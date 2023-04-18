Relaxed Eddie welcomes Wallabies to camp

A relaxed Eddie Jones has welcomed his first squad to the Gold Coast with a few jokes and some laughs during a three-day training camp as he begins his World Cup preparations in earnest.

Filled with plenty of nerves ahead of their first meeting with the famous coach on Monday morning, newcomer Carter Gordon and 5 Test capped Wallaby Lalakai Foketi revealed on Tuesday it was a jovial Eddie that greeted them on Monday afternoon.

"First couple of days done and dusted, coming into camp with Eddie and the other coaches is a bit unknown," Foketi said from camp. "But I really enjoyed the first couple of days, I think Eddie's done a great job with having a laugh and getting the boys relaxed, but when it's time to be serious, he's done that, especially on the field.

"I can't speak highly enough of what the first couple of days have brought."

Earning his Wallabies caps under Dave Rennie, Foketi was unwilling to compare the two coaches but was happy with how Jones was able to balance a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere with his serious messages.

"You can't really compare them," he said. "Dave's one coach and Eddie's is the other. I think what we've really enjoyed in this camp so far is how he makes the boys feel and we feel welcome and we're a part of the beginning of what's such a big year and only a short amount of time.

"When I say he makes things relaxed, I think you feel relaxed, but you also know that you have to perform, and he lets you know that as well. So little reminders about stuff and how he wants to play, he does that really well. When you try and compare Dave and Eddie I can't."

One of many fresh faces in camp, Gordon admitted he was yet to get a real read on the coach after he was asked if Jones was as scary as he expected, revealing Jones had made a few cracks at his blonde mullet but wasn't sure if the new coach was a fan or not.

"I've really enjoyed coming in the past two days and working with him and working with the team. It's been a really good environment here and it's been good working the last few days," Carter said.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones talks with players during an Australia Wallabies training camp Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"That one's a hard one to answer [if Jones is scary]. I mean, there's always a bit of unexpected with the new coach and all that, but I think the first time I met Eddie he made a joke right off the bat, something about how I looked and he just got the ball rolling from there. So no, he's been really good. He hits you with a few jokes and gets into you a little bit but it's always coming from a good side and he's pretty easy to talk to.

"Yeah, mostly [jokes about my hair]. I can't tell if he likes it or not, he hasn't told me to cut it off or anything, it's had a little trim but, yeah, it's still there."

Hitting the training paddock on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, Eddie sometimes stopped individual players for quick chats other times pulling whole groups over - including what many believe to be the leadership team of Michael Hooper, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Nic White, Andrew Kellaway and Jed Holloway.

Asked what some of the messaging had been around so far at camp, Gordon said there'd been a large focus on attitude, while he revealed he'd spoken to his roommate Nic White about what he needed to bring to camp to make an impression.

"[The messaging has] been on both [mentality and tactics]," Gordon said. "A lot around attitude; we've gotta wanna win, we do wanna win and working for the bloke inside you. We talk a lot about working in threes at the moment and working for the bloke next year and hustling. So it's been both technical, tactical and work rate too.

"I knew I had to use my voice, actually spoke to Whitey a little bit before and he said just come in and use your voice, so you don't have to earn your colours as such just come in and do your job, boss the boys around and play that number 10 role really well.

"There's obviously talk about the World Cup, it's a goal, but there's a lot of a lot of hard work I need to do before then to put myself in a position to be selected."

Carter Gordon during an Australia Wallabies training camp Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Gordon's call-up to the squad was just rewards for the 22-year-old after enjoying a breakout season for the Rebels last year under the tutelage of former Wallabies playmaker Matt Toomua, as well as his continued form as the key game caller for his team this year.

"At the end of last season, I knew I had a lot of work to do, a lot of growth, and I put in a lot of work in the offseason," Gordon said.

"I think that [coming out from under Toomua] has been another one for me, just being in there, being the main game caller and running things how I want them to run and saying what I'm seeing and all that stuff. I think that's been a big difference for this year.

"Whereas last year, Matty [Toomua] was in there, he was doing that. We were both kind of throwing ideas out there. But he was the main 10 then, so he was getting the say on most things where this year I'm in there and I'm getting the say, so it's I feel like it's really free flowing and the boys know what I want and they and I know what they want from me."