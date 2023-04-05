Super Rugby Pacific: Round 7 teams, verdicts, odds

It's only early in the season, but Michael Hooper's slow start and the form of other young Aussie No. 7s will be giving Eddie Jones plenty to ponder. (2:42)

As we head into the halfway point of the regular season we see our first bye week with just four games to be played out across the weekend.

With the Chiefs solidifying their position at the top of the table they'll take a week off to rest the feet alongside the Waratahs, Western Force and Fijian Drua.

Several big matches are still on the cards though with two derby games to be played out on either side of the ditch.

Snatching victory over the Tahs last week, the Brumbies head to Queensland to take on a wounded Reds, while the Highlanders will host the Hurricanes who are currently on a hot three-game win streak.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.

Crusaders vs. Moana Pasifika | Queensland Reds vs. Brumbies | Highlanders vs. Hurricanes | Melbourne Rebels vs. Blues

Friday, April 7

Crusaders vs. Moana Pasifika, Orange Theory Stadium, Christchurch 5:05pm[AEDT]

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Will Gualter, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili Talitui, Dominic Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Willi Heinz, David Havili, Melani Nanai.

Moana: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Failagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Joe 'Apikotoa, Samiuela Moli, Ezekial Lindenmuth. Replacements: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau'u, Manu Paea, D'Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi

Verdict: Following a solid win last week the reinforcements are starting to flood in for the Crusaders who've been struck hard by injury so far this season. Their final game before their bye week, the Crusaders return home with All Blacks midfielders Jack Goodhue and David Havili making their injury return alongside lock Quinten Strange, prop Finlay Brewis and outside backs Macca Springer and Melani Nanai. For Moana, they've made just two changes from last week with Joe 'Apikotoa starting and Isi Tu'ungafasi looking to make his second cap for the year off the bench. Yet to secure a win this year, Moana will be looking to the Drua's heroic win over the Crusaders for inspiration, but in Christchurch, during Richie Mo'unga's 100th cap in red, it could be a long night -- especially if their defence continues to leak points as they have over the past several weeks. Tip: Crusaders 20+