Eddie Jones finalises Wallabies coaching panel

Eddie Jones has recruited Brad Davis from London Irish to run the Wallabies' attack in the final appointment for what the coach describes as his World Cup "smash and grab".

Currently an assistant at the Premiership club, the Australian-born Davis forged a 10-year rugby league career in England before moving into coaching.

A 2006 code switch saw him land at Bath and then become Ospreys' defence coach before a move to London Irish in 2019.

Davis joins a bulging coaching team that includes fellow former rugby league talents Brett Hodgson (defence) and Berrick Barnes (kicking consultant), who were both in camp with an extended Wallabies squad on the Gold Coast last month.

He'll join the Wallabies for the Rugby Championship and World Cup before returning to club duties.

"It's a hugely exciting opportunity and I'm looking forward gaining some fantastic experience from Eddie Jones and the rest of the Australia coaches," Davis said in a statement on the club's website.

"Like at London Irish, I will be working with an extremely talented group of players.

"I look forward to bringing all this experience back to London Irish to continue the upwards trajectory that we are on."

London Irish coach Brad Davis. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jones has also employed Pierre-Henry Broncan as a maul consultant to work alongside Neal Hatley (forwards coordinator) and Dan Palmer (lineout coach).

In all it's a 12-strong Wallabies staff Jones is confident can execute a Bledisloe Cup and World Cup heist.

"We believe we have a quality coaching staff to plan and prepare the team for a smash and grab campaign, winning the Bledisloe Cup and finishing winning the Rugby World Cup," the coach said.

"It is experienced, diverse and adaptable. Ready to smash and grab."

Davis has a clear edict given Jones has already indicated his desire to play fast and direct, citing statistics that suggest holding the ball for numerous phases is less likely to produce points.

That was on show at their Gold Coast camp, with auditioning five-eighth Carter Gordon and his backline enjoying the scope in two free-flowing sessions that produced some enthralling offensive passages.

Meanwhile Barnes, who began in the NRL before playing 51 Tests for the Wallabies, will help hone the side's kicking game.

The Wallabies were reluctant to kick in general play under Michael Cheika at the last World Cup, eventually beaten comprehensively by Jones' England in the quarter-finals.

But the returning coach has encouraged his side to put boot to ball as part of his offensive strategy.

Australia (81.8 points) are currently ranked seventh in the world, but only narrowly ahead of tenth-placed Japan (77.39) and less than a point behind fifth-placed Scotland.

Australia play just four Tests before departing for the World Cup, the first in Pretoria against the Springboks on July 8.

2023 Wallabies Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Eddie Jones

Attack Coach - Brad Davis

Defence Coach - Brett Hodgson

Forwards Coordinator - Neal Hatley

Lineout Coach - Dan Palmer

Maul Consultant - Pierre-Henry Broncan

Kicking Consultant - Berrick Barnes

Learning Coordinator - David Rath

Strength and Conditioning Coordinator - Jon Clarke

Strength and Conditioning Coach - Nigel Ashley-Jones

Speed Consultant - John Pryor

Sport Scientist - Warrick Harrington