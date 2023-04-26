After three bye weekends we're finally back to a full slate of match-ups in Round 10 as the fight for a top eight spot truly begins.
A logger jam from sixth place all the way through to 11 has come to form with three teams sitting on 13 points with the Reds in sixth just two points clear of the Waratahs in 10th.
Returning after a bye, the Brumbies head to New Zealand in a massive clash with the Hurricanes which could solidify their place in the top two, while the Waratahs return home to host the Highlanders in another crucial match-up. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Chiefs will host the Crusaders in what is the match of the round.
Stay across all the line-ups, team news and odds for Round 6 as they come to hand below.
Hurricanes vs. Brumbies | Waratahs vs. Highlanders | Drua vs. Blues | Moana Pasifika vs. Melbourne RebelsChiefs vs. CrusadersQueensland Reds vs. Western Force
Friday, April 28
Hurricanes vs. Brumbies, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm[AEDT]
Hurricanes: 1 Xavier Numia, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 James Blackwell, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 6 Devan Flanders, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Cameron Roigard, 10 Aidan Morgan, 11 Salesi Rayasi, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 14 Julian Savea, 15 Josh Moorby. Replacements: 16. Jacob Devery 17. Tevita Mafileo 18. Owen Franks 19. Caleb Delany 20. Brayden Iose 21. Jamie Booth 22. Harry Godfrey 23. Kini Naholo
Brumbies: 1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Charlie Cale, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Tamati Tua, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. Replacements: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Fred Kaihea, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Hurricanes $1.27, -9.5 $1.90, Brumbies $3.50, +9.5 $1.85
Verdict: Avoiding too many changes, the Hurricanes have seen the return of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere as the only change to the starting 15, while Julian Savea will run out for his 150th game for the Hurricanes in a crucial clash for both the Canes and the Brumbies. Both coming off a bye they'll be refreshed and ready to hit the paddock with the Brumbies looking to sneak a win to cement their place in the top two, while the Hurricanes will be desperate to close the gap with the leading pack. Naming a strong pack, the Brumbies have welcomed the return of Corey Toole from concussion while Billy Pollard will make his first start of the season. Expect and entertaining and fiery clash to open the weekend's festivities with a Brumbies win likely setting them up for a home semifinal. Tip: Brumbies by 3
Waratahs vs. Highlanders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney 7:35pm[AEDT]
Waratahs: 1 Te Tera Faulkner, 2 Dave Porecki, 3 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4 Jed Holloway, 5 Hugh Sinclair, 6 Taleni Seu, 7 Michael Hooper, 8 Langi Gleeson, 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Ben Donaldson, 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Lalakai Foketi, 13 Izaia Perese, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 15 Max Jorgensen. Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Nephi Leatigaga, 18 Daniel Botha, 20 Charlie Gamble, 19 Will Harris, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Joey Walton, 23 Mosese Tuipulotu.
Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker, Shannon Frizell, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith, Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Fetuli Paea, Jonah Lowe, Connor Garden-Bachop. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma'u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Folau Fakatava, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jona Nareki.
Odds: [tab.com.au] Waratahs $1.60, -3.5 $1.90, Highlanders $2.25, +3.5 $1.85
Verdict: Naming a young side last week, the Waratahs have brought out their big guns to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd in Sydney. Thrashed by the Blues last week, they'll be desperate for a win that will keep them in touch with the top 8 and will have a good chance after welcoming back Wallabies' Mark Nawaqanitawase, Lalakai Foketi and Michael Hooper from a rest week. The Highlanders have welcomed back plenty of their own with Aaron Smith returning alongside Folau Fakatava and Jona Nareki. Also coming off a hiding the Highlanders just sit within the top 8, but a close to full strength Waratahs side has attacking threats across the backline and can be hard to hold back. Tip: Waratahs by 8
Saturday, April 29
Fijian Drua vs. Blues, Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji 12:05pm[AEDT]
Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Eroni Sau, Teti Tela, Frank Lomani, Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Vilive Miramira, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Haereiti Hete. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Joseva Tamani, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Apisalome Vota.
Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi. Replacements: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, James Lay, James Tucker, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.
Odds: [tab.com.au] Drua $5.20, +14.5 $1.85, Blues $1.14, -14.5 $1.90
Verdict: Forced to make several changes for their historic trip to Lautoka, the Blues will be without Patrick Tuipulotu, Stephen Perofeta and Nepo Laulala with Marcel Renata moving into prop and Zarn Sullivan slotting in at fullback. In a surprise move Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been dropped altogether with Harry Plummer taking the No.12 jersey. Sitting just outside the top 8 the Drua have named a strong side with Frank Lomani making his return to the starting side alongside Kitione Salawa and Vilive Miramira. Shocking the Crusaders at home earlier this year the Drua will be looking to replicate their historic win, but the Blues will be hard to put away, especially off the back of their mauling of the Tahs last weekend. Tip: Blues by 15
Moana Pasifika vs. Rebels, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, 2:35pm[AEDT]
Moana: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Christian Lealiifano, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki, Jonah Mau'u, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Ray Niuia, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Chris Apoua, Alex McRobbie, Lotu Inisi, Jonathan Taumateine, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.
Rebels: Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Anderson, Reece Hodge, David Feliuai, Monty Ioane, Carter Gordon, Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ejuasi, Brad Wilkin, Josh Kemeny, Trevor Hosea, Angelo Smith. Sam Talakai, Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon. Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Pone Fa'amausili, Tamati Ioane, Joe Pincus, Cabous Eloff, Tim Cardall, James Tuttle, Lukas Ripley.
Odds: [tab.com.au] Moana $2.65, +5.5 $1.90, Rebels $1.45, -5.5 $1.85
Verdict: Both teams have shown they have no issues scoring points, but defence has been a real issue. Falling to pieces in the second half against the Crusaders last week, the Rebels have made four changes with David Feliuai coming in for the injured Stacey Ili while Angelo Smith moves into No.4 and Cabous Eloff has been named for his sixth game of the season. Moana have made changes of their own with Christian Lealiifano making his return from injury while they've also brought in a new look front row. Smashed by the Reds just two weeks ago Moana have yet to pinch a win this season, but Saturday could be their night if they manage to plug their defensive gaps and get their backline firing. For the Rebels a win is crucial to keeping them in touch with the top 8. Tip: Rebels by 5
Chiefs vs. Crusaders, FMG Stadium, Waikato, Hamilton, 5:05pm[AEDT]
Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Lalomilo Lalomilo.
Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Replacements: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Oli Jager, Quinten Strange, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer.
Odds: [tab.com.au] Chiefs $1.50, -4.5 $1.87, Crusaders $2.50, +4.5 $1.87
Verdict: The match of the round, the Chiefs and Crusaders will be playing out what could be a grand final preview as they Chiefs look to remain unbeaten and miles ahead of the competition on the ladder while the Crusaders look to close the gap. Reverting to their strongest available line-up the Chiefs have welcomed back Sam Cane and Brad Weber, alongside Luke Jacobsen and Emoni Narawa. Damian McKenzie has shifted to fly-half with Shaun Stevenson at fullback. The Crusaders have made changes of their own as they welcome back Leicester Fainga'anuku while Dallas McLeod shifts onto the wing. Celebrating Sam Whitelock's 350th first class game, the Crusaders will be eying a shock win, but a strong Chiefs pack at home will be hard to overcome. Tip: Chiefs by 7
Queensland Reds vs. Western Force, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:35pm[AEDT]
Reds: Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, James O'Connor, Jock Campbell, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Seru Uru, Connor Vest, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Peni Ravai, Ryan Smith, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu.
Force: Chase Tiatia, Zach Kibirige, Sam Spink, Hamish Stewart, Manasa Mataele, Bryce Hegarty, Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, Michael Wells, Carlo Tizzano, Tim Anstee, Jeremy Williams, Felix Kalapu, Santiago Medrano, Tom horton, Charlie Hancock. Replacements: Feleti Kaitu'u, Marley Pearce, Siosifa Amone, Ryan McCauley, Rahboni Vosayaco, Gareth Simpson, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman.
Odds: [tab.com.au] Reds $1.27, -9.5 $1.87, Force $3.50, +9.5 $1.87
