Super W: Tahs crush Western Force in Round 1

The Waratahs have lived up to their promise and opened the Super W season in style with a 43-0 rout of the Western Force in Sydney.

The Waratahs won the first four editions of the Super W - including the first two in 2018 and 2019 without losing a match - before having their streak stopped last year.

The Fijian Drua's dramatic 32-26 grand final triumph left the Tahs shattered but only steeled Campbell Aitken's side for redemption in 2023.

Maya Stewart of the Waratahs is tackled by Aiysha Wigley of the Force Matt King/Getty Images

The jilted 2022 runners-up were missing several Wallaroos who have moved on but generation next was in full flight at Allianz Stadium on Friday as exciting teenage fullback Caitlyn Halse and fellow 16-year-old Bronte Wilson made impressive debuts.

Halse led from the back like a seasoned veteran, barking instructions to teammates and stepping up for kicks for touch, while Wilson wasted no time getting down and dirty after being introduced to the back row in the second half.

"Outstanding - nine debutants today and they all got on the paddock," said jubilant captain and player of the match Piper Duck.

"The girls were working hard all pre-season and to finally put it on the paddock, we're really happy.

"We're really strong. Of course, there's some work-ons but we're really happy with that strong performance."

With Duck pledging a statement win to kick-start their season at Thursday's captain's run, the Tahs were never threatened.

Duck delivered powerhouse display at No.8 and fittingly opened the scoring with the first try in the seventh minute.

Winger Maya Stewart, inside centre Katrina Barker and hooker Adiana Talakai also bagged first-half five-pointers with flyhalf Ella Carter slotting two conversions as the Waratahs went to the break with a commanding 24-0 lead.

With Duck, winger Margot Vella and replacement Jade Sheridan all crossing in the second half, the Tahs comfortably secured a bonus point.