Cultural reset and cleanout: Fava's Brumbies W ready to produce performances worthy of the brand

A cultural reset and a cleanout of the squad has new coach Scott Fava confident the Brumbies will this season begin producing results worthy of the club's brand, a belief already supported by their efforts against Super W champions Fijiana Drua last weekend.

Taking over the role earlier this year, it was fortuitous that the former Brumbies No.8 would end up at the club after he began searching for a job that would better prepare him for life as the Wallaroos defensive coach in the lead up to the 2025 World Cup. Determined to bring more professionalism to the Brumbies setup, Fava believes he has the right tools to take the side to another level.

"My start into coaching has been quite quick, I coached Norths in Shute Shield and then getting the role as the Wallaroos defensive coach was a little bit of who you know," Fava told ESPN. "So, moving forward into the 2025 World Cup I said to the guys that I need to be doing more, there's no use in me coaching eight games a year at the Wallaroos and not have anything extra behind me.

"Straight away the Brumbies offered me the opportunity and I couldn't say no. To take this group, who showed a lot of grit in their performances over the last couple of years but never really broke out in anyway particularly, hopefully I can get them going and produce something in the competition that's worthy of the Brumbies label.

"For so long the organisation has built itself on really good performances, playing a really good brand of rugby, both from the set-piece and also running the ball and in talks with [men's coach] Stephen Larkham and [men's assistant coach] Laurie Fisher we've just been bouncing ideas and trying to get that knowledge and info into the girls, and it seems like it's working."

Despite entering their sixth year of the Super W competition, it's only recently that the Brumbies women's side has been given access to the club's top training field, main gym, and theatrette area for video revision. While surprised by the lack of access when first joining the side, Fava has worked hard to earn greater access.

Now working alongside Larkham, whom he played alongside, and Fisher, Fava is pushing a whole club focus which has seen the men's and women's teams come together for combined training sessions and off-field collaboration.

"It's a club focus, so they want to see us do well because the Brumbies brand is what is on show here each and every time we go out there, every time we wear the jersey or we're out in public we're showing our professionalism, there's accountability, we're wearing the brand, we're doing the right things.

"Going to Griffith together for the first trial we shared a meal room, so the girls could sit in with the guys, it was unheard of previously, and we stayed in the same hotel. Then we just transitioned into Albury and while we had split areas we still sat together and spent time together and this is what it's about, this is the integration of the Brumbies as a brand coming together as Super W and Super Rugby and becoming one. It brings the mindset of the girls from a professional point of view upwards.

Grace Kemp runs with the ball against Fijiana Drua Pita Simpson/Getty Images

"And we get to train on main field now, we get to use the facilities like they use the facility, which is awesome, we've got the theatrette, we've got the boardroom, we've got our split sessions in terms of backs and forwards and the girls are really appreciating the opportunity to prepare like a professional team, so that support's been great to allow us to be able to do that.

"There's been a lot of things that I've been surprised about though, 100 percent. It's just sitting there and getting told you can't do that and then just asking the questions again 'why can't we?'. There's still a long way to go. If we get professional, whether that's two-three-four-years' time, it will be interesting to see how we share the facilities, they're not massive, and what professionalism looks like, but at the moment we're dealing with it the best we can.

"There are some questions asked and there will always be questions asked, but it's good that I've got good relationships with Bernie and Laurie and [scrum coach] Dan Palmer because they know I'm coming from a good place, we've worked together previously, so it's been really good."

Labelling his new squad a "blank canvas", the former Wallaby has seen just 11 players from last year's group return. Despite the loss in experience, especially Wallaroos lock Michaela Leonard, Fava believes the returning players will be important leaders in taking the team to the next level.

"It's a blank canvas for us, there's a lot of Wallaroos and experienced players who've been around the group for a long time who've moved on and it's enabled players like Grace Kemp, Tania Naden and Jemima McCalman to come out of the last year's Wallaroos season to become leaders and to build the group the way they want to build it," Fava told ESPN. "It is definitely a restart, when you look at the game against the Waratahs [in the preseason] we only had six starters from last year, so it's a definite clean out, it's a definite restart.

"I'm coming in with a new way of coaching, and that's not to say Dan Hawke didn't do a great job beforehand, I just wanted to see more professionalism within the group all-round not only from the players but the support staff as well. That has contributed to a few girls disappearing but what it has brought is a level of commitment that we know is going to drive this group to get the results they deserve.

"What I've been enjoying is everyone coming together, all these new girls, they're all young girls that want to have a crack and that's the best feeling. We're seeing that everything I'm putting towards them in training and knowledge base they're grabbing and if they don't grab it, they're asking questions and the next week they're putting it into practice. The rate of progression has been fantastic, I just wish I had them for longer in the preseason."

Amy Rule of Matatu charges forward Joe Allison/Getty Images

Alongside the many young players Fava has brought in, plenty of international talent has also transitioned across including Fijiana prop Iris Verebalavu, Tongan Fuifuilupe duo Tilia Hifo and Shonte To'a, and perhaps the most anticipated signing Black Ferns prop Amy Rule who landed in Australia just days after she led her Matatu side to a Super Rugby Aupiki championship last weekend.

With Rule having signed before Fava joined the club, the former Wallabies back-rower was thrilled to see her name in the squad list after he witnessed her take the Black Ferns all the way to a World Cup title in New Zealand last year. An extremely talented tighthead prop, Fava hopes she'll provide his team an edge and help develop his young prop stocks.

"She was pumped to get here as soon as she could, cause she wanted to just get into the content, get to know the girls, and she's really big about culture as well, so just being in and around it was what she wanted from the start," Fava said of Rule's arrival on Wednesday. "Already she's come into to the group and just brought up that professionalism, which is awesome and as expected, the girls have responded accordingly.

"We're taking it slowly with her, there's an opportunity for her to bring that experience in the scrum and that's a main area but she's really good around the field as well, so as soon as she gets into our shape and understands it fully, we'll see her integrating herself much the way she played over in New Zealand over here in in the Super W.

"They [Black Ferns] rotated their props really well during their World Cup campaign, but it was Amy that stood out and she took them through to the final in that tight head position. Not that we had weaknesses within our tight head, but we had the understanding that we had a lot of girls that are making their debut in that area. Tilila [Hifo], Brittany [Leauanae], Sally [Fuesaina] with Benita [Ese Sale], all haven't played Super W. We lost a lot of experience in that area, but we've gained plenty in getting Amy on board."

With his full squad finally together and the opening round already played out, Fava believes there's only one pass mark for his side in 2023, making the Super W finals for the first time in Brumbies history.

"We've got to make finals, there's no doubt like," Fava told ESPN. "They've changed the final system to the top four, so that means we've got to be in that top area, we've got to look at the viewpoint that for us to grow as a group we've got to tick off the games against the Rebels and the Force and that will get us there."