Rugby Friday Five: Orange cards could make World Cup debut

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

Joe Biden got plenty of attention for his All Blacks gaff in Ireland, while Wallabies' Michael Hooper all but announced his career in Australia is coming to an end.

But there has been much more happening in Australia and New Zealand; these are some of the stories you might have missed.

WORLD RUGBY CONSIDERING WORLD CUP ORANGE CARD SYSTEM

After years of pushing a 20-minute red card at the Northern Hemisphere hierarchy, World Rugby could finally be listening to high-ranking officials down under with World Rugby referees boss Joel Jutge announcing the game's global bosses are looking at implementing Super Rugby's TMO referral system at this year's World Cup.

Speaking to French media Midi Olympique this week, Jutge said the governing body is considering adopting the 'orange card' system that is currently being trialed in Super Rugby Pacific to help reduce the number of on-field replays and avoid contentious decisions.

The system in Super Rugby sees all incidents of foul play that reach the yellow card threshold put on report with the TMO given eight minutes to watch replays of the incident and determine whether the card should be upgraded to a red. If upgraded the player will miss the remainder of the match, while if upheld the player would return to play following their 10-minute sinbinning.

It was introduced to reduce stoppages in play which have plagued the game and remove some of the pressure placed on on-field referees to make a quick and sometimes contentious decision.

It comes after a controversial red card to England's Freddie Steward against Ireland in the Six Nations last month was later rescinded by the match review committee four days later. It sent pundits into a meltdown and had many looking ahead to what impact a similar incident could have at the World Cup.

Australia's Rob Valetini could have few arguments about his red card against Wales last year GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

"In the event of a 50-50 decision, the referee has the possibility of giving a yellow card so that the game can resume as soon as possible, while the TMO has 10 minutes of temporary expulsion to decide whether this should be turned into a permanent expulsion," Jutge told Midi Olympique.

"We would give orange cards, clearly."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was asked if he was a fan of the current review system following training on Wednesday, his response was instant.

"Yes, absolutely," Cane said. "Any time we are not standing around waiting for referees, there's not added pressure on them to make a decision then and there."

Last week's Reds' clash with the Brumbies has been viewed as the perfect example of how the 'orange card' system would work with Reds lock Angus Blyth quickly shown a yellow card for his reckless collision with Brumbies wing Corey Toole which saw him taken from the field for an HIA. Refereed to the TMO, Blyth's yellow was soon upgraded to a red and he was later suspended for three weeks.

If the orange card is to be implemented, it would be a massive move from the global body who usually put a year-long moratorium on major law changes before a World Cup.

BELL TOEING THE LINE FOR WORLD CUP COMEBACK

Struck down by a repeated toe injury, Wallabies prop Angus Bell says he's on track to be fit for the Rugby World Cup and isn't worried about any future flare-ups of an injury that has seen him sidelined for the better part of a year.

Rocking a moon boot since early February after suffering a long-term foot injury in the Waratahs' season opener against the Brumbies, Bell is finally boot free as of Thursday and believes he'll be able to pack down in scrums by July, two months from the World Cup.

Rupturing a ligament in his toe early in the season opener, the prop suffered effectively the same injury that kept him in Australia during the Wallabies northern tour at the end of last year. Just months out from a World Cup, Bell decided to go the radical route to avoid any future injury issues.

"It was a sesamoidectomy," Bell said. "I got a bone taken out instead of just re-attached this time. Without that bone there, it can't pop off.

Angus Bell of the Waratahs Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"It's a different surgery. In hindsight, I maybe could have got it the first time but that's a bit radical. This time I'm just glad we did this sort of surgery, and I can keep working on it to be as strong as it can be.

"I knew straight away. It's a weird sensation when you feel a pop in your foot, you know straight away. That's why I walked straight off."

Bell couldn't put an exact timeframe on his return but believes he'll be ready to go for the World Cup with his return through either the Shute Shield or Australia A.

"Definitely before the World Cup. I'll be playing games before the World Cup," Bell said. "It all depends on what Eddie sees as the best opportunity for me to prove that I should be on that plane. Whether that's club rugby for Sydney Uni or the warm-up game against France or for Australia A, I'm not sure what he thinks or what the medical staff are thinking.

"I'm just trying to do as much as I can to get on that plane and do as much as I can to prove to Eddie that I can potentially be one of the loose-head [props] going over to France."

HOLLAND ON ALL BLACKS COACHING RADAR

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has confirmed he's on Scott Robertson's All Blacks coaching radar, and it's left his club calling on New Zealand Rugby to announce their 2024 coaching team now.

Off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, Holland is set to swap the Hurricanes for the All Blacks next year as one of Robertson's assistants, but it's left his club in limbo as they await confirmation of his departure, with chief executive Avan Lee keen to keep the coach on staff if the All Blacks role doesn't materialize.

Lee has called on NZR to make an announcement in the next fortnight so they can begin the process of replacing Holland who currently has the side on the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table.

"We're happy for it to play out for a certain amount of time but we need to move on and find out what's happening and start our plans as well," Lee said.

"I think in the next week or two would be good to get clarity, for us, the All Blacks and other clubs as well. Certainly in the next week would be good.

Jason Holland of the Hurricanes and future All Blacks coach Scott Robertson Joe Allison/Getty Images

"We're loyal to Jason, he's been great for us and if he doesn't get the All Blacks [job] then naturally we're going to talk to him about a continued future here, but we just want to move on and if we're losing our head coach we want as much time as possible to look at our options."

The Blues are also in a similar position with coach Leon Macdonald also heavily linked with one of the assistant coaching roles.

Holland fronted the media on Thursday confirming conversations had been made about an All Blacks role and that a chance to join the coaching team would be a dream come true.

"We've had some conversations but that's as far as it's gone so I'm full steam ahead with what we've got this week," Holland said.

"With these things you want it put to bed as soon as possible and everyone is making every effort to do that, for us at the 'Canes but also so everyone can get on with what they're doing.

"I'd love it. As I've said before, the All Blacks is the pinnacle for a young fella who grew up in New Zealand and loves playing footy and everything about it, but at the same time I love being here."

UNDER FIRE THORN GETS PLAYERS BACKING

Flying into an ambush in Samoa ahead of their Friday afternoon clash, under-fire coach Brad Thorn has received some timely backing from his co-captain Tate McDermott after a week of harsh commentary towards the coach.

Dismantled and eventually smashed by the Brumbies at home last week, the Reds fell to their third straight loss and are only just clinging to a spot in the top eight. But a test awaits them in Apia where Moana Pasifika are ready to claim their first win of the season.

Off-contract at the end of the season a loss on Friday could see the Reds move on Thorn early, but McDermott believes it's more than just the coaches that are the issue.

"I feel for him," McDermott said of Thorn. "He's been as good as you can be; he's copped barbs from most angles.

"It's pretty unfair, if you look at our organisation he's not solely responsible for it.

Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

"There's so many other pieces that are responsible for the way the Reds are playing and we have to share that burden.

"It was a grim day on Monday reviewing ... we had to face the reality that that's what we dished out."

The halfback also said new defence coach Phil Blake had been let down by the players' efforts.

"He's given us the perfect framework to defend like a pack of dogs and we've gone away from it," McDermott said.

"Moana will be up for it ... you give them a little line break here or there and they'll feed off it, their fans in background will be screaming and they'll be full of confidence.

"When we say we're going to show up in defence we have to get out there and bring the dog out."

NADALO RETURNS TO WHERE IT BEGAN

Trading in the sky blue for dark blue, Waratahs wing and former Fiji international Nemani Nadolo will return to where it all began on Saturday when he runs out in Sydney's Shute Shield for the first time in 15 years.

Missing selection for the Waratahs must win clash with the Force on Saturday night at Allianz Stadium, the hard running wing will instead be lining up for Western Sydney Two Blues at T.G. Milner in his first appearance for the side.

The appearance comes a week after he announced he will be hanging up the boots at the end of the 2023 Super Rugby season in a career that spanned four continents including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, UK, and Europe.

Nemani Nadolo of the Waratahs is tackled Matt King/Getty Images

Originally signed with Randwick in 2008 where he scored 13 tries in his first seven matches, he eventually moved to Manly where he was signed by the Waratahs but failed to make an appearance at Super 14 level. He would soon sign with Top 14 club Bourgoin-Jallieu which kicked off an incredible career in both France and the UK before he was picked up by the Crusaders in 2014.

Nadolo isn't the only Tahs player who'll be making an appearance across the Sydney competition with hooker Tolu Latu joining him at the Two Blues while Harrison Goddard has been listed at Gordon who'll be playing their first game at home this weekend.