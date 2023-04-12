Super Rugby Pacific: Round 8 teams, verdicts, odds

Officially entering the second half of the season, Super Rugby Pacific hits a second bye week with just four games to be played out across the weekend.

After a break the Waratahs return in a make or break match against the Force, while the Reds will travel to Apia desperate to keep their season alive in a game against Moana Pasifika.

The biggest game of the round has to go to the top of the table clash between the Hurricanes and Chiefs though with off-field drama seeing the game moved forward several hours for a day time kick off.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.

Moana Pacifika vs. Queensland Reds | Queensland Reds vs. Brumbies | Hurricanes vs. Chiefs | Waratahs vs. Force

Friday, April 14

Moana Pasifika vs. Queensland Reds, Apia Park, Apia, 5:05pm[AEDT]

Moana: William Havili, Timoi Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereaara Enari, Solomone Funaki, Niko Jones, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Samiuela Moli, Ezekial Lindenmuth. Replacements: Lutera Tolai, Abraham Pole, Suetena Asomua, Potu Leavasa, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Manu Paea, D'Angelo Leulia, Fine Inisi.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, James O'Connor, Jordan Petaia, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Jake Upfield, Ryan Smith, Connor Vest, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Richie Asiata, Peni Ravai, Phransis Sula-Siaosi, Lopeti Faifua, Connor Anderson, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana $2.30. (+3.5) $1.90, Reds $1.58, (-3.5) $1.85 (Odds correct as of 12:50pm 12/4)

Verdict: Moana Pasifika may be winless this season but that doesn't mean the Reds should let their guard down. The first game to be played in Apia this year, there's sure to be plenty of fan support for the local side making their grand return which -- like we saw in Fiji with the Drua -- will create a raucous and hostile atmosphere for the Reds to enter. With their season hanging in the balance -- as well as Brad Thorn's tenure -- the Reds will need to end their disciplinary woes and find some direction in attack if they're to right their season. Returning home, Moana will no doubt find an extra leg to get them over their final 20-minute fade away that has so far plagued them this season. Putting on their best performance against the Crusaders last week, -- in which they took the lead into the break -- they'll need to replicate it again this week to finally take home the W. Hampered by training injuries, the Reds have made seven changes with captain Liam Wright ruled out while James O'Connor moves to centre for the injured Isaac Henry. Moana have made several changes of their own with Miracle Faiilagi coming in to start in his return home. A hard game to predict, this match will go right down to the wire with the Reds hoping they'll be able to handle whatever Moana and the weather throw at them. Tip: Moana Pasifika by 5.