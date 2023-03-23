Rugby Friday Five: Barrett trains up a Storm, debutant proving age means nothing

It's only early in the season, but Michael Hooper's slow start and the form of other young Aussie No. 7s will be giving Eddie Jones plenty to ponder. (2:42)

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

In a new weekly column we'll bring you five stories that caught our eye, including a new mascot, a 33-year-old Super Rugby debutant and a Barrett training with an NRL club.

BARRETT TRAINS ALONGSIDE MUNSTER AT STORM

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett joined NRL club Melbourne Storm for a training session on Wednesday, the Hurricanes centre spotted doing some kicking practice alongside Cameron Munster.

Could a code switch be in order, then?

Unlikely, as Barrett is contracted with both the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2025, and will likely form a key part of incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's plan next year.

A Hurricanes spokesperson confirmed Barrett had been granted the week off, a break that will count towards one of his mandated All Blacks rest weeks.

Barrett was keen to visit the Storm and the introduction was made by the Hurricanes' commercial manager.

The thought of Barrett and Munster lining up in the same backline is indeed a tantalising prospect, but it might take a union in Japanese rugby or somewhere similar for it ever to be a reality.

Barrett has, however, previously spoken of his affinity for the 13-player game and hinted he has toyed with the idea of a code switch.

"To be honest, every offseason or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think, s--- I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," he told the What a Lad podcast in 2021.

"And who knows, I might. It crosses my mind a lot.

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks speaks to Craig Bellamy the coach of the Storm Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows."

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland on Thursday backed his star centre's "personal development" experience.

"It's great for a player to have a PD [personal development] week," Holland said.

"He's gone over and he's not doing much training. He was at [AFL club] Richmond for a day and picking up a few things around kick and catch, which is vital for Jordie, and doing a bit of watching and a bit of kicking and seeing what he can get out of it.

"He hasn't been doing much with the Storm either, just taking in a different environment, and they have a pretty special coach there so the things he can learn and come back and enlighten me on are going to be great as well."

HANSEN PUTS HEAT ON IRELAND AFTER SIX NATIONS WIN

The celebrations were long and hard after Ireland powered to a Six Nations Grand Slam in Dublin last weekend, Andy Farrell's team able to wear down an improved England after the red card to Freddie Steward.

It was nothing less than Ireland deserved, too, as they won each of their five Tests by an average of 15.8 points, playing some sparkling rugby along the way. They also secured the bonus point in four of those games, capping an extraordinary couple of months.

To top it all off, Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and Caelan Doris are the three nominees for the Player of the Championship.

After an undefeated autumn campaign, which yielded wins over Australia, Fiji and South Africa, on top of their 2-1 series win in New Zealand last year, things have scarcely been better in Irish rugby.

But there is no hiding from the fact that they have never been past the quarterfinals of a Rugby World Cup in nine attempts, something former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen noted after the weekend's action.

"Ireland were good throughout the Six Nations," Hansen, who will coach the World XV against Eddie Jones' Barbarians side in May, said. "In that final game they started off a bit shaky and England rattled them a bit, but once the red card came it was game over and they were good enough to take advantage of it.

Ireland claimed the Six Nations Grand Slam with their victory over England on Saturday. David Rogers/Getty Images

"They're going well, ranked number one in the world, and they've had a great year so far.

"Every time a team is number one in the world, you've got to consider them to be a World Cup contender - but it's a tough tournament to win, and they were number one going into the last one, weren't they?

"So, they've seemed to struggle a little bit at World Cups. If it was the All Blacks, they'd probably be called 'chokers'.

"But they've come a long way, they believe in themselves, and they're a very good side, so they're definitely a contender. But they'll have to overcome the pressure of not having gone past the quarter-finals before, and there'll be a lot of pressure involved in that.

"If they get through to the semi-finals, then they're in new territory. That's something they'll have to deal with that they've never dealt with before, and it's always hard to deal with something you haven't dealt with before."

Hansen was at the helm when the All Blacks hammered Ireland in their 2019 quarterfinal clash, New Zealand running their opponents ragged in a 46-14 hammering in Yokohama.

Ireland also have to deal with the tougher side of the draw at this year's World Cup, Farrell's side facing both Scotland and South Africa in Pool B before they would then likely face either hosts France or the All Blacks again in a knockout quarterfinal.

NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP BACK ON THE AGENDA

It has amounted to nothing to date, but the Nations Championship concept appears it may be one step closer after productive World Rugby meetings this week.

According to The Telegraph, a 12-team tournament would kick-off in 2026 with the existing Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams, plus the addition of Japan and Fiji, playing off for the right to contest a "Grand Final", which would be played at the end of the November Test window.

The tournament would comprise two pools of six split between the northern and southern hemispheres - the Six Nations and Rugby Championship + Japan and Fiji - with each team playing one Test against the nations in the adjacent pool across the July and November Test windows.

The top two nations in each pool would then contest the Grand Final, effectively crowning a global champion every two years. While the proposal is likely to generate a negative response from nations who missed the top 12, it is understood that after initially being ring-fenced in its first two iterations, those countries from the secondary league could have an opportunity to break into the top division from 2030.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reports that SANZAAR powerbrokers were considering a radical switch to the southern hemisphere season where Tests could be played before Super Rugby Pacific.

Mark Nawaqanitawase was a standout performer in the Wallabies' 13-10 loss to Ireland Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images

Such a move would appease both South Africa and Argentina whose players are virtually playing 12 months of the year because of their departures from Super Rugby at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With four South African teams now playing in the United Rugby Championship, and other Springboks playing across England and France, it is difficult for Test players to enjoy any sort of a break as the Rugby Championship has traditionally been contested before the start of the northern season.

Argentina players are in a similar boat, with many top Pumas plying their trade in Europe.

The Nations Championship concept could also convince SANZAAR to expedite the addition of Japan and Fiji to the Rugby Championship as both nations would seemingly be subject to more Tests against the world's top ranked nations, allaying fears that there would be blowout scorelines in the early years of their introduction.

Fijian Drua's victory over Super Rugby powerhouse the Crusaders has reinvigorated calls for the Pacific Islanders to be awarded similar opportunities at Test level.

BRUMBIES JOY FOR 33-YEAR-OLD SUPER RUGBY DEBUTANT

They say good things come those who wait, but Brumbies scrum-half Pedro Rolando has had to wait longer than most.

The 33-year-old Canberra Royals player is on Friday poised to make his Super Rugby debut at the ripe-old age of 33, proving that patience is indeed a virtue.

A veteran of the ACT rugby scene, Rolando will finally get his opportunity, in the cauldron of Christchurch no less, when the Brumbies face the Crusaders without a swathe of first-choice Wallabies.

"He's a product of the John I Dent Cup, he's been around a long time, he's been a part of the [Brumby] Runners program for a long time, he's a genuinely good bloke in the community, he's passionate about his club Royals and he's just waited for this opportunity for a long time," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said Wednesday. "And I think everyone can appreciate what he's gone through to get to this point.

Larkham said Rolando knew his opportunity was edging closer, with Wallabies resting protocols meaning Nic White would eventually have to take a week off, something the veteran scrum-half is doing alongside Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Tom Wright and James Slipper.

"It's been coming for a couple of weeks, we knew from the start of the season that we had some load management protocols to follow from Rugby Australia, and there was always a chance that this was going to happen," Larkham explained.

"And we've been in constant contact over the last month, but more over the last two weeks prepping him out on the training field, and then obviously telling him that something would happen this week, last week.

"And yeah, he was excited, he's going about his business at the moment, he's making sure he's preparing as well as he can to go out there and perform for the team because there is that responsibility for all the guys who put this jersey on to go and play as well as they can."

TAHS UNVEIL LATEST SIGNING

It's a bird! It's a plan! No, it's Tah Woman!

A day out from the 2023 Super W season and six years after the introduction of the Waratahs women's side, the Tahs have unveiled their latest signing with new mascot Tah Woman joining Tah Man on the sidelines at each home Super Rugby game.

Kitted up in her blue suit, red mask and flowing cape, Tah Woman will run out alongside a revamped Tah Man as a representative of the growth of the women's game in NSW. Waratahs chief executive Paul Doorn says Tah Woman demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the club towards equality, growth and support of the women's game.

Waratahs unveil their latest signing, Tah Woman. She joins Tah Man on the sidelines representing the four time Super W champions Waratahs women. #SuperW #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/wSJU6Yp5lV — Brittany Mitchell (@BrittMitchell11) March 22, 2023

She'll run out for her debut on Friday night ahead of the Waratahs opening Super W match with the Force ahead of the men's clash with the Chiefs.

"We are excited to introduce Tah Woman to our fans and supporters, and we are confident that she will become a beloved symbol of our commitment to supporting women's rugby in Australia," Doorn said.

"Our goal is to continue to grow the game for everyone, and we believe that by promoting gender equality, we can create a better future for rugby in Australia.

"We are committed to providing equal opportunities for female athletes, coaches, and fans, and we are proud to have Tah Woman represent our commitment to that cause."

Tah Woman joins the likes of Brumby Jill at the Brumbies as the only female Australian rugby mascots, no doubt throwing down the gauntlet for the remaining Super W teams to catch up.