Suaali'i is a watershed signing for Australian rugby, but he won't win the Wallabies the World Cup

Joseph Suaali'i is a watershed signing for Australian rugby.

His three-year deal, worth a reported $1.6 million per season, has continued a wave of momentum and enthusiasm since Eddie Jones' return and proved that the Wallabies coach's bullish approach to "regain" some of the code's lost talent was in no way an empty threat.

Suaali'i is the kind of player that puts bums on seats, puts zeroes on sponsorship deals and puts smiles on faces, everyone from the kids playing on Saturday mornings right through to the RA board, certainly that is what chairman Hamish McLennan and chief executive Andy Marinos are banking on.

But Joseph Suaali'i will not win the Wallabies the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

That will take so much more, his obvious individual talent notwithstanding.

World Cups are won through a functioning set-piece, both solid scrum and lineout platforms. They are won by teams that can adapt to a variety of situations and play in different styles; playmakers who control the tempo of games and kick their goals. And they are won by teams that can manage their discipline and emotion under pressure.

On the evidence of the last however many years, the Wallabies are not that team.

That is why there was more than just a shred of truth to the comments made by Suaali'i's NRL teammate Brandon Smith, who said "a $1.6 million winger from the Roosters isn't going to help you beat the All Blacks."

Just how the Wallabies and All Blacks will line up in the 2025 Bledisloe Cup is anyone's guess, particularly given the looming post World-Cup departures on both sides of the Tasman.

But Suaali'i's signing has ensured that interest in that series, and the historic British & Irish Lions tour earlier in 2025, will match and potentially even exceed that which greeted Israel Folau's debut at Suncorp Stadium 12 years earlier.

The 19-year-old is that good and was once described to ESPN by a veteran Sydney schoolboy rugby coach as the "the most athletic schoolboy player I've seen and I've been coaching for 20 years from schoolboys to international rugby. He's physically 3-4 years ahead of his age group and is very much in the Izzy Folau mould in terms of the way he runs and steps."

Joseph Suaali’i in action for Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup in 2022. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC

The task for Jones, after he navigates the run to this year's World Cup, is to put the rest of the Wallabies puzzle together so that Suaali'i's talent is maximized.

After a couple of shaky decades, Australia at last appear to be building depth in the tight five. Outside of hooker where there is genuine uncertainty, the likes of Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Angus Bell, Nick Frost, Izack Rodda, Cadeyrn Neville and Jed Holloway have all at one time or another shown they are Test footballers.

While Michael Hooper is nearing retirement, the back-row is well served from numbers 6 through 8, with Rob Valetini a bona-fide world-class No. 8.

The same can be said of Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi and Len Ikitau who boast similar tags in the backline while Mark Nawaqanitawase's improvement in the last 12 months has been almost stratospheric.

But it is always a risky game casting an eye forward two years, as injury and retirements will happen between now and the visit of a likely Andy Farrell-coached Lions squad in a bit over two years' time.

What is abundantly clear right now, however, is that the Wallabies are going to need a fly-half that can bring it all together. It is likely that Quade Cooper, at 35 years of age, will lead Australia to this year's World Cup in France.

While the outstanding recent play of Ireland's Jonathan Sexton should preclude anyone from saying it is impossible to play at the highest level beyond the age of 35, examples of such endeavour are few and far between.

Is it Noah Lolesio? Do Ben Donaldson or Tane Edmed have what it takes? Maybe the Rebels' Carter Gordon, who's play this year has arguably been the pick of the Australian Super Rugby bunch, is the answer?

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Could another Lynagh, this time Tom, don the gold No. 10 jersey and pilot the Wallabies to World Cup glory once more?

It is up to Jones, his Wallabies assistants, and everyone involved with high-performance at both the Super Rugby franchises and Rugby Australia, to solve the fly-half problem over the course of the next four-and-a-half years.

For now, though, everyone involved in Australian rugby can afford to pause and toast a momentary recruitment victory, even if there are a variety of programs that are just as deserving of such a hefty financial investment.

At the top of that list are the grassroots of Australian rugby and the growing space of women's rugby. Wallaroos players, who are semi-professional at best, have every right to wonder why such a sum of money should not be spent on them.

But this is where Suaali'i's return to the game he played at The King's School should also hopefully help their cause. With a private equity deal likely in the next couple of years, Suaali'i is the marketing face rugby needs to raise its profile, both on and off the field.

It will be incumbent on everyone to ensure that RA doesn't squander the windfall from a private equity deal and the "golden decade" of events that includes a Lions series and two World Cups. That money must go back into the grassroots, to help drive the women's game in the run to their 2029 showpiece.

The signing of Suaali'i has generated an almost overwhelmingly positive response - certainly there were only glowing assessments when ESPN spoke with fans at Allianz Stadium on Friday night - and it has also put the metaphoric cat amongst the NRL's pigeons, no matter how much league bosses Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys might attempt to brush it aside.

But the responsibility now lies with Jones to ensure the Wallabies get the absolute best out of Suaali'I from 2025 onwards, so too that McLennan, Marinos and co. make his experience so rewarding that a return to the NRL in 2028 is less attractive than say a trip to the Los Angeles Olympics and the chance to win rugby sevens gold.

Playing in a Wallabies side that wins the Lions series, the Bledisloe and a World Cup, would be arguably the biggest attraction. But after a 5-9 season in 2022, the need for drastic improvement is obvious.

The weekend's signing of Joseph Suaali'i was indeed a watershed moment, but there is so much more Australian rugby still needs to get right.