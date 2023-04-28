Rugby Friday Five: McLennan sends another message NRL's way

With so much going on around the grounds each week in the rugby world, it's easy for some of the interesting, fun and crazy stories to slip through the cracks.

Rugby Australia's multi-million-dollar surplus and New Zealand Rugby's massive financial loss stole the headlines this week, but there has been much more happening in Australia and New Zealand; these are some of the stories you might have missed.

MCLENNAN SENDS ANOTHER BARB NRL'S WAY

Openly on the hunt for NRL talent, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has sent yet another warning message to his NRL rivals that "lots of league players" are more than open to a code-swap to the 15-player game.

After signing NRL star Joseph Suaali'i on a multi-million-dollar deal from 2025 and following last week's revelations RA were on the hunt for former schoolboy rugby stars Cameron Murray and Payne Haas, McLennan has warned the NRL yet again that they're cashed up and ready to spend after RA announced an AU$8.2 million surplus in 2022.

"I wouldn't overstate what happens with the money but there are a lot of league players that have reached out to us," McLennan said.

"We're the first to say league is a great game but they want something different with rugby union.

"We'll see in due course whether it's right for them and for us. There's not going to be 20 players we poach or try and bring back. The ones we've talked about have played union during their high school years and we think there is a role for them here in our game.

"Our primary goal is to look after the guys we have at the moment. There's really only a handful of people we'll look to get back."

Making no apologies for RA's approach to the code war, McLennan believes he's simply bringing back the many players who've been poached from rugby's talent pool over the years.

"Some rugby die-hards hate it," he said.

"We just see that we have lost a lot of very good union players to league over the years and they've been poaching our talent pool.

"They squeal when we take one or two of them back. We've been very strategic. It's a free market. It's good for the players.

"As Eddie said, there's only five percent of players that have the skills to do both.

"Suaali'i has a great amount of natural talent. He'd be perfect for us. We're taking a long-term view with the Lions and Rugby World Cup.

"He loves sevens. Everyone is going a bit bananas about it but there will only be a handful of players we'd like to pull back. We'll get a few of them back who we think can make a difference."

ROBERTSON HAPPY TO OPEN DOOR TO OVERSEAS ALL BLACKS

Months before he takes on his new role as All Blacks coach, Scott Robertson said he's open to the idea of selecting overseas based players to represent the All Blacks in the future -- currently not allowed under NZ Rugby rules.

Unlike counterparts in Australia and South Africa where coaches are open to selecting overseas based players -- something that Australia has only welcomed over the past few years -- NZ Rugby refuses to allow coaches the same leniency, instead players must ply their trade in New Zealand to earn selection.

While Robertson was cautious when asked about the topic, he wouldn't take the idea off the table.

"We will have conversations, you have got to be a step ahead," Robertson said. "If you are a step behind and then changing rules, and that is when you get caught.

"I will present the board where I think the game is heading, potentially, but a lot of that will be happening when I get in the role."

Announcing his four assistant coaches, Scott Hansen, Jason Ryan, Leon McDonald and Jason Holland, earlier this week, Robertson said he'd also invite his assistants to the selection table.

Leon MacDonald [L] is likely to be among Scott Robertson's All Blacks staff, meaning the Blues would need a new coach in 2024 Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Unwilling to follow the same strategies as current coach Ian Foster, who invites only Joe Schmidt and Ryan to assist in selections, Robertson believes it's important to listen to all coaches when it comes to selection.

"I am big on -- that if you are an expert in your area, you have got to know the players that you are coaching," Robertson said.

"So they (the assistants) do the homework, then they have got to present back and sell back to that group while we are selecting them. Then you know them pretty intimately.

"One good thing about this group -- all of us have coached the majority of the All Blacks that are currently in the All Blacks group... We know them, we have got current relationships. So that is a real strength."

REDS PICK REF'S MIND

One of the most penalised sides in the Super Rugby competition, the Queensland Reds have picked the brains of referee and former halfback Nic Berry to sort out their ill-discipline ahead of their crunch match with the Western Force.

Berry attended training at Ballymore on Thursday with the idea he'd highlight the many "stupid" penalties that were hampering the sixth-placed side.

Conceding an average 12.1 penalties per game, the Reds currently rank 10th in the competition for discipline, which can explain their current 3-5 campaign.

Referee penalises the Queensland Reds Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Offside appeared to be the main indiscretion with breakdown penalties also highlighted by Berry.

"That's been killing us and we're at the point now if we don't stop it our season will be done," flanker Harry Wilson said.

"We've been so clear on cutting the stupid penalties out of the game."

The Force are no better, ranking last in the competition with 12.6 penalties per game.

FIJIANA FED BY FANS

Defending Super W champions Fijiana Drua were forced to rely on Brisbane families and friends to feed them ahead of last round's clash with the Queensland Reds after Fiji Rugby Union failed to pay for their meals.

The FRU admitted to cash flow "challenges" after it was revealed the women's team had no meals in the lead-up or after their crunch match last weekend, while a training centre in Northern NSW has yet to receive a six-figure sum for hosting the men's team in 2021.

In a statement, FRU thanked the Brisbane rugby community and Rugby Australia for stepping up when a restaurant refused to continue to feed the team.

It was also reported by Fijian media the FRU had posted an AU$900,000 loss for the 2022 financial year and RA had to pay the catering bill at Brisbane Holiday Valley on behalf of the Fijiana Drua.

Fijiana Drua celebrate winning the Super W Final against the NSW Waratahs. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The issue came to light when a Brisbane woman put a call out for meals on social media the night before the team's final round match with the Reds.

"Last night my family fed the Fijian Drua women's rugby team... as the restaurant they normally have their meals had shut the door on them... as FRU weren't paying... we had plans to feed them on Thur... which was very lucky as the girls wouldn't have their dinner," the woman wrote.

Something wrong here. The Fijiana Drua team fed by fans because FRU has failed to fund their catering. pic.twitter.com/wT0n5O7Oh6 — Brittany Mitchell (@BrittMitchell11) April 23, 2023

The FRU issued a statement saying the Australian Government's department of foreign affairs and RA had brought the matter to its attention.

"FRU is responsible for looking over the general logistics of any team traveling overseas. These include players allowance, accommodation, meals and any other associated costs," acting chief executive Sale Sorovaki said.

"We would like to make it clear that all contracted players have been paid up until now.

"I admit that we have had some challenges regarding our financial processes which had a direct effect on the Fijiana Drua. These have been highlighted to use by DFAT through Rugby Australia which monitors this financial assistance and FRU is trying its utmost to improve on it.

"We are grateful to the Australian Government through the Vuvale Partnership which allows our Fijiana Drua Womens Team to participate in the Super W competition.

"To the Fijian families that have assisted the Fijian Drua with meals and other support, FRU is eternally grateful to you for using your own hard-earned resources to help in the time of need towards our ladies and management.

"We may not be able to repay you, however, we are deeply grateful for your kind gesture and support to our fellow Fijians at a time when they needed it the most. We pray that God's blessings and provision be upon each family who helped."

1400 DAY WINLESS DROUGHT BROKEN

It's taken 1400 days, endless reels of tape and hundreds of bottles of deep heat, but after almost four years what could possibly be Christchurch's most unsuccessful rugby team ever has finally won a game.

There wasn't much of a crowd at Hornby's Division One match with Oxford last weekend, but the few people in attendance were treated to a significant moment in rugby history -- or at least Christchurch rugby history.

Pulling out their best 80-minutes since June 22, 2019 -- their last win -- the Red Devils downed their rivals 25-17 and celebrated hard into the night. A hot tub was most definitely involved.

"We felt like we had won the World Cup," Red Devils captain Will Jones-Alan told Stuff post-match. "Everyone was ready for it.. it was just karma."

The win comes at the best time for the club after coach and former player Steve Devereux fought hard to keep the team in Division One following a third season of losses.