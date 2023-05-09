Rugby Australia have kept Nic White's services in the country, but it won't be with the Brumbies with experienced halfback signing a two-year deal with the Western Force.

The battle for White's services came public last week when the Brumbies revealed they'd need financial help from RA in order to retain the World Cup star's services in the capital, while the Force had shot out as frontrunners with the ability to fulfill White's hefty financial requests.

White's re-signing is a major coup for RA with the 32-year-old at the forefront of Wallabies plans heading into the home British & Irish Lions tour in 2025 as Ryan Lonergan, Jake Gordon and Tate McDermott continue to develop their game.

The halfback returned to Australia and the Brumbies in 2020 after stints in France and England after he played at the 2019 World Cup under Michael Cheika. Following his return, the Brumbies claimed the Super AU title in 2020 and continue to remain Australia's top Super side.

A regular starter under Dave Rennie, White became one of the leaders of the Wallabies and was one of two scrumhalfs to be selected in Eddie Jones's first Wallabies squad.

Nic White of the Brumbies. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I couldn't be happier to be sticking around in Australian Rugby," White said. "There's plenty to look forward to with the Rugby World Cup later this year and I've made no secret of my desire to be involved in the British & Irish Lions Tour in 2025.

"I'd like to thank everyone at the Brumbies and their supporters for the past four years. It's a really special club and I'll be doing everything I can to make this year a successful one.

"At the same time, the opportunity to join the Western Force is something that really appealed to me and my family and we're looking forward to getting over there next year."

White's signing with the Force is a massive boon for the club who've struggled to recruit big name stars and brings a wealth of experience the side has been without through their 2023 campaign.

"Nic is a great addition to the team," Force coach Simon Cron said. "When we look at our team and the key jigsaw pieces for us to be successful, we look at recruitment and retention and what the player makeup looks like. Nic adds an enormous amount of experience.

"He is a winner; he is a brilliant leader and game manager. One of the things that excited me about Nic is that he fights until the last minute. "One of the biggest areas we can grow in is our leadership groups. We have a number of emerging leaders here and the key thing for us is to give them role models to learn from, Nic will be one of these."