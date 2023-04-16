Wallabies Eddie Jones forced into seven changes after injury pile up

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has been forced into seven changes ahead of his first camp on the Gold Coast.

After a brutal weekend of Super Rugby Pacific fixtures, Ned Hanigan, Len Ikitau, David Porecki, Blake Schoupp and Darcy Swain have all been ruled out after suffering concussions.

Back rower Pete Samu has been deemed unavailable after picking up an ankle injury against the Fijian Drua while fellow back rower Langi Gleeson hasn't yet recovered from a calf strain.

Eddie Jones' first Wallabies camp has been rocked by seven forced changes due to injury. Bradley Kanaris - The RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Coming in to the 33-man squad are Waratahs duo Lachlan Swinton and Izaia Perese, while Harry Wilson has been named as a back row replacement. Four players have earned their first Wallabies call ups with Queensland Reds duo Matt Faessier and Ryan Smith and Brumbies teammates Ryhs Van Nek and Rory Scott joining the squad.

The squad will assemble on the Gold Coast on Monday for a three day camp. When asked about the incredible injury toll, head coach Eddie Jones looked for silver linings.

"While we feel for the players who have been ruled out, it provides an opportunity for those who will now come into camp," he said.

"This camp will set the tone ahead of the Test season and we know we're going to need a fast start."