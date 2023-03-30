It's Toole time: 'Like watching a kid in the under 8s who just runs around everybody'

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will on Sunday name the first squad of his second tenure in charge, in what will be an intriguing glimpse at his plans for the team and its run to the Rugby World Cup.

The Brumbies are tipped to dominate selections given their flying start to Super Rugby Pacific, though some proven performers are also likely to be rewarded, or at least given a gentle reminder that they need to lift their game.

And then there are the rising stars from around the franchises, who may just be on the cusp of a maiden call-up to the national team. Brumbies winger Corey Toole is one such player, with the former sevens star's sensational performances putting him in the running for a spot amongst what is a swollen outside back contingent.

Toole's sharp feet, speed and work at the breakdown this season has stunned non-sevens watchers, particularly in Round 1 when all the hype was around Waratahs teenager Max Jorgensen.

But it is exactly what Australia sevens coach John Manenti expected.

"It's been fantastic and really not surprising to us who saw what he did on the world stage," Manenti told ESPN from Hong Kong, where he is preparing his team for their title defence at the prized jewel of the World Series circuit.

"He was the rookie of the year last year in the [men's] sevens, he was our player of the year, he could create something from nothing with his speed and his swerve; we sort of talk about some of the close games this year that if you had Corey, sometimes he could literally just pick the ball up and run and no-one could catch him, it was a bit like watching the fast kid in the under 8s who just runs around the whole team and score a try.

"But his progression has been no surprise to us, he worked really hard on his game; yes he has speed, but like I said he is tough and he's very strong, he works hard in the gym and he works hard on his all-round game.

"It's awesome, we're really proud of what he's doing and we're really proud that we were part of his journey and there's obviously plenty of other guys who have come through the sevens program that are stepping up.

"I'd love to see him continue to grow and give the Wallabies another option on the wing, he'd certainly be in their sights at some stage through the year. But if it's not this year then it will happen down the track, and maybe with a bit of luck we might see him back for the Olympics and he might remember where he came from and spend a bit of time with us."

Corey Toole runs the ball for the Brumbies during the Round 3 Super Rugby Pacific match against the Reds in Canberra, March 11, 2023 Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Toole made his Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Waratahs, scoring one try and having a further assist scrubbed off via the TMO, and has been among his in-form's outfit's best performers ever since.

He added a further five-pointer last week against the Crusaders, flying onto a superb cut-out pass from another Wallabies hopeful, Rory Scott, and has generally produced the same quality touches that were the hallmark of his award-winning sevens season of 2022.

But his work at the tackle has also caught the eye, the art of winning the first collision over the ball in sevens serving Toole well back at the Brumbies.

"Well it's one bullet, one kill. If you miss on the tackle, you pretty much expose the team," Manenti explained. "If you're sending a second man to the tackle you're in trouble and you're fighting for your life.

"At the breakdown, we talk about the cleanout on the offensive side as being an 'attack blast' or an 'attack seal,' we've got to make a decision whether we need to take the man out or whether we lock down over the ball. But again if you miss that [cleanout] and you turn the ball over, in every game possession is key, but in sevens when you've only got seven players defending the field, if you lose that possession it's crucial.

"So the basics of our game of sevens is everything that's in XVs, it's just almost under the microscope more because if you get it wrong you suffer; you don't have 14 blokes to help you solve the situation."

Corey Toole runs away to score a try for Australia during the match against Samoa during the 2022 London Sevens, May 29, 2023 GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Currently fifth on the World Sevens standings, but among the OIympic qualification spots by virtue of France's hosting inclusion, Manenti would love to have Toole on board in Hong Kong this weekend and for the remainder of the season, which heads to Singapore, Toulouse and then London.

But he is also acutely aware of the balancing act that is ensuring his team achieves success, but at the same time is playing its part in Australia's pathways and sending players back to Super Rugby and beyond.

"It has to be both, because the only way we're ever going to continually progress as a program is [with] funding and funding comes on the back of success, and being considered an Olympic podium chance will increase our funding," Manenti told ESPN.

"And then we can have more players in our program, so it's sort of a circle of things, and then if we can do that we can then spin more players out into Super Rugby, we can produce a Corey Toole or two every year, and that would be a huge asset to Australian rugby and the franchises if we can do that.

"And I think we're on path, I think we've got guys in our program right now who are going to be future Corey Toole's, and that's really important for the program to be able to do that. But we also need to bank success and consistency and hopefully podiums at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, which have eluded the men's program so far."

While Jones' first squad will likely shift the rugby narrative, there has been only one story in either rugby code that fans have wanted to talk about.

The announcement that Joseph Suaali'i will switch codes once his Roosters commitments are done next year has been met with excitement from the majority of rugby stakeholders, though the size of his $1.6m a season pay packet has also raised eyebrows in a code that almost went broke three years ago.

Australia's sevens program was one area of the game that took a hit during COVID and still is not yet back to the same level of investment it had enjoyed previously.

Corey Toole showed his speed in scoring a try in the Brumbies Round 4 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch, March 24, 2023 Joe Allison/Getty Images

Still, Manenti has no qualms about the signing of Suaali'i, viewing it as a rugby player returning home rather than one switching codes - as has largely been shouted this week.

"He is a superstar of the game and he is going to sell seats wherever he is," Manenti told ESPN. "But he'd be very capable and if they wanted to release him earlier and let him come to the Olympics, I'm sure he'd put his hand up and he'd be a very good candidate for selection.

"But he's a Kings boy, he played at my club Eastwood as a junior and won a few junior comps there, he's a rugby boy and obviously a league player too, and like a lot of the kids coming through these days he played both rugby and league and basically they take an opportunity where it comes, and he's done that and is no different.

"But it adds stock to what is a really good list of outside backs that we've got on the market at the moment and playing throughout the Super teams, which is really good for Australian rugby. And we might find that the Max Jorgensen's [of the world] and a few other guys continue to step up and there'll be some really good competition for positions when he comes over."

Whether Toole takes another step in his rugby journey on Sunday with selection in the inaugural squad of Jones' second coming remains to be seen, but he appears destined for a successful and highlight generating season with the Brumbies regardless.

It may well be hard to top his signature sevens effort, which came against Canada in the pool rounds of Australia's drought-breaking tournament win at Twickenham last year.

"There was one where he made the highlight reels where he went a hundred metres," Manenti recalled. "He got the ball on our in-goal line and ran up the sideline and burnt everyone, that is one that we all remember because of the fact that literally he ran 110 metres to score a try.

"But there were countless times when he would just be able to accelerate through a hole really when there was no hole there, like nobody would have got through it, he would just have the ability to turn and twist and accelerate his body and poke his head through the other side. When we won in London [in 2022], he didn't score the try but he had a significant input in the linebreak from which we shifted and ended up scoring.

"But the highlight reel he made last year was pretty incredible, and the one he is starting to make now with the Brumbies is pretty cool."