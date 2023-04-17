Super -- Not So Super -- Rd8: McKenzie creating All Blacks headache, Swinton adding to his poor record

Past the halfway mark of the Super Rugby Pacific season the table is starting to take shape following yet another truncated round with just four games across the weekend.

To kick off the action history was made when Moana Pasifika held their first match in Samoa in front of a raucous crowd. While the Chiefs cemented their place at the top of the table and the Waratahs got their season back on track with their first win at their new home at Allianz Stadium.

Read on as we review some of the Super -- and Not So Super -- action from the weekend.

Super

ALL BLACKS SELECTION HEADACHE

Heading into the sheds with a nine-point deficit, Chiefs fly-half Damian McKenzie came out flying in the second 40-minutes to elevate his team and take them on a three-try onslaught, dotting down the final try himself in a final blow against the Hurricanes.

A top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs were under the pump after the Hurricanes pulled off some impressive attacking raids with captain Brad Webber admitting they were "a little bit slow out of the blocks" following the bye week. Despite being on the backfoot McKenzie was perhaps the pick of the bunch.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs celebrates with teammates after scoring a try Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

While his forwards struggled to get front football they've been enjoying so far this season in the first half, it didn't seem to deter the playmaker, happily looking to attack off the backfoot, even putting a cheeky kick in behind the Canes line for Etene Nanai-Seturo in the 25th minute which resulted in a penalty almost directly in front.

With All Blacks coach Ian Foster in the crowd, McKenzie turned it on in the second directing his backline with aplomb, unleashing beautiful long balls as well as some perfectly timed pop passes while he reaped the rewards of a forward pack starting to find dominance.

Finishing the match with 18 points to his name following a strong spell with the boot and ball in hand, McKenzie credited his time in Japan for his turn in form.

"For myself, I just feel really rejuvenated and refreshed coming back from Japan," McKenzie told Sky Sport NZ.

"It's great mate, we are obviously seven from seven, which is awesome, and we've had some tough games that we've had to fight out."