a fantastic, very caring for the individual," Holloway said of the mark left on him by Rennie. "He was very much for us playing what's in front of us, being strong about family and identity, so he's a big loss, he's a big loss.

"But I've had multiple conversations with Eddie and I've honestly left those conversations being really impressed with what he's presenting. He's going to be different to Dave, but I think he's going to get the best out of us, which is good."

Jed Holloway [R] has re-signed with the Waratahs and Rugby Australia through to the end of 2025 Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Holloway revealed "physicality" was at the top of Jones' list of what he wanted to see from potential Wallabies forwards, a challenge he knows the Rebels are going to bring in their Round 3 clash at AAMI Park on Friday night.

"Even last year, I think it was 24-20 at the SCG, they got up ahead early and we had to claw back," Holloway said of the recent close meetings between the two teams. "I've seen a few points in the media, it's interesting their whole game plan is around putting us off our game plan whereas ours is just focusing on and what we can do and playing good footy and having full belief that that will get the result.

"Dicky Hardwick's playing some unbelievable footy at the breakdown [and] those two tries he scored off the back of the scrum [against the Hurricanes], he's a weapon there. So we've got to be aware of him but we're just solely focused on improving our game because we're far from where we need to be, but we're only Round 3 in, so that's our main focus where that lies."