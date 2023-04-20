Rugby Friday Five: RA still a Payne in the Haas for NRL

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

Lachie Swinton's reckless hit on Jake Strachan -- and then massive seven-week ban -- as well as the first Wallabies camp under Eddie Jones took much of our focus through the week, but there has been much more happening in Australia and New Zealand; these are some of the stories you might have missed.

RA STILL A PAYNE IN THE HAAS FOR NRL

Rugby Australia's cheque book is reportedly out again as they plot yet another audacious bid to recruit big name NRL star Payne Haas.

Just weeks after RA confirmed the signing of Roosters young gun Joseph Suaali'i on a whopping $4.8 million three-year deal, chairman Hamish McLennan has revealed Haas is in their sights ahead of the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour in Australia.

Haas is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and is free to negotiate with rivals from November 1 with Wallabies coach Eddie Jones reportedly keen to get the 23-year-old prop in the gold jersey ahead of the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

While McLennan said Haas "could definitely be wearing Wallaby gold" in the future, Broncos coach Kevin Walters believes there's nothing for rugby league to worry about believing the club has "zero real reason" to think the star will switch codes.

Haas had previously met with RA officials two years ago, only for RA to withdraw their interest following his arrest for a drunken altercation with police.

It's sprung yet another war of words between the codes with McLennan telling The Roar rugby league had "lost their minds" after another sensational attack on rugby-bound Suaali'i.

McLennan, Suaali'i and RA board member Phil Waugh were photographed during a meeting in Woollahra on Wednesday morning with News Corp declaring the 19-year-old had been left "red faced" following his "secret meeting".

The RA chairman hit back the following afternoon saying the meeting to check in on the young player following weeks of media attacks.

"The NRL has absolutely lost their mind. At rugby, we're very pro-player and their welfare."

It wasn't long before ARLC Commission boss Peter V'landys was firing off his won barbs at the 15-player game claiming McLennan was simply after free publicity by using rugby league.

"If Hamish McLennan is looking for free publicity, we're not going to entertain it," he told News Corp. "His sport isn't doing very well so he tries to use our sport to publicise them. I won't be falling into that trap.

"Maybe if their game was more interesting they would have some publicity."

COOPER IS BACK

After nine months on the sideline Quade Cooper is finally back from his Achilles injury.

Making his first appearance since he ruptured his Achilles for the Wallabies in their opening game of the Rugby Championship against Argentina last year, Cooper will line up for the Kintetsu Liners in the Japanese Rugby League One on the weekend.

The news comes as a massive boost for Eddie Jones as he begins his World Cup preparations in earnest.

Cooper took part in Jones's Wallabies training camp this week via Zoom with the new Wallabies coach tipping the playmaker to play a role at the World Cup earlier this year.

"We will need to have three 10s at the World Cup, Quade could be one of them, and the other two spots are wide open," Jones said on ABC's Offsiders in March.

Cooper lines up with long-time half-back partner and former Wallabies teammate Will Genia.

FORCE UNLEASH OVER SWINTON HIT

Days after Lachie Swinton's brutal and un-checked hit on Force fly-half Jake Strachan, Force coach Simon Cron is still fuming over the incident while the club has reportedly made an official complaint about their treatment in Super Rugby.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Force chief executive Tony Lewis has written to Rugby Australia and SANZAAR over the incident claiming Swinton's hit was just the latest in a line of poor refereeing decision against the club.

Swinton flattened Strachan just 21 seconds into the match after the playmaker completed a clearing kick, however none of the on-field referees caught the action while TMO David Conway missed the late hit despite having 19 camera angles at his disposal.

Strachan was taken from the field minutes later for an HIA, which he passed and returned to play, however he was subbed off after halftime after his condition deteriorated. His concussion is so bad he set to miss at least four weeks.

Swinton was later hit with a seven-week ban, but that's little comfort for the Force, who, if Swinton had received a red card, would have been in the box seat to clinch a vital win.

Cron was left fuming.

"We saw it live, everyone I've talked to saw it live ... and yet two guys in the (TMO) box with nine cameras missed it," Cron told reporters on Thursday.

"So you've got to ask the question - did they miss it, or did they choose to miss it?

"Because I don't understand how you could miss it."

While Strachan was cleared by a medical professional to return to the field, Cron said he feels guilty for putting the fly-half at further risk by putting him on the field again.

"I wish I picked up that he was not good. He was battling to make any calls - structure, system wise," Cron said.

"We had some young leaders out there and they said to me after the game, 'He wasn't talking to us'.

"If I had known that, I would have pulled him off immediately.

"I wish that I had picked up on that myself from the box. I'm disappointed in us we didn't see it.

"I felt bad for Strachy because that's risky, it scares me.

"But ultimately, I think that if it had been dealt with properly the first time (with the TMO addressing the hit), it would have been a lot clearer for everyone."

FORCE UNVEIL MUCH NEEDED INJURY COVER

Smashed by injuries so far through the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Western Force have announced a massive signing with former Wallabies backrow Isi Naisarani, giving the side a much-needed boost.

Joining former Waratahs flanker Carlo Tizzano, was also recently signed with the club, Naisarani is a huge signing for the club who've sunk to 11th place on the ladder with just two wins and are currently on a four-match losing streak.

A well-known figure at the club, Naisarani burst onto the scene while wearing the dark blue in 2017 and was even named Super Rugby player-of-the-year in his first season. He would go on to spend stints at the Brumbies (2018) and Rebels (2019-2021) and most recently ran around with the Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan Rugby League One competition.

Naisarani also featured for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup and signed with the Force until the end of the season.

"Coming back here is like going back in time," said Naisarani. "It feels like a lifetime ago I was living here in Perth, so I'm excited to be back here where I started my career.

"I've got lots to give back to the Force and Australia and am looking forward to being involved in the Super Rugby environment, playing good quality rugby again."

Tizzano also makes his return to the place where he got his first professional start, playing for the Force in Global Rapid Rugby in 2019 before spending three seasons with the Waratahs.

"When I was a bit younger, I'm just flying around everywhere and hitting everything I can see," Tizzano said.

"That was four or five years ago. I'm a bit more experienced now, and I know when to pick my battles, and not just fly in head first to everything."

BLUES BREACH ANZAC CODE

The Blues could find themselves in hot water with a now deleted promotional tweet from the club using the term "Anzac" possibly breaching New Zealand law.

The team released a tweet last week which invited fans to "join us in celebrating our ANZACs at Eden Park" ahead of their Super Rugby game against the Waratahs with the tweet featuring a picture of four of their star players along with aircraft and the silhouetted figure of a man playing the bugle.

While one follower on twitter pointed out the planes used in the image are actually passenger jets, a legal restriction around the use of "Anzac" in trade or business is the real stinking point for the club.

Under Section 17 of New Zealand's Flags, Emblems and Names Protection Act 1981, the term "Anzac" is prohibited and controlled in connection with any use by business or trade. According to the guidelines, this is to "protect the term from commercialization and to ensure that the use is not offensive to public sentiment".

Fines are as much as NZD$5000 for individuals and NZD$50,000 for corporations.