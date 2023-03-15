Gamble inks Waratahs extension through 2024

Ardie Savea's throat-slitting gesture wasn't a good look and he was right to apologise, but did the incident also do Super Rugby Pacific a favour? (2:52)

New Zealand-born back-rower Charlie Gamble has re-signed with the NSW Waratahs until the end of 2024, in a move that is likely to help keep him on the radar of new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

With a later start to his Super Rugby career than most, the years of grinding it out in the Crusaders academy and Shute shield have paid dividends for Gamble over the past couple of years.

Since debuting with the Waratahs in 2021, Gamble's hard work and dedication haven't gone unnoticed. In his 23 games for NSW, Gamble has proven to be a dominant and versatile back-rower, earning him selection in the Wallabies training camp earlier this year.

With more young talent coming through, Gamble extension is an important retention move with veteran Michael Hooper nearing the end of his esteemed career.

Waratahs coach Darren Coleman believes retaining the 26-year-old is a huge coup for the club.

"His dedication and work ethic is second to none, and with our future in mind, he is a huge signing for the team."

"He was one of the standouts, not just for the Waratahs, but in the whole Super Rugby Pacific competition last season and a big part of our turnaround."

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

It seems it won't be hard to sign Charlie on further from 2024, as the Waratahs star has nothing but praise for the team and Sydney.

"I'm really excited to be re-signing with the Waratahs, they provided me with the opportunity to play Super Rugby and I'll always be extremely grateful for that," Gamble said.

"I love living in Sydney, I love NSW, and I love the Waratahs. Things are building nicely here, and I honestly believe we can do something special with the squad we have.

"The coaching staff, players, and facilities are all first class, and it was a really easy decision for me in the end."

Gamble's re-signing is a timely boost for the Waratahs as they look to bounce back against the Hurricanes on Friday, after a close loss to the Rebels last week.