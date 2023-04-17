Super -- Not So Super -- Rd8: McKenzie creating All Blacks headache, Swinton adding to his poor record

Past the halfway mark of the Super Rugby Pacific season the table is starting to take shape following yet another truncated round with just four games across the weekend.
To kick off the action history was made when Moana Pasifika held their first match in Samoa in front of a raucous crowd. While the Chiefs cemented their place at the top of the table and the Waratahs got their season back on track with their first win at their new home at Allianz Stadium.
Read on as we review some of the Super -- and Not So Super -- action from the weekend.
Super
ALL BLACKS SELECTION HEADACHE
Heading into the sheds with a nine-point deficit, Chiefs fly-half Damian McKenzie came out flying in the second 40-minutes to elevate his team and take them on a three-try onslaught, dotting down the final try himself in a final blow against the Hurricanes.
A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs were under the pump after the Hurricanes pulled off some impressive attacking raids with captain Brad Webber admitting they were "a little bit slow out of the blocks" following the bye week. Despite being on the backfoot McKenzie was perhaps the pick of the bunch.
While his forwards struggled to get front football they've been enjoying so far this season in the first half, it didn't seem to deter the playmaker, happily looking to attack off the backfoot, even putting a cheeky kick in behind the Canes line for Etene Nanai-Seturo in the 25th minute which resulted in a penalty almost directly in front.
With All Blacks coach Ian Foster in the crowd, McKenzie turned it on in the second directing his backline with aplomb, unleashing beautiful long balls as well as some perfectly timed pop passes while he reaped the rewards of a forward pack starting to find dominance.
Finishing the match with 18 points to his name following a strong spell with the boot and ball in hand, McKenzie credited his time in Japan for his turn in form.
"For myself, I just feel really rejuvenated and refreshed coming back from Japan," McKenzie told Sky Sport NZ.
"It's great mate, we are obviously seven from seven, which is awesome, and we've had some tough games that we've had to fight out."
With Richie Mo'unga likely to retain the No.10 jersey for the All Blacks and Beauden Barrett finding his form again for the Blues ahead of the bye week, where McKenzie fits into the All Blacks equation heading into the World Cup is a question only Ian Foster will be able to answer, but with how impressive he has been a spot needs to be made for the attacking gun.
SAMOA'S MIRACLE
Spotted during a rugby combine camp ahead of the season, Miracle Fai'ilagi has illustrated exactly why Moana Pasifika need their place in the Super Rugby Pacific competition despite going down in yet another loss.
Making history with the first ever Super Rugby Pacific match in Samoa, Moana and the Reds ran out in front of a raucous crowd who'd been without a professional rugby match for four years. It was hot, humid and a frantic game living up to everything it promised to be with 10 highly entertaining tries run in across the 80-minutes.
While Moana were unable to get the job done, the match was in no doubt a huge success with the crowds regularly on their feet and the stands packed with locals enjoying every minute of live rugby action. But it was Fai'ilagi who was the true hero of the moment.
The only Moana player based on the Islands, Fai'ilagi made history when he became the first Pasifika player to score a try in Samoa. The fact he grew up in the village of Vailele just a few kilometres away from Apia Park only making the moment even more spectacular.
Showcasing his pace and support play, Fai'ilagi had the crowd cheering when he made his barnstorming run down the right sideline in the 13th minute. Offloading inside to Lincoln McClutchie, the flanker made sure to keep himself in the play, receiving the pass off from the fly-half before he finished off what he started, running the final 20 metres to dot it down under the posts.
The fact he added another in the 64th minute, again through his impressive support play and ball-handling, will be a moment that local fans will never forget.
"It's an unreal feeling," he said post-match. "I believed in myself and the work I put in."
WARATAHS TAKE THEIR SEASON OFF LIFE SUPPORT
After four straight losses the Waratahs are believing again after they finally produced an 80-minute performance to take their season off life support.
Finally finding some fluidity in attack for the first time in a month, the whole backline was on song, holding their own throughout with each producing moments of brilliance. Struggling with nerves at fly-half Donaldson produced his best game yet of the season, while Jake Gordon and Izaia Perese sent reminders to Eddie Jones of just what they can produce.
Snipping and threatening the Force defensive line throughout, Perese returned to his best form, scoring the opening try for the Waratahs off the back of an offload from Gordon back inside that saw the centre slice through the gap and charge the final 20-metres to the try line. He'd end the night with a double, icing the match in the 78th minute.
"He's had a rough trot and he's a rollercoaster, Izzy, so he's been down a bit lately," Coleman said.
"I'm really happy for him because he wore the brunt himself. He put it on himself around not just our team's form but he wasn't happy with how he was going. He was pretty heavy-shouldered there for a while.
"But he had a good week this week. I really liked his energy. Thursday he was up being his pesky best and that came through."
Gordon's efforts couldn't go unnoticed either, setting up Perese's opener and scoring one of his own, picking up a loose ball and flying 46-metres to crash over in the corner. Missing out on the opening Wallabies training camp and with Jones in the crowd, the half-back will be happy with his strong performance.
Continuing his impressive form Mark Nawaqanitawase was big down his left wing finishing with five defenders beaten while his right-wing partner Dylan Pietsch was often in the mix as well with several sniping runs and beat two defenders of his own.
The front football all came off the back of a firing backrow with Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper and Taleni Seu all picking up double-digit tackle counts.
Shooting up to ninth on the ladder and within sniffing distance of the top 8, morale is up in the Waratahs camp as it should be with a home stretch that includes four home games in their last six matches, but first they must head to Auckland likely without their enforcer Swinton (more on that below) and Ned Hanigan and Dave Porecki through concussion.
While their season is no longer on life support it hasn't made a full recovery just yet.
Not so super
SWINTON'S BRAIN FADE
Another week, another Lachie Swinton dangerous play.
A player who loves to take the game to the limit and always toes the line, Swinton was lucky not to see any cards on Saturday night after he hit Force fly-half Jake Strachan late, high and with no attempt to wrap.
Somehow completely missed by on-field referees or the TMO just 20-seconds into the game, the flanker flew into Strachan throwing his shoulder into the fly-half's face moments after he'd sent a long bomb down the field. Strachan was left prone on the ground as play resumed and was eventually pulled from the field for an HIA minutes later (he would return 10-minutes later).
Well known for his propensity to find himself on the wrong side of the referee, the enforcer will be lucky to come away with just a three-week ban after he was cited for the hit on Sunday afternoon. With a poor record and the recklessness of the shot, Swinton could miss a large chunk of the back half of the season.
It'll be a huge blow not just for the Waratahs but also Swinton who's only just begun to find form following a year off for a nerve injury in his shoulder and was recalled into the Wallabies squad for their training camp this week.
Off the pace in the opening rounds, Swinton often looked like a stunned mullet with ball in hand, while he didn't have the same impact at the breakdown as he'd enjoyed previously. Since round 5 though his physicality has lifted dramatically.
Taking on the Blues this weekend the Waratahs will be hoping they can keep the momentum from their first win in five games as they head to Auckland, but with Ned Hanigan and David Porecki stood down with concussion the needless and reckless hit will have Darren Coleman fuming and scrambling.