Force upset Fijiana Drua to keep finals hopes alive

Western Force have moved closer to an inaugural Super W finals appearance with a gritty 23-10 upset home win over defending premiers Fijiana Drua in Perth.

Sunday's game at McGillivray Oval was locked at 10-10 at halftime, but the Force scored 13 unanswered points after the break.

Lack of discipline proved a massive problem for Fijiana Drua, who were down to 13 players for 10 minutes of the second half and played just over 45 minutes with 14.

Flanker Nunia Uluikadavu was given a yellow card in the 18th minute and another in the 34th, while reserve hooker Keleni Marawa was binned in the second half.

Force were more consistent and efficient in the set pieces and Fijiana Drua showed only glimpses of their renowned attacking flair.

Western notched successive Super W wins for the first time and the victory lifted them one spot to fourth above the Brumbies, who they play in a momentous final round home clash at HBF Park next Saturday, with the winner guaranteed a top four spot.

Libya Teepa of the Force celebrates after scoring a try Will Russell/Getty Images

"Belief is a big thing. We're riding the momentum of winning now. We're still learning how to win. I think we've just got to ride this train until it runs out," Force captain and centre Trilleen Pomare told Stan.

"For us (next week's game) is a must win. We know that's our grand final. The momentum of these two weeks leading into next week is what we needed."

Fijiana Drua, who remain third, one point ahead of the Force, posted first points when star fullback Lavenia Tinai crossed following some great support play featuring multiple offloads.

The Force replied in the 20th minute with flanker Leah Miles diving over in the corner.

She was set up by impressive winger Martha Mataele, who notched her own five-pointer a few minutes later to give the Force their first lead.

The irrepressible Tinai levelled the scores following a quick tap.

Force dominated possession and territory early in the second half, but an inability to finish their opportunities allied to stout Fijiana Drua defence kept the scores level.

A 52nd minute penalty to five-eighth Nicole Ledington edged the Force ahead.

Ledington extended the lead to 10 points five minutes later when she converted after lock Libya Teepa burrowed over after a scrum close to the line.

The Force five-eight added a last minute penalty to complete the scoring.

Fijiana Drua finished on the wrong end of a 24-11 penalty count.

"The girls lacked a lot of discipline this game," Fijian Drua captain and prop Bitila Tawake told Stan.

"I guess the Force wanted the win more than us, our attack let us down."

Fijiana Drua are away to second-placed Queensland next Sunday.

NSW Waratahs squeeze out Reds in Super W thriller

The NSW Waratahs have overcome a 10-point deficit to beat the Queensland Reds 31-30 in a thrilling top-of-the-table Super W clash in Sydney.

The ladder-leading Tahs scored five tries to four at Concord Oval, making it four wins from as many matches to increase their lead over second-placed Queensland to four points heading into next week's final round.

With their scrum performing well and their backs finishing off some good moves, NSW asserted themselves either side of halftime.

They rebounded from 17-7 down to lead 31-22.

A 74th minute penalty from impressive centre Cecilia Smith got the Reds to within six points and set up a dramatic finish.

Queensland lock Annabelle Coady's second try just over a minute out from the end slashed the deficit to one, but Smith's potential match-winning conversion was just off target.

NSW survived a multi-phase Reds attack In the dying seconds to close out a win.

Winger Desiree Miller scored two tries and three conversions for a 16-point haul, as NSW overcame their toughest challenge of the season.

Margot Vella of the Waratahs is tackled by Cecilia Smith of the Reds Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"We went out there In the second half trying to stick to our game and we just got a bit sloppy in part," Miller told Stan.

"We always knew it was going to be a physical battle this week, definitely one of our biggest games this season.

NSW dominated early on and crossed in the sixth minute through prop Bridie O'Gorman, who crashed over the line from close range.

Stung into action, the Reds crossed just three minutes later in their first serious sortie into the opposing 22.

Five-eighth Carys Dallinger crossed after running around Smith and profiting from the latter's great offload.

Another Smith offload led to the Reds' second try to winger Sam Curtis.

Smith converted and then kicked a penalty to give the Reds a 17-7 lead.

NSW hit back with Miller charging across the line after taking a fine pass from centre Georgina Friedrichs to get the Tahs within five points at the break.

It took NSW just four minutes of the second half to hit the front with the strong running Friedrichs charging over after a great defence splitting break from flanker Leilani Nathan.

A great sideline conversion from Miller pushed NSW ahead and the winger then crossed for a try of her own after good work from Friedrichs.

Queensland closed the gap to two points with the impressive Coady smashing her way over the line.

The Tahs forwards' hard work was rewarded when hooker Adiana Talakai barged her way over to set up a nine-point lead, which proved just enough.

"We came down here to ruffle a few feathers and we definitely showed up today," Reds flanker and captain Shannon Parry told AAP.

"Those little discipline areas probably cost us at the end of the day but we were bloody close."

Brumbies snatch victory over Rebels in Super W thriller

The Brumbies have their first win of the Super W season and could yet play finals after sneaking by Melbourne Rebels in a thriller at GIO Stadium.

The hosts (1-4) moved inside the top four with Friday night's 30-23 win ahead of a crunch encounter with the Western Force in Perth next weekend which will likely determine their fate.

The Brumbies scored the first three tries of the contest and looked poised for an easy win but had to lift to see off a strong Rebels fightback, going behind early in the second half and not hitting the front again until a 76th-minute penalty from Faitala Moleka.

Winger Biola Dawa sealed the win minutes later, capping a drive that started with her own brilliant intercept by getting the ball back and crossing in the corner.

Bench halfback Jay Huriwai had pulled the Brumbies back to 23-22 down with a try, bouncing off a number of Rebel players and crashing over from close range, but a missed conversion left them still needing to go and win the game.

Brumbies captain Siokapesi Palu said winning in front of their home crowd was a special moment for the side.

Jay Huriwai of the Brumbies scores a try Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"It's very exciting ... we're all cheering and what better moment to actually win a home game," she told Stan Sport.

"We know the Rebels do come out with a game and they're very physical and they're quite quick off the mark, and so we just had to make sure we matched that."

Hooker Tania Naden struck first from a rolling maul while Lydia Kavoa scored in the same corner on 12 minutes after picking off a Rebels' lineout throw.

Brumbies winger Apryll Green capped a sweeping team move for their third try in between a pair of penalty goals from Rebels kicker Mia Rae Clifford, although the Rebels pinched one back on the stroke of halftime via Utumalefata To'omalatai.

Winless Melbourne hit the front on 47 minutes via a stunning 40m break from Faalua Tugaga, slicing through the Brumbies' defence to cap her side's momentum.

To'omalatai led the way for the Rebels with bustling carries up the middle of the park, while No.8 Grace Kemp did much the same for the Brumbies, keeping them rolling forward when all looked lost in the second half.

Clifford was also vital for the Rebels, slotting three long-range penalty goals that kept her side in the game.

"Great game out there, both sides are super physical," Rebels captain Ashley Marsters told Stan Sport.

"It was very close throughout the whole game, so credit to the Brumbies, they really came back with the fight.

"We really wanted to give it to them but obviously we fell out towards the end there."