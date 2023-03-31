Super W R2: Tahs keep streak over Brumbies

Reds 29-14 Force

The Queensland Reds have relied on Shannon Parry's smarts and a touch of New Zealand class to avoid an upset Super W loss to the Western Force.

The hosts won 29-14 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday afternoon, but only led by five points with 23 minutes to play when prop Angel Schwencke reached out to score.

Wallaroos captain Parry created some breathing space though, the flanker drifting wide once the ball was turned over then spinning neatly to score off a bullet cut-out pass from Madison Schuck.

Earlier replacement playmaker Carys Dallinger, fresh off a season with Hurricanes Poua in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aupiki, delivered a pinpoint cross-field bomb for Sam Curtis's try.

Reds coach Simon Craig delivered a halftime rocket to his side but Force winger Rachel Laqeretabua was the first to cross in the second half to give her side hope.

Curtis had the reply though to steady the ship while Reds winger Ivania Wong scored a double, her second a streaking effort with five minutes to play that sealed the contest.

"I'll take any pork pies I get these days, don't get many," Parry, who won gold with Australia's rugby sevens side in 2016, told Stan Sport of her try.

"We were a bit slow out of the blocks and the Force came to play and we were really unclear with what's going on (around the ruck) ... so need to tidy that up."

It was the Force's 13th straight loss and followed a 43-0 defeat to the NSW Waratahs last week and a spate of late outs ahead of the Reds clash.

"That was a step up from last week; we failed to convert moments into points but it's something to build on," Force skipper Trileen Pomare said.

"There's no excuses (with injury and travel). First three games (away from Perth) on the trot is definitely hard, but we have to back it up each week."

Fijiana Drua 39-12 Melbourne Rebels

Fijiana Drua have made a statement about their Super W title defence with a thumping 39-12 victory over Melbourne in their clash in Suva.

While they ground out a five-point win over the Brumbies in the opening round in Nadi, Fijiana were unstoppable on Saturday, showing off their full array of skills to run in seven tries.

It continues their unbeaten run since joining the competition in 2022.

While they were outclassed, the Rebels turned in a vastly improved performance after last week's heavy loss to Queensland.

Victorian teenager Laiema Bosenavulagi earned the honour of their first try of the 2023 campaign, impressing with her stint from the bench to cross the line in the 61st minute.

Another memorable moment came in the 72nd minute when debutant Mia-Rae Clifford scored with her first touch, with a kick bouncing up into her arms for her to fall over the line.

Captain of the Essendon VFLW team, Clifford decided to test herself in the Super W this season and showed off her kicking skills by also converting her own try.

Drua's Vitalina Naikore, who scored a hat-trick in last year's grand final victory over NSW Waratahs, got her team off to the best possible start.

The winger crossed twice in the opening 11 minutes, bamboozling the defence with her footwork and speed.

Relishing the tropical conditions, the home side played at pace to run in five tries in the opening half to take a match-winning 29-0 lead into the break.

Outside centre Vani Va'aga Arei also finished with two tries, scoring one in each half.

To Melbourne's credit, they managed to stunt Fijiana's try-scoring spree and won the second half on the scoreboard with their bench providing plenty of value.

Rebels skipper Ash Marsters said her team struggled to get into the match, with their poor ball handling telling.

"Credit to the Fijian team because they really brought to us in the first half but it was a good fight from our girls to come back in the second half," the Wallaroos representative told Stan Sport.

"It's good confidence, to see what we can do in the second half, and we need to build on that."

Fijiana next play the Waratahs in Sydney while the Rebels host the Western Force.

Waratahs 24-13 Brumbies

NSW Waratahs have protected their unblemished record against the ACT Brumbies, beating their biggest rivals for a sixth-straight Super W season with a 24-13 win at GIO Stadium.

An impressive double for winger Maya Stewart and another outstanding display from 16-year-old fullback Caitlyn Halse was exactly what the Tahs needed to see off a gritty Brumbies unit.

The win did not come as easily as their 43-0 rout of the Western Force last weekend, but still took the Waratahs to 2-0 for the season as they look to avenge last year's grand final defeat.

ACT fullback Ashlea Bishop slotted a penalty on 65 minutes to pull the margin back to 17-13 and the Tahs had to withstand a serious late push before Halse broke the ACT defensive line and iced the cake four minutes from time.

Teen sensation Halse backed up her strong debut with another composed display, kicking with precision and creating NSW's opening try, holding up the ball beautifully before hitting Stewart in the corner.

Halse, who based on her first two Super W games seems destined for the heights, said the Tahs had to dig deep to see off the ACT.

"We played really well, we had a rough patch there for a bit but we kept in the fight and came out on top," she told Stan Sport.

"I love playing the game, it's mainly the girls I play with that makes it even more enjoyable on the field, they're a great bunch."

The Brumbies were on the back foot for the bulk of the first half but withstood the Tahs' power with some stout defending, only beaten twice thanks to Halse's gorgeous assist and a splitting run from NSW five-eighth Ella Ryan.

They got over the line themselves with a trademarked Brumbies rolling maul, hooker Tania Naden finding the line after a sustained push.

NSW's backs looked to have a skill and pace advantage but couldn't find the room to work, the Tahs instead dragged into a battle of the middles that the Brumbies were more than ready for.

Stewart took them 17-10 clear on 57 minutes once they finally found some open space, before Halse put the game to bed.

The brutal conditions took their toll on the Brumbies, with gun No. 8 Grace Kemp dislocating her kneecap and flanker Edwina Munns-Cook carried from the field with a lower leg injury.

It was another tough loss for the Brumbies, having fallen 12-7 first-up against Fijiana Drua.