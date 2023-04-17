First-day nerves as Wallabies meet coach Eddie Jones

Wallabies hopeful Ryan Lonergan says there will be some angst as he and his teammates attempt to ensure their first training camp under new coach Eddie Jones won't be their last.

A 33-man squad has assembled on the Gold Coast for the three-day camp, which kicked off on Monday.

It marks the first camp since Jones was appointed on a five-year deal in January.

A sizeable chunk of the squad entered the camp having never met Jones in person, and it ensured for some nervous meet and greets.

"There's a bit of angst, we don't really know what to expect," Lonergan told reporters on Monday before Jones had met up with the players.

"You can be as ready as you can, but we don't really know what's coming (during the camp).

"It is quite nerve wracking. You've got to try to get the right first impression there."