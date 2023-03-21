England's most-capped player Sarah Hunter will retire from international rugby after this weekend's Women's Six Nations match against Scotland, the 37-year-old said on Tuesday.

Hunter has made 140 appearances for England and overtook Rocky Clark's previous record of 137 during last year's Rugby World Cup.

She is regarded as one of the finest players to ever wear the England shirt and will draw time on her England playing career this weekend in her hometown of Newcastle. She will finish the season with Loughborough Lightning.

She draws time on career that saw her win 10 Six Nations titles, nine Grand Slams and play a key role in their 2014 Rugby World Cup triumph. She also captained the team into the 2017 and 2022 Rugby World Cups.

"Not many athletes get to choose how and when they call time on their playing careers," Hunter said. "I am very fortunate that I have the opportunity to finish on my own terms. I couldn't think of a better way to do it than in my home town where my rugby journey started.

"I get to finish in a place that has a special place in my heart in front of my friends, family and Red Roses' supporters and I feel very fortunate that I'm able to do that.

"What's more, to play there in a white shirt, which is something I've been immensely proud of, and feel very honoured to have represented my country so many times, feels like an ending I couldn't look past and I feel very fortunate that I get to do this.

"Finally, rugby has been brilliant to play and to represent my country will always be the greatest honour. However, it's not just about the rugby, it's about the people you meet along the way and the memories that you create that I will look back on, remember and cherish.

"I think that's a very special and unique element of our sport -- the people, the friendships you make, the memories you share with one another and the stories will live long past the playing days. They're the bits I'll look back on and cherish the most."

England head coach Simon Middleton added: "Sarah is the most honest and professional player I have ever known let alone worked with. Throughout her career her commitment to being the best version of herself at every opportunity has shone through in her attention to detail and faultless preparation.

"I would say she has maximised every ounce of her potential, which if when you reflect on your career you can say that, then it puts you in a very special category.

"There couldn't be a better way for her to finish than on her home patch, back where it all started. Sarah is so fiercely proud of where she's from, it's like the stars have aligned for her and it couldn't be more fitting that this is where she brings the curtain down.

"The word legend is overused but it's most definitely not in her case, she is and will always be a true England legend."