Drua 12-7 Brumbies

The Fijiana Drua have celebrated an historic Super W rugby home clash in Nadi with a gritty 12-7 win over the Brumbies.

The Drua were based in Australia last year in their debut season when they swept all before them to win the title undefeated.

At home at Prince Charles Park in Nadi for the first time, the Drua were not as impressive with the ball as they were last season, but their defensive resolve was top notch in the round-one clash with the Brumbies on Saturday.

Drua skipper Bitila Tawake was jubilant after the victory which she said "created history for women in rugby" in Fiji.

"There was a lot of pressure. In the first 30 minutes the Brumbies gave us a tough time but we got two tries and the girls kept it together," she said.

It was the first Brumbies team, male or female, to play in Fiji.

The revamped Drua had eight debutants in their run-on team as well as six newcomers on the bench, which explained the lack of cohesion at times in steamy and wet conditions.

The Brumbies had all the field position early but the Drua broke clear in a 75m play where winger Adita Miliana streaked away to set up fullback Lavenia Tinai for the opener.

Tinai played with great verve and was a handful for the Brumbies' defence.

Brumbies winger Biola Dawa came up with two massive defensive plays to save tries while captain Siokapesi Palu made determined charges at inside centre to give her side direction.

The Drua led 7-0 at halftime before Tinai chimed in to the backline to send speedy winger Laisani Moceisawana over in the corner on debut.

Moceisawana is a 100m and 200m sprint champion and showed why she is a player of great promise after putting on the afterburners.

The Brumbies dominated in the scrums and had opportunities close to the line but were unable to ice them until Wallaroos star Grace Kemp went low to score the visitor's only try.

The Brumbies lost lock Ash Fernandez (hand) and centre Harmony Ioane (leg) to injury in the first half.

The Drua had centre Vani Va'aga Arei sin-binned for a high shot in the second half. Centre partner Merewei Cumu stepped up with some punishing defence and they hung on to win.

Brumbies captain Palu said she was proud of her troops.

"We knew it was going to be physical and in the environment we played in with their crowd behind them...I think we actually gave it to them. We can build from here," she said.

Waratahs 43-0 Force

The Waratahs have lived up to their promise and opened the Super W season in style with a 43-0 rout of the Western Force in Sydney.

The Waratahs won the first four editions of the Super W - including the first two in 2018 and 2019 without losing a match - before having their streak stopped last year.

The Fijian Drua's dramatic 32-26 grand final triumph left the Tahs shattered but only steeled Campbell Aitken's side for redemption in 2023.

Maya Stewart of the Waratahs is tackled by Aiysha Wigley of the Force Matt King/Getty Images

The jilted 2022 runners-up were missing several Wallaroos who have moved on but generation next was in full flight at Allianz Stadium on Friday as exciting teenage fullback Caitlyn Halse and fellow 16-year-old Bronte Wilson made impressive debuts.

Halse led from the back like a seasoned veteran, barking instructions to teammates and stepping up for kicks for touch, while Wilson wasted no time getting down and dirty after being introduced to the back row in the second half.

"Outstanding - nine debutants today and they all got on the paddock," said jubilant captain and player of the match Piper Duck.

"The girls were working hard all pre-season and to finally put it on the paddock, we're really happy.

"We're really strong. Of course, there's some work-ons but we're really happy with that strong performance."

With Duck pledging a statement win to kick-start their season at Thursday's captain's run, the Tahs were never threatened.

Duck delivered powerhouse display at No.8 and fittingly opened the scoring with the first try in the seventh minute.

Winger Maya Stewart, inside centre Katrina Barker and hooker Adiana Talakai also bagged first-half five-pointers with flyhalf Ella Carter slotting two conversions as the Waratahs went to the break with a commanding 24-0 lead.

With Duck, winger Margot Vella and replacement Jade Sheridan all crossing in the second half, the Tahs comfortably secured a bonus point.

Reds 43-0 Rebels

Queensland have taken advantage of an ill-disciplined Rebels outfit, who had five yellow cards, to post a 43-0 win in their Super W clash in Melbourne.

The home side were outclassed by the Reds, but did themselves no favours -- at one stage down to 13 players early in the second half -- with a 25-7 penalty count.

The Rebels were forced to make more than 100 extra tackles than their rivals in the Round 1 clash, and while they toiled bravely they were always on the back foot.

The Rebels were outclassed by the Reds, but did themselves no favours -- at one stage they were down to 13 players early in the second half. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

It took five minutes for Reds and Australia captain Shannon Parry to get the scoreboard ticking over, with three tries registered by the 15-minute mark as Queensland built towards a 24-0 halftime lead.

Melbourne's hopes of pegging back the lead took a blow in the first minute of the second half when skipper Ashley Marsters was yellow-carded for a lifting tackle.

With winger Tanya Yabaki already on the sidelines after a late first-half offence, the Rebels only had 13 players -- and the visitors took full advantage.

Hooker Tiarna Molloy and fullback Ellie Draper both crossed as Melbourne scrambled to cover the AAMI Park field.

To the Rebels' credit, they only allowed one try in the final 31 minutes but couldn't manage to get across the line themselves.

Queensland centre Cecilia Smith finished with two tries and four conversions in an 18-point haul.

After missing the grand final last year, Parry said it was good for the Reds to start their 2023 campaign with a big win on the road.

"We can draw a lot of positives out of that but we've plenty of things to work on next week as well," the veteran flanker told Stan Sport.

"Towards the back of that game we got a bit tired and we lost our shape.

"It was pretty bruising ... it's always a tough, physical battle against Melbourne."

Wallaroos rake Marsters, who herself received a yellow card, said the Rebels' poor discipline made it tough to compete.

"It really let us down -- too many yellow cards," she said.

"There's no question that our team is physical but we needed to play with ball in hand and that's what let us down."