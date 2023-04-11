Blyth escapes with three-week Super ban after red card

Queensland Reds lock Angus Blyth will miss three Super Rugby Pacific games for the late, high shot on Corey Toole that left the Brumbies winger bloodied and concussed.

Blyth launched himself blindly at Toole with a ducked head, collecting the winger on the chin in the ninth minute of his first start of the season.

His yellow card was upgraded to red by the review officer, Blyth then handed a six-game suspension on Tuesday that was downgraded to three.

In a SANZAAR statement the panel deemed it as "reckless, direct head contact with high force" but not deliberate.

Blyth's previously clean record and early guilty plea was enough for the panel to halve his suspension.

It means he'll miss Friday's clash with Moana Pasifika in Samoa, as well as a Brisbane clash with the Western Force and trip to Townsville to play the NSW Waratahs.

The Reds are 2-5, coach Brad Thorn conceding he's battling for answers as discipline issues like Blyth's red card and general errors continue to haunt the side.