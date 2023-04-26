After three bye weekends we're finally back to a full slate of match-ups in Round 10 as the fight for a top eight spot truly begins.

A logger jam from sixth place all the way through to 11 has come to form with three teams sitting on 13 points with the Reds in sixth just two points clear of the Waratahs in 10th.

Returning after a bye, the Brumbies head to New Zealand in a massive clash with the Hurricanes which could solidify their place in the top two, while the Waratahs return home to host the Highlanders in another crucial match-up. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Chiefs will host the Crusaders in what is the match of the round.

Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.

Hurricanes vs. Brumbies | Waratahs vs. Highlanders | Drua vs. Blues | Moana Pasifika vs. Melbourne RebelsChiefs vs. CrusadersQueensland Reds vs. Western Force

Friday, April 28

Hurricanes vs. Brumbies, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm[AEDT]

Hurricanes: 1 Xavier Numia, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6 Devan Flanders, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Cameron Roigard, 10 Aidan Morgan, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 14 Julian Savea, 15 Josh Moorby. Replacements: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Owen Franks 19. Caleb Delany 20. Brayden Iose 21. Jamie Booth 22. Harry Godfrey 23. Kini Naholo

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Charlie Cale, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Replacements: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $1.27, -9.5 $1.90, Brumbies $3.50, +9.5 $1.85

Verdict: Avoiding too many changes, the Hurricanes have seen the return of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere as the only change to the starting 15, while Julian Savea will run out for his 150th game for the Hurricanes in a crucial clash for both the Canes and the Brumbies. Both coming off a bye they'll be refreshed and ready to hit the paddock with the Brumbies looking to sneak a win to cement their place in the top two, while the Hurricanes will be desperate to close the gap with the leading pack. Naming a strong pack, the Brumbies have welcomed the return of Corey Toole from concussion while Billy Pollard will make his first start of the season. Expect and entertaining and fiery clash to open the weekend's festivities with a Brumbies win likely setting them up for a home semifinal. Tip: Brumbies by 3