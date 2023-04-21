Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan is taking a break from the sport as he revealed his struggles with mental health.

Morgan, 23, posted on social media about how he has "suffered in silence," and spoke about how he tried to take his own life earlier this year.

In his Instagram post titled "My Story", Morgan encouraged anyone struggling to seek help and said he is on medication for stress and anxiety but has decided to take a break from the sport.

"For a number of years, I have suffered in silence. Grieving the loss of my grandparents and consecutive rugby injuries are the main contributors to my mental health causing both stress and anxiety.

"High stress levels have also caused me to suffer patches of hair loss. On February 5, I reached the lowest point of my life and regrettably, I took the decision to try to end it with an overdose.

"I am proud to say that I am now medicated for my stress and anxiety.

"I can't thank my employer, Ospreys, my team-mates and of course my family and friends for the love and support they have shown me during this dark time."

Morgan represented the Wales under-20 side and has featured for the Ospreys. He will now turn attention to an online fitness business.

"I have made the difficult decision to take some time out of professional rugby. Rugby will always be my passion but, for now, I need to prioritise my mental and physical well-being. This isn't a goodbye to rugby forever, it's a goodbye for now.

"Fitness has always been my escape but these past couple of weeks I can honestly say it saved me and I want to use my experience to inspire others through online fitness and coaching. To those of you who are helping me bring this vision to life, I am eternally grateful.

"Mental health is a taboo subject for men, particularly men in the rugby world. By admitting my struggles and showing my vulnerability, I hope other men feel empowered to open up. My DMs are always open. It's okay to not be okay."