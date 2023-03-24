Tahs' ship has sprung a leak, but defensive efforts helping to plug hole

A defensive masterclass in the final five minutes of the first half, and a late surge in the second wasn't enough to see the Waratahs steal an upset win over the unbeaten Chiefs in a crucial match that failed to steady their rocky ship of a season to date.

Producing their strongest performance so far this year by hitting the breakdown hard and stifling the Chiefs' quick ball, the Tahs still remained off the pace falling 24-14 and failing to collect a much needed a bonus point.

Conceding three penalties within the first six minutes -- 10 by the end of the match -- their accuracy in attack was also well below the mark, only producing rare scintillating passages of play late in the second half; even still they managed to do just enough to disrupt a well-executed and disciplined Chiefs side to turn it into a frantic battle.

Following a fourth minute try to Bryn Gatland after a simple set-piece play, the match quickly descended into a classic arm-wrestle, both sides suffering from dropped balls and loose carries, while the breakdown battle was a clear focus.

In near perfect conditions and in front of a boisterous 14,000-strong crowd, plenty of points were left on the pitch with neither side executing at their best -- a Mark Nawaqanitawase quick break down the right sideline that took the Tahs deep into the Chiefs' 22 only to be dropped metres from the line a perfect example -- while the home team failed to see even one ruck in the opposition 22 in the first half, compared to the Chiefs 30.

Ned Hanigan of the Waratahs and team mates look dejected Matt King/Getty Images

"I want to go and kick the dog and I don't have a dog," Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said post-match. "So yeah, it just hurts; it hurts in your gut when that happens, you just want to get out of that hole of confidence and form you're in. We tried hard, it wasn't the effort that we didn't get out of there today.

"We didn't have too many chances in the first half with the ball; the ones we did, we weren't great, we we're clunky again, then second-half we did get our opportunities and we just didn't take them. It was some skill error, some system error in attack and that's what's hurting us.

"It's an ordinary feeling. I just hope the NSW Rugby public appreciate our effort and I just got to coach better to get that clinical nature in our attack."

Under pressure early, scrum penalties kept the home team in the game, while their defensive pressure did enough to restrain the Chiefs to just one try in the opening half, even forcing the visitors elect to go for the sticks a clear sign they were doing just enough to rattle a high-pace Kiwi opposition.

Their scramble in defence in the final five minutes of the first half was immense, matching the Chiefs frenetic tempo, constantly folding around the ruck and refusing to bend. Eventually two huge breakdown turnovers, the first which saw Michael Hooper ground the ball in-goal and the second from Harry Johnson-Holmes to secure a penalty and end the half, giving the Waratahs an edge as they went into the break.

Their set-piece in the first half also went to a level yet to be seen this year, securing their own ball while picking off some Chiefs lineouts and winning two scrum penalties.

"That defence was amazing," Coleman said. "I don't think anyone's banged with them like that, we definitely didn't last year, last year we wouldn't have held up to that, so we're definitely physical, I was really happy with that D, I was really happy with our physicality, I was really happy with our set piece.

Michael Hooper of the Waratahs celebrates with team mates Matt King/Getty Images

"Second-half they had some good fixes which got them got them set piece parity, I thought we had a real dominant set piece in the first half, which sort of leveled out some of the defensive penalties we gave away."

Their only points in the first 40 came off the back of a trademark Jake Gordon intercept try in the 17th minute, exemplifying the issues their attack continues to have though. While Izaia Perese had a much stronger game than what had been seen so far, there was no rhythm as they struggled to bend the line, often resorting to punching through aimless kicks, while replacement fullback Ben Dowling seemed to get struck by nerves.

"We should have scored more than 14 points. I think we led line breaks, we had more line breaks than them in that second-half and you look at it, we're in there, we're fighting and scrapping and doing our best in attack and looking clunky and for the most part they were as well, but then they come down, they get the entry, nice little grubber through score in the corner and games over.

"Dowling's a great kid and he'll go on to be a great player, I won't plug him too much he did some good things early, but then he looked a little nervy at different times, fumbled a couple of passes in our end of the field, couple of poor kicks. I imagine he's not as happy with the clinical nature of his performance, but he's a definitely talented player but we got some options there."

A quick double strike with a penalty and try from the Chiefs early in the second had the Tahs chasing, but unlike previous weeks the home side responded, their intensity going to another level, as they fired shot after shot at a ragged defensive line. Eventually it paid off, Hooper finding the line from behind a rolling maul set play. But it simply wasn't to be with poor execution cruelling any chances of closing the gap, before a 76th minute try in the corner to Emoni Narawa sealed the victory for the Chiefs.

One from five, the Tahs' season appears to have sprung a leak, slowly sinking as they weeks go on, now with the Brumbies in Canberra ahead of them, Coleman will be keen to see his many injured stars return and plug the leak quick smart before their season sinks any further.