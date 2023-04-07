Rugby Friday Five: B&I Lions hit the Vegas strip

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

Following Eddie Jones's fist Wallabies squad naming since his return, plenty of coverage has centred on who did and didn't make the list.

But there has been much more happening in Australia and New Zealand; these are some of the stories you might have missed.

LIONS HIT THE VEGAS STRIP

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? But not so much for the British & Irish Lions who are reportedly set to stopover on the famous Nevada strip in a tour warm-up on the way to Australia in 2025.

According to RugbyPass, the group are in serious discussions to play a fixture against either the USA Eagles or an invitational team like the Barbarians.

It's not unusual for the Lions to take their warm-up match overseas ahead of their tour, with the group taking on the Barbarians in Hong Kong in 2013, while in 1977 they went to Fiji on their way to New Zealand.

With nothing confirmed and details sketchy, the potential for a Lions clash in 'Sin City' is an enticing one for both players and fans with the city known for hosting incredible sporting events including UFC, boxing, and NBA matches, and was a regular venue on the World Series Sevens circuit.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The intense heat of the Nevada desert is one drawback to the plan, with the fixture to be set in the hot summer months, but Allegiant Stadium - home of NFL side Las Vegas Raiders - has been touted as a potential venue. A 65,000-seat capacity stadium with air conditioning, the venue would help the Lions avoid any climate issues, but only if available.

One of the biggest events on the rugby calendar, a stopover in Vegas, would be even bigger than the previous All Blacks matches that were held in Chicago and presents the perfect opportunity to promote the game ahead of the men's and women's World Cups to be held in the USA in 2031 and 2033.

LOLESIO 'CONFUSED' BY EDDIE'S AXING

Suffering through an inconsistent international season in 2022, Noah Lolesio's World Cup hopes took a blow last weekend when he missed out on Eddie Jones's first Wallabies squad for 2023. He has now been left confused on where exactly he stands in the Australian rugby framework.

In and out of the Wallabies side over the last two years, Lolesio was overlooked by Jones who has instead looked to Melbourne Rebels fly-half Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson of the Waratahs for his first Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast.

After admitting last year he'd "gone into his shell" after a lengthy struggle with his confidence, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham hopes this latest blow won't set Lolesio back, but instead spur him on for the back end of the Super season.

Larkham was shocked when the 23-year-old was left out of the training camp squad following his impressive season so far for the Brumbies. Revealing Jones had discussed with Lolesio how to play himself back into selection contention, Larkham suggested the fly-half remains confused.

"Some of the selections over the last couple of years with the Wallabies have been really tough for him to understand where he sits within the framework of Rugby Australia," Larkham said.

Noah Lolesio has been in and out of the Wallabies team over the past three years, but now looks like the go-to man once more Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"It's just another one of those. He's had quite a few of those disappointing moments, where he's a little bit confused as to what he should be doing.

"Confidence is certainly a key part of his game. He's not going to change his game, there's no reason to change his game.

"He's still looking for the opportunities to inject himself in the game. He's got a senior role (with the Brumbies) where he's got to steer the guys around the paddock, so he's going to be firstly focused on that."

With the Brumbies flying at 5-1 and taking on the Reds on Friday night, Larkham is backing his young fly-half to make an impression and show Jones he belongs in Australia's World Cup squad.

"He's been doing a really good job for us, he's been playing the game we want him to play and his combination with (halfback Nic White) has been going exceptionally well for us," Larkham said.

"It was tough news for Noah, and a little bit surprising for the coaches, to see that name not on the list.

"But it's a challenge now for Noah to step up and see what he can deliver when things haven't gone his way."

ALL BLACKS LEGEND CALLS FOR STRUGGLING BEAUDY TO SHIFT TO FULLBACK

All Blacks legend Mills Muliaina has called for struggling Beauden Barrett to be shifted from fly-half to fullback in order to regain his confidence following his underwhelming performances for the Blues over the last month.

Making several uncharacteristic errors in his side's 20-13 defeat to the Chiefs on Saturday - including a misstep that saw him bomb a certain try - Barrett has come off second best in two fly-half duels so far this season.

Outplayed by Chiefs playmaker Damien McKenzie last week, Barrett was also overshadowed by the Crusaders' Richie Mo'unga during the Blues 34-28 loss in Auckland last month. Playing out an unremarkable season so far, Barrett has struggled to assert himself and has rarely taken on the line this year.

According to Muliaina, a quick shift to fullback would not only help Barrett but also the whole Blues outfit.

"I know it worked for them last year, the fact that he was at 10 and Perofeta was at the back," Muliaina said on The Breakdown.

"[But] he lacks confidence. You don't see that in a great player like Beauden Barrett.

Beauden Barrett of the Blues steps on the dead ball line as he attempts to score try Michael Bradley/Getty Images

"He's still great in terms of how he's playing, but he kind of just seems off beat; a little bit confused about what he's going to actually do. And that's had a ripple effect on the team."

Wearing the No.15 jersey for the All Blacks for much of the 2022 season, while Mo'unga slotted in at fly-half, the 31-year-old has started most of this year's matches for the Blues in the No.10 jersey and has yet to reach peak form. In order to save their season Muliaina believes now's the time for Blues coach Leon MacDonald to make the switch.

"Watching him, it just feels like he's now thinking he's a fullback," he said of Barrett. "When you are a fullback you take a little bit more time, you are not as assertive in that sort of playmaker role. Perofeta has actually taken that on too. Now he's gone a little bit quiet.

"They are unsure, almost like when you started that whole 10 or 15 two playmaker roles - and it's now got to the point for the Blues, unfortunately. You kind of feel that for their playmaker and they have lost their direction. I definitely think perhaps that's something they really need to consider."

Not surprisingly, the Blues camp is right behind their star player with assistant coach Craig McGrath defending the No.10 ahead of their important clash against the Rebels on Saturday night.

"Beauden is a world-class player, and by his own standards he'll know it wasn't his best performance," said McGrath of his Hamilton miscue. "But it's a collective thing too. It's everyone, 1 to 23, making sure we nail our stuff. He'll be fine. He's hungry like everyone, but it's a collective thing, for sure.

"He's hungry. He's the ultimate professional. He's heard outside noise before. I'm sure he doesn't read the papers and have a Facebook page. He's just about getting his job done, and we're all thoroughly behind him."

With Mo'unga likely first choice fly-half again ahead of the World Cup and with McKenzie bashing down the selection door with his impressive form for the Chiefs and his ability to switch between 10 and 15, a swap to fullback would be the best solution for Barrett.

"Mo'unga for me is still our All Blacks starter," Muliaina said. "D-Mac's a 10-15. So that's an easy slot-in off the bench.

"I think Beauden now is our fullback. I think Beauden starts at fullback and then becomes a 10 option. I think that is where he is starting feel a little bit like 'what am I actually doing?'"

BATTLE OF THE HALFBACKS AFTER WALLABIES AXING

Days after missing out on Eddie Jones's Wallabies training squad, halfback Tate McDermott has the perfect opportunity to respond to his Wallabies snubbing when he takes on his rival Nic White on Friday night.

Fresh off inking a new four-year deal with the Reds and Rugby Australia that will see him remain in Australia until the end of 2027, McDermott will square off with the two halfbacks selected ahead of him in White and Ryan Lonergan.

While the 24-year-old denied he was specifically motivated to clash with White, Jones's selection decision has added spice to an already fiery derby clash between the Reds and Brumbies. With a World Cup ticket on the line, the halfback is keen to prove he deserves a place.

"Obviously pretty disappointed, but at the same time it's expected, I haven't played amazing footy so to be in that squad would probably would have been a surprise more than anything," McDermott said.

"At the end of the day it's just a training camp and while initially you're obviously pretty disappointed, the conversation with Eddie, (I've) just got to sharpen up really, it was as simple as that.

"Eddie's been really good along the journey and I know better than most people I've got to improve ... if I want to be in France at the end of the year."

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

McDermott won't be the only one playing to make a point on Friday night. Teammate James O'Connor is no doubt stinging after he missed out on selection alongside Brumbies fly-half Noah Lolesio who's been left confused by his non-selection, while Harry Wilson must be pondering what he's done wrong to miss selection again.

While the clash of the halfbacks may be the headline act, the duel out the back between the fullbacks will also bring plenty of heat with Reds' Jock Campbell out to make a statement against Brumby Tom Wright, both of whom make up two of the three fullbacks selected in the Wallabies training squad.

The most anticipated match-up of the weekend, the Reds-Brumbies derby has become one of the biggest games in the Australian Super Rugby calendar over the last few years.

Currently holding a six straight home streak against the Brumbies, the Reds will need to see a serious flip in form if they're to continue to keep the streak alive, sitting with a 2-4 win-loss record compared with ACT's 5-1.

"We love playing the Brumbies regardless of if it's in Brisbane or the capital ... we're looking to play a positive brand but a disciplined brand," McDermott said.

"But to be disciplined, we've got to be aggressive, but we need that controlled aggression, which we haven't had.

"We'll show up for Queensland, but we've got to make sure when we say we're going to do something we've got to actually do it.

"The challenge this weekend is not to a couple, we need 23 men ... showing up for their state ready to go to war."

Despite their form and rise to become Australia's number one outfit, coach Stephen Larkham isn't expecting an easy ride in Brisbane.

"It's the rivalry we've got with the Reds that's been steadily building over the last couple of years," he said.

"They're a quality team. They've got a lot of Wallaby players in their 23.

"The humidity, the temperature, the crowd, the travel, it all comes into it."

NEW ZEALAND LAUNCH WOMEN'S 10-YEAR ACTION PLAN

Five months after the Black Ferns defeated England to secure back-to-back World Cup titles in front of a sold-out Eden Park, New Zealand rugby has launched a 10-year action plan in which they've vowed to change the women's game.

After 12 months of consultation with the community, the NZ Women and Girls in Rugby System Strategy has been put in place to help guide and develop players and coaches with NZR looking to pour in close to $22 million into the program this year with a promise to invest heavily over the next 10 years.

However, it won't be easy with strategy participants raising concerns around the culture of rugby and advising "not a lot of progress is being made" in the systems of women's rugby because the sport's long been viewed as a male only environment.

Participants also noted rugby's "culture is not suited to everyone" and "can be a bit of a boys' club", where women's opinions are not valued as highly as men's because of "old school attitudes" towards women's rugby.

With a focus on culture, pathway systems, participation and performance, the plan comes after NZR experienced significant growth off the back of last year's World Cup success with the plan aiming not just to capitlise on the success but also improve access to participation and remove barriers for women.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images

NZR Chair Dame Patsy Reddy believes the launch is a pivotal moment for women's rugby in New Zealand.

"We are riding an extraordinary wave of excitement and engagement with women's rugby in Aotearoa, the likes of which we've never seen," she said in a statement.

"The Black Ferns amazing victory last year has shown what's possible when we all come together in support of our wāhine. It is this momentum that is urging us all to embrace this moment and create change.

"We truly believe that rugby is a game for all and there's a huge opportunity ahead of us over the next decade to engage more women and girls. What's crucial is that it is done in a deliberate, structured, and focused way."

Hailed by many as a revolutionary moment in women's rugby, Black Ferns great Kendra Cocksedge knows it's just the start and has called for the system to be unique for women.

"We don't want it like the men," said Cocksedge. "We want it to be our own pathway. Our own journey.

"Today, we had a lot of champions, and I challenge them to not let that document go in the bottom drawer and keep this alive."