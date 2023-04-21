Reds post decisive Super W win over defending champs

It's the final round of the Super W season, with teams jockeying for finals positions.

Waratahs remain unbeaten ahead of Super W finals

The NSW Waratahs will march into the Super W semi-finals with their unbeaten record intact after rolling the Rebels 29-0 in their last-round clash in Melbourne.

The table-topping Waratahs (5-0) have set themselves up for a final-four assault at Concord Oval in Sydney on April 30, running in five tries in their Friday night thrashing at AAMI Park.

Bronte Wilson of the Waratahs in action against the Rebels. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Queensland currently hold down second place with three teams - 2022 champions Fijiana Drua, the Western Force and Brumbies - still in the scramble for the other two play-off spots.

Currently sitting fourth, the Force are two points clear of the Brumbies who they host on Saturday night.

Stand-in Waratahs captain Grace Hamilton said it was a solid workout for her side, who will take on the fourth-placed team.

"We knew the Rebels were going to come out, they had nothing to lose here at home," Hamilton told Stan Sport.

"They got us physically and we had to wear them out, and grind them out, and we got a bit messy at the start of the second half so we'll look into that and see how we can be better for next week."

Melbourne (0-5) have finished without a win but showed their improvement through the season to hold the rampant Tahs to 24 points.

They trailed 12-0 until just before halftime when debutante winger Jacinta Windsor showed her pace to dash 60m in and around the defence to score.

NSW's early tries came after hooker Katalina Amosa mauled the ball across the line to open the scoring and then Wallaroos No.8 Hamilton powered over from a five-metre scrum.

Waratahs halfback Tatum Bird had a busy game while Test centre Georgina Friedrichs was a constant threat.

Starved of possession and territory in the first half, the Rebels were constantly on the back foot and incurred 11 penalties.

But they settled into the match after the break with their skipper Wallaroos hooker Ash Marsters leading the way with some big hits.

They showed heart to regularly repel the visitors in the second half, even while down a player after prop Laiema Bosenavulagi was yellow carded.

The hosts held the Waratahs out until the 75th minute when a clearing kick by Rebels centre Wasie Toolis was charged down by Iliseva Batibasaga, who turned and pounced on the ball in the in-goal.

Speedster Maya Stewart then iced the win in the dying minutes after a spectacular team try that stretched 60 metres.

Brumbies beat Force to secure Super W finals berth

The Western Force's Super W finals hopes have been extinguished after producing a horror first half in a 45-27 loss to the Brumbies in Perth.

The stakes couldn't have been higher for Saturday's last round match at HBF Park, with the winner to secure a finals berth.

But the match was effectively over within 33 minutes after the Brumbies scored five converted tries to open up a 35-0 lead.

The Western Force's Super W finals hopes have been extinguished after producing a horror first half in a 45-27 loss to the Brumbies in Perth. Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Force fought back well in the second half, with star captain Trilleen Pomare scoring a try and setting up another, and Martha Mataele finishing with a double.

But it proved too little too late, with the Brumbies holding firm in the key moments to secure the six-tries-to-five victory.

"We had a good crack in the second half, but the first 40 let us down," Pomare told Stan after the match.

"The Brumbies put points on us early and it hurt us.

"The first 40 wasn't us at all, that's not the footy we want to play.

"It's back to the drawing board I guess and we go again next year.

"I think we've got some good momentum moving forward."

The Force didn't even enter their attacking 22m for the first time until the 28th minute.

By that stage, the Brumbies had already built a 28-0 lead on the back of four converted tries.

Brumbies hooker Tania Naden started the onslaught with two tries in the space of five minutes, with Alyce Solaese adding a third at the 14-minute mark.

The Force struggled to contain the numerous line breaks by the Brumbies, and the home side were also let down by a series of basic handling errors.

It seemed even the rugby gods were on the Brumbies' side.

Brumbies flyhalf Faitala Moleka scored her team's fourth try when her pass just metres from the line was blocked by a Force player -- only for the ball to bounce fortuitously and allow her to run onto it and touch down.

The scoreline read 35-0 when an attempted clearing kick from the Force brushed a teammate, with Brumbies scrumhalf Jay Huriwai picking up the scraps and squeezing between two defenders to score.

The Force finally got their first points of the match when Angel Schwencke barged over in the 36th minute, and the home side's hopes were further buoyed when Brumbies prop Iris Verebalavu was yellow carded for a high tackle.

The Force pushed hard in the second half and the margin was reduced to 20 points in the 63rd minute, but the home side could only manage one more try.

Reds post decisive Super W win over defending champs

The Queensland Reds have turned on the razzle dazzle to surge into the Super W semifinals with an ominous 45-22 victory over reigning champions Fijiana Drua.

Cashing in on the Drua's ill-discipline, the rampant Reds ran in seven tries to four at Scifleet Stadium to consolidate second spot on the ladder ahead of next Sunday's sudden-death playoffs in Sydney.

Tellingly, while the Reds set up a semifinal against the third-placed Brumbies, the Drua's last-round defeat means the defending champions will play unbeaten minor premiers the NSW Waratahs in the other do-or-die encounter at Concord Oval.

The Drua beat the Waratahs in last year's title decider before suffering their first-ever loss in the competition to NSW in a 31-5 round-three drubbing at the same semifinal venue two weeks ago.

Cashing in on the Drua's ill-discipline, the rampant Reds ran in seven tries to four in Brisbane to consolidate second spot on the ladder ahead of next Sunday's sudden-death playoffs in Sydney. Peter Wallis/Getty Images

The Drua paid the price on Sunday for having props Bitila Tawake and Joma Rubuti yellow-carded either side of half-time as the champions crashed to an untimely third consecutive loss.

From only two points down, the Fijians found themselves trailing 38-17 by the time Rubuti returned from the sin bin in the 56th minute for a heavy late hit on Reds five-eighth Carys Dallinger.

The foul play came immediately after Dallinger's pinpoint cross-field kick set up Queensland's first try of the second half to centre Cecilia Smith.

Dallinger also put winger Heleina Young in three minutes later to give the Reds a 21-point lead that they refused to relinquish.

Queensland had opened the scoring with a try in the first minute to flanker Carola Kreis and continued to dominate early.

But despite being camped in Fijiana territory, it was the Drua who struck next through prop Siteri Rasolea in the 18th minute.

Livia Naidei's conversion nudged the Drua ahead 7-5 before the Fijians offered up a candidate for try of the season from the ensuing kick-off.

Hooker Litia Marama started it with a beautiful flick pass and then finished it with sheer power, dragging Dallinger over the line.

But losing Tawake to the sin bin in the 25th minute after repeated infringements from her side proved the turning point.

First No. 8 Haidee Head capitalised on the Reds' one-player advantage following a break from winger Ivania Wong.

When centre Alana Elisaia crossed shortly after, suddenly the Reds had snatched a 19-12 half-time lead.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as skipper Shannon Parry, Smith, Young and replacement fullback Ellie Draper all crossed for Queensland.

"Really pleased to get the result and we're through to the playoffs, which is really pleasing," Parry said.

The Reds beat the Brumbies 20-10 in their round-three clash this season and will enter the semis as favourites to advance to the grand final.