Refreshed Tahs women ready to start hunting

Running out at a new stadium, with a new captain and a youthful twist within their squad, the NSW Waratahs women are ready to be the hunters for the first time in the Super W after they fell short of winning their fifth title last year.

Still burning after their narrow 32-26 defeat to the Fijiana Drua in Melbourne last year, the Tahs are ready to get their season underway at the new Allianz Stadium on Friday night with the side eyeing a strong win over the Force to start the season before they look ahead to a Round three grudge match against the Drua.

"It's [Grand Final loss] definitely created a new fire," Waratahs captain Piper Duck said as the side unveiled their newest mascot Tah Woman. "The biggest thing is we've always been defending whereas this year we've had to reshape and here we are chasing and it's actually really exciting.

"It's definitely touched on because and in the day you're training to play and you're playing to win and that's why you enter a tournament. We definitely discussed it, it's made us genuinely sit back and take a look at what we were doing and look at what didn't work and what did work and it's allowed us to really pick out I suppose the golden nuggets of that and put that into what we're doing and revamp our style heading into Fiji and heading into the other games as well.

"Changing up the competition and the introduction of Fiji it's only made our tournament and us as athletes better. We're really excited to show what we've come up with to combat the likes of Fiji."

Taking over the captaincy role for the first time, the 21-year-old has been looking to her more experienced teammates in halfback Iliseva Batibasaga and former captain Grace Hamilton to help guide her as she prepares to lead a youthful side missing the likes of Em Chancellor, Bella McKenzie, Mahalia Murphy and Lori Cramer.

"Definitely [leaning on Batibasaga and Hamitlon], they are a huge part of our squad, they are outstanding leaders and they've always been great leaders and mentors for me, and that hasn't changed.

"It doesn't matter if you're captain or not you are a leader within our team and those older women are there for me and they are supporting me and helping me grow and we're just doing what we can what's best for the team.

Piper Duck of the Waratahs runs the ball Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"It's really exciting [for the young players], they've been working really hard during preseason and also shows the depth of talent now coming through the Women's Waratahs pathway. We have two 16-year-olds, which is outstanding and now nine debutants on the weekend, what more can you ask for for the depth and variety we have on the squad and it's really changing how we're trying to play and they're just going to add so much youth and so much excitement to the game."

Opening the season against a new look Force side that has welcomed several key international signings including Wallaroos lock Michaela Leonard and former Saracens back Rachel Laqeretabua alongside a new coach in former Force captain Matt Hodgson, the Tahs are wary of underestimating their opponent, especially with Leonard expected to lead from the front.

"Mac [Michaela Leonard] is an outstanding athlete and all the people they've signed are outstanding athletes," Duck said. "The talent there is just growing and the fact they're bringing in people to lift the standard of their game is really exciting for them.

"The biggest thing for them, they've always been really physical athletes so that's what we expect from them. We expect a really physical, hard game and WA are improving every year and you cannot be unprepared for them so we are really taking this game seriously cause we know it's going to be a hard one."

With almost every team having a shake up over the off season and several international players moving to Super W, including World Cup winning prop Amy Rule joining the Brumbies, as well as AFLW code-hoppers, 2023 is expected to be the most competitive season yet leaving Duck excited for where the competition could go.

"Definitely [most competitive]. It's exciting. The fact we are lifting as a tournament and lifting as a rugby nation, and I suppose sourcing things outside of that is truly great for the game the level needs to keep improving and the only way we can do that is by really looking outside ourselves.

"We went to New Zealand recently and played the Blues and the Chiefs and if we can bring the likes of them like we did Fiji into our comp, it's only going to make our rugby nation better but also the international game better as well. And if we can make our Super W better it's only going to benefit everyone."