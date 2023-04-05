Super Rugby Pacific: Round 7 teams, verdicts, odds

As we head into the halfway point of the regular season we see our first bye week with just four games to be played out across the weekend.
With the Chiefs solidifying their position at the top of the table they'll take a week off to rest the feet alongside the Waratahs, Western Force and Fijian Drua.
Several big matches are still on the cards though with two derby games to be played out on either side of the ditch.
Snatching victory over the Tahs last week, the Brumbies head to Queensland to take on a wounded Reds, while the Highlanders will host the Hurricanes who are currently on a hot three-game win streak.
Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.
Crusaders vs. Moana Pasifika | Queensland Reds vs. Brumbies | Highlanders vs. Hurricanes | Melbourne Rebels vs. Blues
Friday, April 7
Crusaders vs. Moana Pasifika, Orange Theory Stadium, Christchurch 5:05pm[AEDT]
Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Will Gualter, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili Talitui, Dominic Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Willi Heinz, David Havili, Melani Nanai.
Moana: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Failagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Joe 'Apikotoa, Samiuela Moli, Ezekial Lindenmuth. Replacements: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau'u, Manu Paea, D'Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi
Odds [tab.com.au]:
Verdict: Following a solid win last week the reinforcements are starting to flood in for the Crusaders who've been struck hard by injury so far this season. Their final game before their bye week, the Crusaders return home with All Blacks midfielders Jack Goodhue and David Havili making their injury return alongside lock Quinten Strange, prop Finlay Brewis and outside backs Macca Springer and Melani Nanai. For Moana, they've made just two changes from last week with Joe 'Apikotoa starting and Isi Tu'ungafasi looking to make his second cap for the year off the bench. Yet to secure a win this year, Moana will be looking to the Drua's heroic win over the Crusaders for inspiration, but in Christchurch, during Richie Mo'unga's 100th cap in red, it could be a long night -- especially if their defence continues to leak points as they have over the past several weeks. Tip: Crusaders 20+
Queensland Reds vs. Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm[AEDT]
Reds: Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia, Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Seru Uru, Angus Blyth, Phransis Sula-Siaosi, Matt Faessler, Peni Ravai. Replacements: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Jake Smith, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, James O'Connor, Taj Annan
Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Tamati Tua, Corey Tooler, Noah Lolesio, NicWhite, Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper. Replacements: Billy Pollard, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debereczeni, Ben O'Donnell.
Odds: [tab.com.au]
Verdict: Playing out one of the most exciting Super Rugby derbies all season last weekend, the Brumbies will need to keep the same energy and intensity as they head to Brisbane to take on a wounded Reds. Making no changes to their starting side, the Brumbies will aim to celebrate Cadeyrn Neville's 100th Super appearance with another strong win, while hooker Billy Pollard has been included on the bench for the first time this season. Hurting following a 12th straight defeat to the Crusaders, the Reds will need to bounce back hard to maintain their place in the top eight. Making four changes to the starting side, the Reds will be hoping for big things from Phransis Sula-Siaosi who earns his first start, while Lawson Creighton will feature at fly-half for the first time this season and Angus Blyth makes his return to the run-on team. Filipo Daugunu is also back on the wing. The top two Australian sides for several years, this week's derby has no doubt been circled on calendars for some time, but with the Brumbies the clear Aussie standout this season the Reds will need to step up their game to match the intensity. Tip: Brumbies by 7
Saturday, April 8
Highlanders vs. Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium, 5:05pm[AEDT]
Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogado, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Sean Withy, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Leni Apisai, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Jack Taylor, Daniel Leinert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Will Tucker, James Lentjes, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jake Te Hiwi.
Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Brayden Iose, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Xavier Numia: Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, TK Howden, Peter Lakai, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey, Peter Umaga-Jensen.
Odds: [tab.com.au]
Verdict: The Hurricanes have made wholesale changes to their side that only narrowly came away with a victory over the Force last weekend. Retaining just seven starters from last week, Ardie Savea will bolster an unchanged backrow as he returns from an All Blacks rest week, while Xavier Numia slots back into the front row. A forced change in the backline will see Aidan Morgan make his return from concussion, while Cam Roigard comes back in at halfback. For the Highlanders they'll be without All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith who is dealing with a family illness with Folau Fakatava moving into the No.9 jersey. Meanwhile Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell and Andrew Makalio all make their return to the starting forward pack with Marino Mikaele-Tu'u coming off the bench. Suffering just a few stumbles so far this season, the Hurricanes will be tested in a tough encounter but don't expect them to drop this clash ahead of the bye week. Tip: Hurricanes by 7
Melbourne Rebels vs. Blues, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7:35pm[AEDT]
Rebels: Joe Pincus, Lachlan Anderson, Andrew Kellaway, Reece Hodge, Monty Ioane, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwreens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Brad Wilkin, Josh Kemeny, Trevor Hosea, Josh Canham, Pone Fa'amausili, Alex Mafi, Cabous Eloff. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai, Angelo Smith, Tuaina Taii Tualima, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste, Lukas Ripley.
Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii (c), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay. Replacements: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Tom Robinson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Caleb Tangitau.
Odds: [tab.com.au]
