Waratahs fans have given NRL star Joseph Suaali'i the thumbs up to join the franchise but still want Rugby Australia to be smart with their money after reports surfaced that the Sydney Roosters young gun was poised to sign a two-year contract with the sporting body from 2025.

Speculation around the 19-year-old's future has been rampant over the past few years and has recently picked up again after he agreed to the one-year option to stay with the Roosters until the end of 2024. The latest from the Daily Telegraph on Friday afternoon reports his cross-code swap is close to a done deal following high-level meetings between Suaali'i's manager Isaac Moses and RA chairman Hamish McLennan.

According to the Telegraph the deal is worth $1.6 million per season.

Growing up in western Sydney, Suaali'i played schoolboy rugby with The King's School in Parramatta before he was selected in the 2019 Australian Under 18s team. While studying he was courted by former Wallabies and Waratahs coach Michael Cheika before he signed with the NRL, meaning the Waratahs would prove to be the most natural fit for the young gun.

The news had fans at the Waratahs clash with the Chiefs on Friday night buzzing with many telling ESPN they'd be more than happy to see Rugby Australia lure him to the fifteen-man game and bring him into the sky-blue jersey.

"Absolutely, why not [sign him]?" one fan, Ed, told ESPN. "I mean, he's an elite athlete. I'd love to welcome him into the Wallabies fold.

"The best players are the best players, you know, there's only a handful of them, so why shouldn't we bring him in? It's kind of Eddie Jones's playbook as well."

Roosters back Joseph Suaali'i makes a break against the Warriors. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Another echoed the opinion.

"Bring him over, what have we got to lose?" Gary said. "He's a great athlete, he's played rugby before at school and he's been pretty impressive in league, so why not bring him over? It'd be awesome to see him playing for the Waratahs."

A long time Waratahs fan, David, was also keen to see the Roosters star move across but was wary of RA spending too much cash on the top end and leaving the junior level unsupported - an issue they've faced in the past.

"Yeah, of course [I'm happy with it], if he wants to play rugby then he should, bring him in," David said. "Rugby haven't been prepared to put the dollars up previously and now we've got to chase them, so why not bring him over?

"I'm not sure on the numbers front, but they need to encourage young rugby players, they don't want to just throw the big bucks up the top at the athletes like they have in the past, they still need to be sensible in how they balance the budget, but they should know how to do that, if they can't they need to chase some more lucrative sponsorship."

Meanwhile Waratahs coach Darren Coleman revealed he'd had no contact with the Roosters wing.

"No, I haven't been involved with Joseph," Coleman said following his side's 24-14 loss. "I haven't met the guy nor spoken to him. I've read what you guys have unfortunately, or fortunately."

Incoming Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made no secret his desire to lure NRL stars, including Suaali'i, to the Wallabies, but he remained coy when quizzed on the latest reports at the annual Australia Schools Rugby lunch on Friday.

"The only thing I'm worried about is this World Cup," Jones said. "I've got no thought pattern past October 28. Zero. And I can't afford to."

If Suaali'i was to join the Waratahs it would give the side one of the most potent back three combinations in the competition alongside Mark Nawaqanitawase and young star Max Jorgensen. Producing a breakout season last year, Nawaqanitawase was a star on the Wallabies' spring tour, while teenage sensation Jorgensen has lived up to the hype in his debut season, scoring four tries in just three Super Rugby Pacific matches.