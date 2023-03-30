A massive six minutes of 'dead time' has been removed from Super Rugby Pacific on average per game following the introduction of law variations SANZAAR has announced, following analysis of data from the opening four rounds of the 2023 season.

A raft of variations including 90-second time limits on conversions, 30-seconds for scrums and lineouts to be set and off-field and off-screen TMO reviews, has encouraged a more entertaining spectacle which has also resulted in an increase in the average points scored per match.

According to SANZAAR, data shows the average match duration has reduced from 98 minutes to 91.46, while the average points scored per match has increased from 53 points to 61 - the highest in the 27-year history of Super Rugby.

The introduction of the off-field yellow card review process, which sees TMO's review yellow card decisions to determine whether the dangerous play reaches the red card threshold while play continues, has been a major contributor in reducing wasted game time, while faster resumption of play following tries has also played a significant role giving back an average of one minute per try.

"We are thrilled to see the data bearing out the objectives of the law variations introduced for the 2023 season," Super Rugby Pacific Tournament Director Matt Barlow said.

"Our goal was to create a more fluid spectacle for fans, both at the ground and for those watching on television, and a faster and more enjoyable game for players, and we believe we have achieved that over the opening stages of the season.

"Specifically, we wanted to address stoppage time, particularly for reviewing foul play. Taking the TMO review process off-field, and off-screen, has made a significant impact for fans and players.

Ardie Savea (c) of the Hurricanes receives a yellow card Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"Our match officials have also done a great job enforcing time limits on goal kicks, scrums, lineouts, rucks and restarts after tries. It all adds up."

As reported by ESPN following the opening round, ball in play time had already increased in comparison to the 2022 season with the mean of 31.21 compared to 29.27 last year, while the Crusaders-Chiefs clash topped the first round with ball-in-play time of 38.15.

Speaking following the opening round, Brumbies lock Nick Frost said the players understood they needed to adapt to the changes but was pleased by the reduction of TMO in play.

"Obviously it's a little bit of a trial period for either team, and obviously the referees have got to get used to it and so have the players," he said.

"The TMO one is probably the biggest one the players are pretty happy about; obviously we're not having full judiciary hearings on the field, we're having a quick decision and then going forward."

It reflected much of what Barlow had been told by players and coaches throughout the tournament to date.

"Players and coaches are telling us the reduction in stoppage time has made the game more demanding from a physical perspective," Barlow said. "We've seen high-scoring, fluid and entertaining matches and that's a credit to the positive mindset with which our teams want to play."

The reduction in wasted time and the increase in scores is a big win for the competition as they look to compete in a highly bloated market - especially in Australia - alongside the NRL and AFL.